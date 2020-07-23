Metallic Minerals begins drilling project

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) —Metallic Minerals Corp. says the company has mobilized the first of two drills to be used in carrying out the 2020 exploration program on the company's 100 percent owned Keno Silver project.
Located in the high-grade Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, the 166 square kilometer property is the second largest land position in the district, directly adjoining Alexco Resource Corp., which is set to return to production in Q4 2020.
"We are pleased to have launched our full 2020 field programs in the Keno Hill region,” Greg Johnson, Metallic Minerals Chairman & CEO said. “Our exploration activities began in June at the Company's earlier-stage McKay and Silver Hill projects, to the north of Keno Hill, and we are now ramping up activities on our flagship Keno Silver project, beginning at the East Keno target area.”
Keno Hill is one of the world's highest-grade silver districts, with nearly 300 million ounces of silver in past production. The district also benefits from excellent existing infrastructure, including grid power, road access and nearby community services.
The first phase of the 2020 program will utilize a reverse circulation drill to test multi-kilometer-scale anomalies discovered in 2019 at the East Keno target area where surface sampling programs and target refinement work has been ongoing. The second phase will include deployment of a diamond drill, with the aim of expanding known areas of mineralization through step out drilling at the advanced-stage target areas. Metallic Minerals recently released high-grade results from surface and underground sampling and modelling at its West Keno targets and also plans to follow-up on these areas.
“It is very exciting that this phase one drilling program will see the first holes ever drilled in this under-explored part of the historic Keno Hill silver district and we look forward to testing these newly identified multi-kilometer-scale geophysical and geochemical targets,” Johnson said.
“The phase two drill program will focus on our advanced-stage targets, in the west and central parts of the district, by undertaking step out drilling designed to expand the areas of known mineralization towards development of an inaugural mineral resource,” he added.
All field work will be conducted in compliance with the Company's comprehensive COVID-19 prevention strategy in accordance with Territorial regulatory requirements and recommendations by the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun.
Exploration by Metallic Minerals at the Keno Silver project continues to systematically build on the Company's 3D geologic database covering the east, central and western portions of the prolific Keno Hill silver district. The project includes eight high-grade, shallow past-producing mines that have yet to be subjected to modern exploration due to previously unconsolidated land ownership. Along the known, historically productive trends in the central and western parts of the district, the Company has advanced three targets to step-out drilling stage and several additional targets to drill-ready status. In addition, recent exploration has refined and expanded 12 new priority multi-kilometer-scale early-stage targets for reconnaissance drilling in the under-explored eastern and western parts of the district where highly elevated silver, lead and zinc in soils and high-grade rock samples have been identified.
