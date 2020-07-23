Metallic Minerals begins drilling project

“It is very exciting that this phase one drilling program will see the first holes ever drilled in this under-explored part of the historic Keno Hill silver district and we look forward to testing these newly identified multi-kilometer-scale geophysical and geochemical targets,” Johnson said.

“The phase two drill program will focus on our advanced-stage targets, in the west and central parts of the district, by undertaking step out drilling designed to expand the areas of known mineralization towards development of an inaugural mineral resource,” he added.

All field work will be conducted in compliance with the Company's comprehensive COVID-19 prevention strategy in accordance with Territorial regulatory requirements and recommendations by the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun.

Exploration by Metallic Minerals at the Keno Silver project continues to systematically build on the Company's 3D geologic database covering the east, central and western portions of the prolific Keno Hill silver district. The project includes eight high-grade, shallow past-producing mines that have yet to be subjected to modern exploration due to previously unconsolidated land ownership. Along the known, historically productive trends in the central and western parts of the district, the Company has advanced three targets to step-out drilling stage and several additional targets to drill-ready status. In addition, recent exploration has refined and expanded 12 new priority multi-kilometer-scale early-stage targets for reconnaissance drilling in the under-explored eastern and western parts of the district where highly elevated silver, lead and zinc in soils and high-grade rock samples have been identified.

