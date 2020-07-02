Mexico union, official at odds over lithium mines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s largest union group is criticizing calls by the environment secretary to nationalize the country’s newly discovered lithium deposits, considered among the largest in the world.

The Mexican Workers Federation, known as the CTM, claimed the nationalization proposal would scare off foreign investment. The CTM represents some mine workers.

“There is no room for ideological fanaticism. Mining in our country is protected by the law, because it is enormously useful for industry, from food processing to autos to telecommunications,” the union federation said in a statement.

Lithium is a key ingredient in the growing market for electric car batteries.

A joint project by Chinese and English companies are developing what may become the largest lithium mine in the world in the northern Mexico state of Sonora. But Environment Secretary Victor Toledo said last week the government should control lithium mining, and then perhaps name a private or government-owned company to run it.

On June 17, Toledo said in an online panel discussion that “we are pushing for, and we hope to achieve, the government nationalization lithium resources.”