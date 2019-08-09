CARSON CITY – The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Air Pollution Control has entered the public notice period for a new Class I Air Quality Operating Permit for Klondex Midas Operations Inc.
The public comment period is from Aug. 13 through Sept. 12.
The BAPC has reviewed the application and has made a preliminary determination to issue a new permit for the Midas Mine Site, located in Elko County approximately 60 miles west of Elko.
Klondex Midas Operations Inc. – Midas Mine Site is a gold mine. Midas is proposing to operate the refinery, which includes two furnaces and two retorts. This new action will allow for continued operation of the mine site.
The proposed project will not cause or contribute to a violation of any federal or State of Nevada air quality standards.
Persons wishing to comment regarding this proposed action should submit their comments to Jennifer Schumacher, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Air Pollution Control, 901 S. Stewart Street, Suite 4001, Carson City, NV 89701.
A link to the Notice of Proposed Action, Director’s Review, and Draft air permit can be found at https://ndep.nv.gov/posts/category/public-notices/air.
