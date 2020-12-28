Midas boundry expansion environmental assessment available for review

The existing project encompasses an area of approximately 30,000 acres of both public and private land with approval for approximately 249 acres of surface disturbance. Under the proposed project, surface disturbance within the project area would increase by 50 acres for a total of approximately 299 acres of surface disturbance to be created. The life of the exploration plan would be expanded by five years, plus an additional three years for reclamation. The existing workforce of up to five geologists would be used to implement the project. Up to 45 contractors or vendors could also be added to assist with implementation.