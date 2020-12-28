 Skip to main content
Midas boundry expansion environmental assessment available for review
The Bureau of Land Management environmental assessment for the Midas Exploration Project Boundary Expansion is now available for public review through Jan. 18, 2021.

The project is located in Elko County, Nevada, approximately two-miles west of Midas and 70-miles northeast of Winnemucca.

Klondex proposes to expand the project boundary for the existing Midas Exploration Plan of Operations. The proposal includes expanding the project area by 2,705 acres, conducting exploration drilling, trenching, and access road construction.

The existing project encompasses an area of approximately 30,000 acres of both public and private land with approval for approximately 249 acres of surface disturbance. Under the proposed project, surface disturbance within the project area would increase by 50 acres for a total of approximately 299 acres of surface disturbance to be created. The life of the exploration plan would be expanded by five years, plus an additional three years for reclamation. The existing workforce of up to five geologists would be used to implement the project. Up to 45 contractors or vendors could also be added to assist with implementation.

The environmental assessment is available at the BLM’s NEPA ePlanning site at https://go.usa.gov/x7Qju. Comments may be submitted by email with Midas Exploration Project Comment in the email subject line to jstadelm@blm.gov. Comments can also be mailed to: BLM Elko District Office, 3900 Idaho Road, Elko, NV 89801, Attn: Janice Stadelman.

All submitted comments, including personal identifying information such as name, phone number and email address may be made publicly available at any time. Those submitting comments can request that the BLM withhold your personal identifying information from public review, but it cannot guarantee that it will be possible.

For more information, contact Janice Stadelman, BLM Project Manager, at (775) 753-0346 or jstadelm@blm.gov.

