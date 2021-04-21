Midas exploration boundary expands

ELKO — The Midas Exploration Project is expected to grow after the Bureau of Land Management approved a boundary expansion.

Klondex Midas Operations submitted an amended exploration plan of operations last year, and the BLM signed a finding of no significant impact, decision record and approval for the project’s environmental assessment, the agency announced April 16.

Located about 2 miles west of the town of Midas in Elko County, the project encompasses and area of about 30,000 acres of public and private land. The proposal includes expanding by 2,705 acres, conducting exploration drilling, trenching and access road construction. An additional 50 acres of surface disturbance within the project area is also included in the proposal. The new plan increases the mine life by eight years including three years for reclamation.

A requirement for the project is applicant-committed environmental protection measures. That’s because it is located within priority sage-grouse habitat, which was identified and analyzed as an issue of concern.

Klondex worked with the State of Nevada Sagebrush Ecosystem Technical Team to comply with the State’s regulations to satisfy the required compensatory mitigation for the full number of debits the Sagebrush Ecosystem Technical Team determined were needed.