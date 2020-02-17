100 million ounces: Newmont reports on gold reserves

DENVER -- Newmont Corp. reported gold mineral reserves of 100.2 million attributable ounces for 2019, adding almost 50 million ounces mainly because of the merger with Goldcorp Inc. and creation of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp.

“Newmont has the largest gold reserve base in the industry underpinned by our world-class ore bodies in top tier jurisdictions,” said Tom Palmer, president and chief executive officer of Denver-based Newmont.

He said the acquisition of Goldcorp, the Nevada joint venture and exploration contributed to the 53 percent increase over the prior year. Newmont’s reserves at the end of 2018 totaled 65.4 million ounces.

“Our reserve and resource base will support stable production of more than 6 million ounces per annum for decades to come,” Palmer said in a Feb. 13 news release.

Nevada Gold Mines formed on July 1, 2019, to combine Newmont and Barrick mines in Nevada, with Barrick as operator at 61.5 percent owner and Newmont owning 38.5 percent of the joint venture.

According to Newmont, 37 percent of its gold reserves are in North America, 30 percent in South America, 21 percent in Australia and 12 percent in Africa.