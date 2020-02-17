100 million ounces: Newmont reports on gold reserves

DENVER -- Newmont Corp. reported gold mineral reserves of 100.2 million attributable ounces for 2019, adding almost 50 million ounces mainly because of the merger with Goldcorp Inc. and creation of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp.
“Newmont has the largest gold reserve base in the industry underpinned by our world-class ore bodies in top tier jurisdictions,” said Tom Palmer, president and chief executive officer of Denver-based Newmont.
He said the acquisition of Goldcorp, the Nevada joint venture and exploration contributed to the 53 percent increase over the prior year. Newmont’s reserves at the end of 2018 totaled 65.4 million ounces.
“Our reserve and resource base will support stable production of more than 6 million ounces per annum for decades to come,” Palmer said in a Feb. 13 news release.
Nevada Gold Mines formed on July 1, 2019, to combine Newmont and Barrick mines in Nevada, with Barrick as operator at 61.5 percent owner and Newmont owning 38.5 percent of the joint venture.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Newmont, 37 percent of its gold reserves are in North America, 30 percent in South America, 21 percent in Australia and 12 percent in Africa.
The company also reported the gold reserve figures include Red Lake in Canada and Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines in Australia, but the company completed the Kalgoorlie sale in January of this year and expects to close the divestment of Red Lake in the first quarter of 2020. Combined, these sites represented roughly 4.5 million ounces of gold reserves.
Once those numbers are revised, Newmont’s gold reserves will be at 95.7 million ounces.
The company stated that its exposure to other metals rose in 2019, as well, with an estimated 63 million gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, zinc, lead and molybdenum.
Looking at the gold price in relation to reserves, Newmont stated that a $100 increase in the gold price would result in a roughly 6 percent increase in gold reserves. The reserves were calculated using a price of $1,200 per ounce. Gold closed on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Feb. 14 at $1,583.60 per ounce.
Newmont’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of last year and for all of 2019 is coming out Feb. 20.