Mine automation advances safety, production at NGM

That equates to 500 to 600 more tons of ore moved per shift change, depending on muck bay or ore pass capacity, Jones said.

“This way, you’re up here, and it’s smooth,” Cortez said. “You’re up here, and you grab your dirt and you dump it. You’re not out in the dust, heat. It’s a lot more productive, too. It’s a lot quicker to build up the muck bays and get some dirt for the trucks to get loaded.”

At first, the loaders’ smooth operations made them look slow, so team members wondered if the trucks were really working more efficiently. They put the loaders to the test.

“The consistency of it seems slower, but because you don’t have the off and on, off and on, every trip, you gain scoops,” Jones said. “We timed it once … it was something like 12 scoops an hour in that particular spot where it was a short distance [to tram].”

Before any autonomous equipment could run underground, NGM had to install a wireless internet network with multiple access points beneath the surface. The loader connects to the network underground so it can be run from above.