Mine cleanup legislation introduced

New U.S. legislation introduced Feb. 3 would make it easier for “Good Samaritans” to clean up abandoned hardrock mine sites.

The bipartisan Good Samaritan Remediation of Abandoned Hardrock Mines Act lowers the liability risk when state agencies, local governments, nonprofits, and other groups clean up and improve water quality in and around abandoned mines. The legislation was introduced by U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.).

“There’s real motivation among the mining industry and conservation community to remedy the environmental challenges created by long-abandoned mines. Unfortunately, meaningful action has been heavily discouraged due to the significant liability risk,” said Risch. “Good Samaritans who are willing to take it upon themselves to remediate the damage left behind at abandoned mines should be helped, not hindered. This legislation will allow this important work to go unimpeded so responsible mining can remain a key part of Idaho’s legacy and future.”

“Abandoned mines across the West are leaking toxic metals that threaten our land, water, fish and wildlife -- and the communities that depend on them,” said Heinrich. “I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation with Senator Risch to create a path for Good Samaritan groups to clean up these sites and create good-paying jobs in New Mexico and across the country.”

Additional cosponsors of the legislation include U.S. Senators Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.).

“My bipartisan bill will help remove obstacles to abandoned mine cleanup in Montana,” said Daines. “Cutting burdensome red tape and shielding Good Samaritan organizations from liability will increase the pace and scale of reclamation and in turn, support rural Montana communities, create jobs and restore and enhance our environment.”

“There are thousands of abandoned mines in Colorado and across the West that are a constant source of pollution and threat to our watersheds," said Bennet. "Our Good Samaritan legislation will encourage states, local governments, nonprofits, and corporations to clean up these old abandoned mines, helping to reduce pollution and improve water quality. This bill is a product of the hard work and collaboration of people across the West, and I look forward to working together to tackle this important issue."

An American Exploration & Mining Association press release said their organization “has been actively involved in efforts to craft and introduce ‘Good Sam’ legislation alongside industry allies and conservation stakeholders for many years.”

“Although some progress has been made with the inclusion of abandoned mine land cleanup funding in the recently passed infrastructure bill, the number one impediment to mitigation and cleanup of hardrock AML sites is the potential for immediate, ‘cradle to grave’ liability for anyone who wants to voluntarily mitigate and reclaim an AML,” the press release said.

“The mining industry has the desire, the experience, the technology, the expertise and the capital to remediate and reclaim abandoned mine land,” said American Exploration & Mining Association Executive Director Mark Compton. “Good Samaritan legislation makes sense and can be a win-win-win-win for the environment, for the Good Samaritan, for the community, and for the society. We applaud Senator Risch and Senator Heinrich for their leadership on this issue, and we look forward to working with them and multiple stakeholder partners to pass this commonsense pilot project legislation.”

Last July Corey Fisher of Trout Unlimited wrote an article saying TU “urges Congress to pass Good Samaritan legislation.”

“Groups like Trout Unlimited, with proven track records who have no legal or financial responsibility or connection to the project -- true Good Samaritans -- want to volunteer to help remediate some of these sites but are prevented from doing so by these enormous liability risks associated with the Clean Water Act and CERCLA,” Fisher wrote. “These well-intended, necessary environmental laws treat those who want to clean up pollution the same as those who cause it, preventing numerous cleanups from moving forward.”

The U.S. has over 140,000 abandoned hardrock mine features, and around 22,500 of these sites pose environmental hazards, according to the GAO.

The Good Samaritan Remediation of Abandoned Hardrock Mines Act creates a pilot permitting program to enable not-for-profit cleanup efforts to move forward, while ensuring Good Samaritans have the skills and resources to comply with federal oversight. This pilot program is designed for lower risk projects which will improve water and soil quality or otherwise protect human health.

The legislation has received support from Trout Unlimited, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Property and Environment Research Center, National Deer Association, National Wildlife Federation, National Mining Association, American Exploration and Mining Association, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, Izaak Walton League of America, and the Outdoor Alliance.

