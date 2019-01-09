There were 27 fatalities in U.S. mines in 2018, the second-lowest number ever recorded, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
The Department of Labor reported Jan. 9 that there were 18 fatalities at surface operations and nine underground in coal and metal/nonmetal mines nationwide.
Across the United States, about 250,000 miners work in 12,000 metal/nonmetal mines. About 83,000 miners work in the nation’s 1,200 coal mines, according to the DOI.
The leading cause of fatalities was powered haulage, which accounted for 13 fatalities or 48 percent of the annual total, the department reported.
The deadliest year in the history of mining was 1907, when an estimated 3,242 people lost their lives in the coal industry, according to MSHA.
Two of the 2018 fatalities occurred in Nevada’s underground mines.
