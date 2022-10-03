Mine fatality in Washoe County

A Sept. 28 fatality under investigation at a construction sand and gravel site in Washoe County is the third mining fatality in Nevada this year, but few details are available.

According to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration, the victim died at Spanish Springs at a mining location operated by Teichert Inc. Cause of death is listed as engulfment, but MSHA didn’t have additional information as of Oct. 3.

The Nevada Department of Business and Industry’s Mine Safety and Training Division would only say that the accident was under investigation.

The other two mine fatalities in 2022 were both haulage accidents. The first was at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez operations in Lander County on Feb. 14, when Marissa Hill died after the lubrication truck that she was driving fell 60 feet down an underground mining slope.

The second was on March 4. Robert Covington was killed when the bulldozer that he was driving rolled down a steep stope at a construction sand and gravel operation operated by Brunswick Canyon Materials LLC at Carson City, an MSHA report shows.

The only mine fatality in Nevada in 2021 was at a quarry site in Clark County, according to MSHA’s fatality list.

Sand and gravel mining is included in the metal, non-metal category and coal mining is in a separate category. MSHA’s website shows that as of Oct. 3 there have been 23 mining deaths nationwide for the combined categories this year.