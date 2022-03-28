Mine operators, suppliers meet at Reverse Expo

Nevada Mining Association’s first in-person Reverse Expo since 2019 was a hit, with roughly 120 people attending the March 24 event at the Winnemucca Convention Center, according to Miranda Hoover, membership services manager for the association.

“Now, we’re back and better than ever,” she said. “We had a fabulous turnout.”

She said “we had the most amount of supplier attendees that we’ve ever had. We had phenomenal rave reviews from operators and proprietors, and we were so excited to be back in person to do the expo.”

The Reverse Expo was held online during the COVID-19 pandemic but the in-person event was on hold.

In the Reverse Expo, mining companies had tables, and the suppliers came to them to tell them one-on-one about their services and products. There were vendors in Winnemucca specializing in engineering, pipe materials, construction, large equipment and more, plus nonprofit organizations, the association reported.

Hoover said there were 10 operators. They included Nevada Gold Mines, the joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. that owns Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon mines in Nevada; and Kinross Gold Corp., which operates the Bald Mountain and Round Mountain mines.

Also attending were representatives of KGHM, which operates the Robinson copper and gold mine near Ely; Argonaut Gold Inc., which has the Florida Canyon Mine west of Winnemucca; and ioneer Ltd., the company that operates the Rhyolite Ridge lithium and boron project in Esmeralda County.

Another company present was i-80 Gold Corp., which has the Granite Creek mining and exploration project in Humboldt County, the McCoy-Cove exploration project south of Battle Mountain, the Lone Tree Complex along Interstate 80 and Ruby Hill Mine at Eureka.

In addition, the operators included Nevada Copper, owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper mine at Yerington; First Majestic Silver, which operates the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko; McEwen Mining, which has the Gold Bar in Eureka County; and Coeur Mining, owner of the Rochester silver and gold mine near Lovelock.

There also were 11 vendor booths at the convention center, and Hoover said there was a My Ride to Work bus outside for attendees to tour to learn more about the company that provides shuttle services.

“It was great,” Hoover said of the bus opportunity.

The Reserve Expo additionally featured a dinner sponsored by Ames Construction, and a couple networking events.

Other event sponsors were Jentech Drilling Supply, Turner Mining Group, Imperial Pipe, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Greenfield Project Development Services, Working Athlete, Nevada Business Group on Health and the mining association.

The next Reverse Expo to be put on by the Nevada Mining Association will be during the association’s convention at Lake Tahoe in September, Hoover said. The convention will be Sept. 7-10.

