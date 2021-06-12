Mine reclamation heals past, preserves future

Any entity wanting to disturb the land must first obtain a reclamation permit, backed by a financial bond. Getting a reclamation permit requires that every project present a feasible and achievable closure plan.

“Today there are a lot of regulations that are in place to make sure that the environment is protected,” Partey said. “Once a mining company wants to operate, they look at how they operate and how they are going to close it. Regulators are going to review that and they are going to hold you by the standards.”

The bureau analyzes proposals and site conditions using “the best environmental science in the region,” Process said. After approval, the state conducts regular inspections and monitoring to ensure all operators are adhering to the agreed-upon plans.

One tool the state team uses is the Nevada Reclamation Cost Estimator, which helps determine how much a mine or exploration site would cost to reclaim at closure.

“It is one of a kind, developed in Nevada in Reno and recognized around the world,” Process said. “[It was developed] to make sure the public never has to pay to clean up a mine site.”

Messes of the past