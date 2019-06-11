The U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration will be giving up to $400,000 in Brookwood-Sago mine safety grants this year. The deadline to apply for the grants has been extended to June 28.
The grant funds will be given to education and training programs to help identify, avoid, and prevent unsafe working conditions in and around mines. The focus of the grants for fiscal year 2019 will be training programs and training materials on powered haulage safety, including reducing vehicle-on-vehicle collisions, increasing seat belt use, and improving belt conveyor safety; examinations of workplaces at metal and nonmetal mines, mine emergency prevention and preparedness, or other programs to prevent unsafe conditions in and around mines.
The Mine Improvement and New Emergency Response Act of 2006 established the Brookwood-Sago Mine Safety Grants Program. It was named in remembrance of 13 men who died in the disaster at the Jim Walter Resources Inc.’s No. 5 Mine in Brookwood, Alabama in 2001 and 12 men who died after an explosion at Wolf Run Mining Company’s Sago Mine in Tallmansville, West Virginia in 2006.
More information can be found online. Search for Brookwood-Sago mine safety grants.
