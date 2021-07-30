 Skip to main content
Mine Safety Olympiad returns to Elko this weekend
Elko Mine Safety Olympiad

Mine rescue teams are competing in the 34th annual Elko Mine Safety Olympiad this weekend. Pictured are teams from Newmont Cripple Creek and Victor mines in 2017. 

 Toni Milano

ELKO – Emergency skills will be put to the test by mine rescue teams as the Mine Safety Olympiad returns to Elko this week.

Nine teams from Nevada and Wyoming are participating in the competition that includes Kinross Round Mountain, Marigold, KGBM Robinson, Thunder Basin Coal from Wyoming, and Nevada Gold mine sites from Carlin, Cortez, Long Canyon, Phoenix and Turquoise Ridge.

It's a tradition that has brought hundreds of mine rescue teams to Elko for 34 years to put their emergency response techniques to the test and learn from others during the three-day event.

Hosted by Kinross Bald Mountain, the crews will "experience new and unique scenarios," said Matthew Miller, corporate social responsibility specialist for Kinross.

"It is typically the most intense training a team will get," he added. "The teams usually spend several weeks training and sharpening their skills to compete."

On Friday, team members competed in confined space, fire, medical, ropes, hazmat, triage, and written tests. Their scores will place them in either Flight A or B for Saturday's large-scale scenario.

Preparations for the event started in February, led by Jason Cooley of the Health and Safety Team. The event takes more than 50 volunteers to run, Miller said.

Although Nevada's mask mandate started on July 30, the competition is moving forward, Miller said, but with masks required indoors by all participants and volunteers.

"Each scenario will be disinfected after each team completes it," he added.

It's been two years since the last Safety Olympiad. It was postponed last year due to the pandemic, but this year will bring teams back to Elko to "compete and learn together."

Elko's Safety Olympiad is one of several annual competitions nationwide that strives to accomplish the same purpose of "sharpening their skills and learning new techniques and best practices," Miller explained.

"This event is important to the industry," Miller said. "It allows teams from different companies and sites to come together as rescue teams and as an industry."

Having other mine sites bring their experience and expertise benefits all involved.

"All the teams are from different sites, but at the end of the day, they are all part of the mine and rescue family," Miller continued. "The men and women on these teams are extraordinary and are willing to put their lives on the line to rescue people they may have never met."

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

