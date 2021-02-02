MineConnect coming to Elko: Canadian business incubator will bolster mining industry

Bradette and Mudd have been working on developing the MineConnect-Nevada relationship since 2015 when Mudd previously served as the Mining Specialist at GOED. Since that time, Northern Ontario companies have participated in three trade missions to Nevada while Mudd spoke on behalf of the State of Nevada at the Northern Ontario Exports Forum in 2017.

“It was all about collaboration and how we can build on each other’s expertise and synergies to enhance our respective mine jurisdictions,” Bradette said. “Nevada based companies are experts in open pit mining, as Northern Ontario moves in that direction, we will need your experience.”

One of the benefits of the Elko business incubator is that it will also be a conduit for Nevada businesses who would like to explore the Northern Ontario Market.

“We are kindred spirits, we have a lot in common,” Mudd said as he explained the relationship built between the two regions. “Like us, they reside far north of their province removed from the populated urban areas – our Las Vegas is their Toronto. These are the type of people who work hard, play hard, look you in the eye when they speak, and have a firm handshake. I think they’ll fit in just fine.”