MineConnect USA is carrying on with its mission of helping to make connections between mining companies in Nevada and Northern Ontario.

Northern Ontario is a global powerhouse in the mining industry, with many world leaders in mining technology and manufacturing providing their quality products and services to mines in Canada, so it made sense to start an incubator project to help these Ontario businesses share their technology and expertise in Nevada, another global mining powerhouse.

“The Nevada mining industry has struggled for years to fill various gaps within its supply chain; we are thrilled to have top tier companies from a world class mining district establishing their U.S. based operations right here locally,” Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority Executive Director Sheldon Mudd said in an early announcement about MineConnect USA.

Mudd has been talking about the possibility of this kind of incubator project with people in northern Ontario since 2015. Their talks finally came to fruition in 2020.

MineConnect USA was set up under the auspices of Ontario’s North Economic Development Corporation with funding from several sources.

There are about 900 mining supply and service companies in Northern Ontario, and around 230 of these are members of MineConnect, Ontario’s not-for-profit mining supply and services association. Members of MineConnect were invited to apply to become part of the first group of 10 companies that would participate in the MineConnect USA project.

MineConnect USA officially began as a three-year project on Oct. 31, 2020. That wasn’t the best time for this venture to get started, because there were a lot of restrictions on travel and mine visits due to the Covid pandemic. The first year turned out to be mostly a time of laying some groundwork.

In December 2021 MineConnect USA opened its office in Elko. Since then, the Ontario businesses participating in MineConnect USA have been visiting northern Nevada, and occasionally using the MineConnect offices, while testing out the market and introducing people in Nevada to their products and services.

“Some have been down here quite a bit and have found that the market is exactly what they want to plunge into,” said Sheena Hansen-Mallea, the strategic development director for MineConnect USA. “They’ve been able to secure contracts. … They’ve been building really strong relationships and rapport within the Nevada mining industry.”

She said one of the Ontario companies, after experiencing success in the Nevada market, was in the process of hiring a Nevada representative.

The companies participating in MineConnect USA this past year have primarily focused on introducing themselves to Nevada mining companies, although some have also made additional contacts around the region, including in Utah, Arizona and Montana.

A few of the businesses have decided that the northern Nevada market may not be quite right for them at this time, or that with the labor market challenges they don’t currently have the capacity to expand, but MineConnect USA has still been beneficial for them by giving them the opportunity to test the waters without having to make a big commitment.

MineConnect Executive Director Marla Tremblay said several activities are planned for 2023 to help facilitate introducing Ontario mining businesses to Nevada. She said they are planning to bring a delegation of companies to Nevada during the Reverse Mining Expo which is hosted by the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority and the Nevada Mining Association in the spring. She said they plan to attend the Reverse Mining Expo, do some mine site visits, and hold some networking events. They plan to do something similar during the Elko Mining Expo.

Tremblay said they are also about to launch a big web-based campaign with Crownsmen Partners to help promote Ontario mining companies.

The original plan for MineConnect USA was to have a different group of 10 northern Ontario businesses participate for each of the three years of the project. However, with the slow start the first year, the first group of 10 companies which started introducing themselves to Nevada mining companies in 2022 will continue to participate in MineConnect USA in 2023 if they are interested, and additional Ontario mining businesses are joining MineConnect USA this spring.

MineConnect USA will come to the end of its initial three years on Oct. 31, 2023, but Tremblay said they hope to be able to extend the project.

“We’re hoping that with this new group coming on, and with some of the things that we’ve been able to accomplish over the last few months, if we can get a few more wins under our belt, then we can go back to the government and say, even though we were only able to really be super active for a little over a year, look at how much we’ve accomplished, and we’d really like to get further support.”

One change for MineConnect USA is 2023 is that they are moving into a different office space in Elko. They were in the former Barrick office building, but that building has sold, so MineConnect USA is moving its offices into the Blohm Jewelers building downtown.

The first ten companies which have participated with the MineConnect USA project are Walden Equipment, the Hurley Group, Nordic Minesteel Technologies, Norcat, Inovinta, Jannatec Technologies, Maestro Digital Mine, Hard-Line, Rock-Tech, and Symboticware.

Representatives from two of the companies, Norcat and Jannatec Technologies, shared a little bit about their companies and the goods and services they have to offer, and they shared some of their experiences in being part of the MineConnect USA project over the past year.

Norcat

Norcat is a training and development and innovation company that was founded in 1995.

“Our mandate is to bring skills training to the mining industry, as well as help facilitate companies who are developing new mining technology to bring that technology to the market,” said Norcat Chief Operating Officer Jason Bubba.

“And we’re unique in that we have our own operating mine.”

Their mine in northern Ontario, which has been in operation about 25 years, does not produce much in the way of valuable ore – the value that comes from the mine is the miners who go through five weeks of training in the mine.

“We also use that mine as a technology innovation center,” Bubba said. “Mining supply companies can install their new mining technologies and use it as a living laboratory to test and advance their technology. They can then use the mine as a living showcase where they can bring clients and showcase their technology actually functioning in an operating mine.”

Norcat offers a wide range of training and development services. They offer training for everyone from entry level workers to experienced workers and supervisors. They have training programs for many different skills and equipment, as well as health and safety. People can go to Norcat’s training facility for training, or Norcat can work with a mining company in developing their training program, and Norcat can provide trainers.

The company has been providing its services internationally for many years. The bulk of their international work is in advisory services on training as well as operational readiness planning.

For several years Norcat has been working with mining companies across Northern Nevada, providing off-the-shelf training programs, performing training audits to ensure the training that workers are getting from their in-house training program are being implemented appropriately in the field, and working with companies to produce custom curriculum packages, complete with instructor manuals, student guides, and competency checklists, to help ensure consistent training over time throughout the company.

MineConnect USA has helped Norcat grow its business in Northern Nevada.

“We’ve been good partners with MineConnect for many, many years,” Bubba said.

MineConnect’s office is in Norcat’s 70,000 square foot training facility in Sudbury, Ontario.

“When they decided to build this co-location facility in Elko, it was a natural fit for us because it offered us the opportunity to expand our client base in the United States while de-risking it for us,” Bubba said. “It’s offered us the opportunity to have a professional office here in Elko, Nevada.”

“And Sheena and MineConnect USA have been instrumental in introducing myself and Norcat to the right people at the right time and helping us navigate the Nevada mining industry culture,” Bubba said. “If I’m coming to town, I’ll connect with Sheena and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a couple of extra days. Who can you introduce me to?’ And she has a remarkable contact list and has been instrumental in introducing me to the key stakeholders in the region at the various mines so that we’re able to knock on the right doors at the right time and make those connections to individuals who are relevant to whatever topics I’m looking to discuss with them. It’s been very helpful.”

“In Ontario and more broadly across Canada, people know the Norcat name. If you’re in the mining industry, you know Norcat and you’ve probably interacted with us one way or another. But that may not be true for some of these mines in Nevada. So it’s critical to be able to knock on those doors and introduce Norcat and the services that we offer to the Nevada mining industry. And it’s a wide product offering.”

Norcat has been incorporating advanced technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality and simulation into some of its training.

“For example, we have a program that we developed for one mining company that’s a pre-operational check virtual reality system,” Bubba said.

He said that if someone is being trained to do a pre-operational check, they will probably be looking at a piece of equipment that is in good condition.

With Norcat’s training, you start out with classroom training on how to perform a pre-operational check on a piece of equipment.

“Then you don the VR headset and you perform that pre-operational check on that same piece of equipment in the virtual world,” Bubba said. “Once you’ve proven that you’re competent in doing that, then we can throw over 200 fault conditions at that piece of equipment. Maybe there’s an oil leak underneath. Maybe there’s a flat tire. Maybe there’s an oily rag that’s laying on the engine compartment.”

This kind of training, Bubba said, can help the miner to be better prepared to find any issues with a piece of equipment in the real world, and take care of the problem before it becomes something catastrophic.

Norcat has not had the opportunity yet to showcase this kind of training technology to its U.S. clients, Bubba said.

“But we will be bringing it to the Nevada region,” he said.

“We intend to bring some of these new learning technologies to the various mining shows in the region over the next year so that the mines can see and try some of these new learning technologies that we’ve developed and see how they can possibly implement those within their own operations.”

Jannatec Technologies

Jannatec Technologies, which has been providing its products and services to mines across Canada for more than 25 years, focuses on three pillars: safety, lighting, and communications.

The Johnny Light G3T radio cap lamp has been a big seller for Jannatec for many years, and it combines all three of the company’s priorities into one unit. Underground miners need a lamp and a radio, and sometimes the radio might get misplaced. The Johnny Light solves this problem by attaching the radio to the lamp.

Jannatec Sales Manager Marc Brunet explained the origin of the Johnny Light.

“About 25 years ago, a local mine manager came to the owner of Jannatec at the time, Wayne Ablitt, and asked if there was a way to combine the radio and cap lamp together. And we did, and it’s been a success ever since. I don’t think there’s another lamp in the world that that does that.”

The Johnny Light has continued to advance over the years, incorporating developments in lighting and batteries and the new models of Motorola radios. A tracking tag can be put into the hip portion of the unit, and a different tag for proximity detection or collision avoidance can be put into the head of the lamp.

The Johnny Light was the first “Internet of Things” device of its kind before the “Internet of Things” became a mainstream topic in the mining industry, according to Jannatec. The “Internet of Things” allows communication and data sharing among many different devices.

Jannetec’s core competency is communication, and they will work with mining companies to make sure the tracking tags they use at their mine will not only fit in the unit but will not be too much of a battery draw and will communicate effectively over a mine’s network. The company says their knowledge of communication has been proven as they have provided 24/7 Leaky Feeder and LTE/WiFi service to Northern Ontario mining companies.

Jannatec also offers cordless cap lamps with battery life of up to 17 hours.

Other products and services available through Jannatec include SmartHelmets with tracking tags and LED lights around the brim, SmartView, which Jannatec says is the most advanced underground wireless communication system in mining, Jannatec’s J.A.W.S. application for proximity detection, a collision avoidance system, and communications devices and communications systems.

Jannatec’s tablets currently offer a proven platform with five active modules including Training Based Access Control, Circle Check, Proximity/CAS modules, TPMS, and Backup Camera. The platform can store data onboard for manual retrieval or upload via LTE/Wifi though a dedicated client communication network.

In the future the tablets will be available with camera technology which will make it possible, for example, for a technician in another country to see the work being done on an engine.

A few years ago, Brunet said, Jannatec made some ventures into Nevada, especially the Elko area, because it’s a like the Sudbury area, with a lot of mines in the region. Covid put a stop to those trips for a while, but now, with help from MineConnect USA, Jannatec is developing contacts with Nevada mines again. Jannatec people have made several trips to the Elko area in the past year and have had some good meetings with Sheena Hansen-Mallea.

“I think this year our goals are a little loftier than they were last year,” Brunet said. “We’re really looking to take advantage of the MineConnect office space, have customers come in if we can’t go to site, and show them some working demos.”

“We have a quarterly trip scheduled to Elko, and from there leapfrog to Winnemucca and Reno and all those spots in between to try to develop this market. We’ll be using contacts from Sheena to try to get us in front of the right people.”

Johnny Light “is a big seller for us up here, so there’s no reason it can’t take off in Elko,” Brunet said. “A Motorola radio is a Motorola radio wherever you go in the world, and it’s a known good system. A lot of mining companies use Motorola as their base for their system, so it’s pretty easy to penetrate the market with that. So it’s going to be a big push this year.

“And obviously proximity detection and collision avoidance are big topics now, to try to alleviate machine-to-machine or machine-to-people collisions. That’s where everything’s going.”

Jannatec has partnered with New Trend Services in Carlin to have New Trend serve as the local representative for Jannatec.

Brunet said for now Jannatec is not going to venture into the larger region but will stay focused on northern Nevada.

“We’ve got the relationship with MineConnect, so we’ll start there and hopefully open an office down in Nevada, or have a rep like New Trend take on the proximity detection and collision avoidance, and go from there.” ￼