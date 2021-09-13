Mined minerals at the forefront of the supply chain

Here in Idaho we have one of the most diverse sets of mineral deposits and assets in the nation. Silver, gold, copper, phosphorous, molybdenum and critical minerals such as cobalt, antimony and rare earths are scattered in abundance throughout our state. Without these minerals, batteries, wind turbines, solar panels and grid infrastructure could not be built. The daily demand for these and other minerals continues to rise. As the world population grows and we transition to more renewable energy sources, this demand will only go up. The massive increases we will have to see in mineral production to fill all the technological needs of making our nation 100% reliant on solar, wind and battery power are astronomical. This doesn’t even include the continued increase in demand for smartphones, computers, tablets, TVs, electric cars and fertilizers, among other things.

Throughout the last year, we have heard policymakers’ continued calls for renewable and green energy and rebuilding infrastructure, while in the next breath calling for mining bans across the country. These promises and policies are well-meaning, but they fail to connect the dots on how our nation can achieve these clean energy, infrastructure and manufacturing goals without mining. In fact, these goals will require an increase in production and supply of critical and noncritical minerals exponentially.