Miner dies at Cortez Hills

ELKO – An employee at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez Hills Underground Operation was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and coworkers of the employee,” stated NGM. “Barrick President and CEO and NGM Chairman, Mark Bristow, extends his deepest sympathies at the loss of our fellow miner.”

NGM said the area where the incident occurred has been secured and operations in the immediate vicinity have been suspended until further notice.

“Our primary focus is supporting the employee’s family, friends, and coworkers and working with MSHA to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event,” stated the company.

Counseling and other support resources are being made available to those impacted.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration has been notified and is on site.

Current Cortez operations owned by Nevada Gold Mines are in both Eureka and Lander counties and include the Pipeline, Crossroads and Cortez Hills open pit mines, as well as the Cortez Hills underground mine.

NGM also is seeking U.S. Bureau of Land Management approval to begin gold production at its Goldrush underground mine at Cortez, where test mining is under way.

Cortez has been in operation for years, with smaller mines in the 1980s and Pipeline construction completed in 1996 when Cortez was a joint venture of Placer Dome and Kennecott. Barrick acquired Placer Dome, and Kennecott is no longer involved.

Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp., and Barrick is the operator. Barrick owns 61.5% of NGM, Newmont, 38.5%.

Bristow said in an earnings webinar Wednesday that safety is a priority for Barrick. He said the company’s first fatality of this year was Jan. 26 at North Mara in Tanzania.

