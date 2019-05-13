{{featured_button_text}}
Gold Bar Project

Ground-moving continued in December 2017 at the Gold Bar site. McEwen Mining Inc. is developing the open pit mine, its first U.S. operation.

 ELKO DAILY FREE PRESS file

EUREKA — A miner working in Eureka County died Monday morning after being found unconscious in a haul truck.

Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts reported that emergency medical services were called to the new Gold Bar Mine at about 9:46 a.m. McEwen Mining emergency response team workers were already on scene and performing lifesaving measures when they arrived.

“After extensive efforts, lifesaving measures were unsuccessful,” the sheriff’s office reported.

The driver, Dean V. Pilcher of Colorado, was an employee of N.A. Degerstrom, which is the contracted mining company for McEwen Mining.

“The cause and manner of death are under investigation, pending autopsy results,” the sheriff’s office reported.

The U.S. Mine Safety & Health Administration was notified and has been on scene doing an investigation. This is the first mining death of 2019 in Eureka County.

“The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Pilcher and N.A. Degerstrom employees,” stated a release sent to media late Monday afternoon.

Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

McEwen Mining Nevada Inc. began construction of the Gold Bar Project on the Cortez Trend in November 2017. The first gold ingot weighing 390 ounces was poured at the mine on Feb. 16, 2019.

During the first three years of operation beginning in 2019, Gold Bar is projected to produce 55,000, 74,000 and 68,000 ounces of gold, respectively.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load comments