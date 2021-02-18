Minerals museum set for Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum is one step closer to opening, with the buildout and renovation of its space at the historic Pima County Courthouse in downtown Tucson now complete.

The 12,000-square-foot facility will display more than 2,200 gems and minerals from collections held by the University of Arizona and loan partners. The museum's three main galleries and new showcases will focus on the evolution of minerals, minerals native to Arizona and Mexico, gemstones, jewelry and gem science. Visitors of all ages will be able to take part in hands-on, interactive activities.

"The vision of creating a world-class gem and mineral museum in the heart of Tucson has reached a significant milestone. The exhibit buildout is complete, and we are in the final stages of populating all exhibits and look forward to welcoming the public when safe to do so," said Eric Fritz, manager of the museum.

With the buildout and renovation complete, museum staff are now working on completing exhibits and displays. While an opening date for the museum has not yet been determined, UArizona is working closely with Pima County to be able to safely open to the public this year.