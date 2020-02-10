Miners' Rights Expo: Union says NGM is discouraging a fair vote

“If you look at the elements in a project in the gold mining industry, the easiest place to get concessions is labor,” Noel said. “And it’s really the only place. Fuel is going to cost what it costs, maintenance is going to cost what it costs, the equipment is going to cost what it costs. … Labor costs is the only variable. So if you can reduce labor costs, ultimately you earn profits. … That’s what they’re doing. They’re getting the union out so that they can control the only dynamics where they can save more money. And I’m not going to say that next week they’re going to make changes. But they will make changes as needed to make sure that they maintain their profit margins. That’s what this is about. It’s about taking away the worker’s right to argue about what their fair share is. And once they’ve gotten the union out of there, then at that point in time they will do whatever they want to do whenever they want to do it, and the workers won’t have any kind of recourse.”