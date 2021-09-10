MINExpo to open with panel of experts

MINExpo International will be the gathering place for people in the mining industry and vendors selling to the industry Sept. 13-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with the event featuring exhibits and educational sessions.
The National Mining Association, which sponsors the mining show, announced that leaders in the industry will open the event with a discussion surrounding the latest trends in mining and the significant role it will have in economic recovery following the COVID1-19 pandemic, among other topics.
The panel will be moderated by A.B. Stoddard, associate editor and columnist for RealClearPolitics, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, and guest speakers will include Mark Bristow, president and CEO of Barrick Gold Corp.
Jeffrey Dawes, president and CEO of Komatsu Mining Corp. and the chairman of MINExpo International 2021, also will be on the panel, as will Jimmy A. Brock, president and CEO of CONSOL Energy, Denise C. Johnson, group president for Resources Industries, Caterpillar Inc.
Additionally, the panel will include Paul A. Lang, president and CEO of Arch Resources Inc., and Kathleen L. Quirk, the president and chief financial officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
The MINExpo is the largest mining show of its kind and in past years has drawn attendees and exhibitors from many countries. It is traditionally held every four years but was delayed a year because of the pandemic, and the turnout for this event may depend on COVID-19, too.
“We are not making predictions on estimates of attendees. Due to the unprecedented nature of this year, we expect to see far more registrations in late summer and closer to the actual date of the event than we have seen in the past,” Ashley Burke, senior vice president for communications for the NMA, said in August.
“Varying country restrictions – and the U.S.’s own restrictions – are obviously making this year unlike any other,” she said. “We hope to see even more attendees register as vaccination rates continue to rise, case numbers fall, and an increasing number of countries lift travel restrictions.
“At the same time, we were pleased to have nearly 90% of our 2020 planned exhibitors rebook for this year and new exhibitors are booking space every day,” Burke said in an email.
The event covers the industry from exploration, mine development, open pit and underground mining, processing, environmental improvement to safety and more, and exhibits include the latest mining equipment, new technology, the latest products to benefit the industry and much more.
According to the schedule, registration is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, and again during each day of the event. The ribbon-cutting to open the event is at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, after which exhibit halls will open.
The opening session will be in Room 219 in the South Hall at 10 a.m. on the 13th, and an education session on ESG (environmental, social and governance) begins at 2 p.m. in Room 219, also on the 13th. Exhibit halls will open at 9 a.m. on Sept. 14, and an education session on safety is planned in Room 219 at 8:30 a.m.
The awards luncheon will be at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 14 in Room 224 in South Hall, featuring the presentation of the NMA’s Sentinels of Safety Awards and the U.S. National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health Mine Safety and Health Technology Innovation Awards.
On the final day, the exhibit halls are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there will be two education sessions. The session on environmental challenges will be at 8:30 a.m. in Room 219 of the South Hall, and the session on artificial intelligence will be at 10:30 a.m., also in Room 219.
General registration for those ages 17 and up was $125 but the cost went up to $225 after Aug. 20. All registrations include exhibits, opening session and all technical sessions, but working press, students and university professors may register at no cost, according to the NMA.
The latest information is on the MINExpo website.