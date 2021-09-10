MINExpo to open with panel of experts

“We are not making predictions on estimates of attendees. Due to the unprecedented nature of this year, we expect to see far more registrations in late summer and closer to the actual date of the event than we have seen in the past,” Ashley Burke, senior vice president for communications for the NMA, said in August.

“Varying country restrictions – and the U.S.’s own restrictions – are obviously making this year unlike any other,” she said. “We hope to see even more attendees register as vaccination rates continue to rise, case numbers fall, and an increasing number of countries lift travel restrictions.

“At the same time, we were pleased to have nearly 90% of our 2020 planned exhibitors rebook for this year and new exhibitors are booking space every day,” Burke said in an email.

The event covers the industry from exploration, mine development, open pit and underground mining, processing, environmental improvement to safety and more, and exhibits include the latest mining equipment, new technology, the latest products to benefit the industry and much more.

According to the schedule, registration is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, and again during each day of the event. The ribbon-cutting to open the event is at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, after which exhibit halls will open.