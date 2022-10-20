Mining center plans dual credit programs with ECSD

ELKO – Dual credits for high school students in the Elko County School District through the new Nevada Mining Center of Excellence will start in August of next year, mining industry expert Dr. Sam Spearing told school trustees.

“It’s really an exciting time for us all,” said Spearing, who is with the Mackay School of Earth Sciences & Engineering at the University of Nevada, Reno, and with the Mining Center for Excellence that is a partnership of UNR and Great Basin College.

The mining center took over the former National Guard Armory earlier this month, and repairs and renovations should take about three to six months, he said.

Spearing said one of the center’s goals is to increase interest in mining careers.

“We can’t attract enough people to the mining industry,” he said, reporting that the center will offer one-year, two-year, three-year and four-year programs, including jobs in the trades and positions that require degrees.

“It’s all about trying to get people to be in the best position so the job they get is actually what they want,” Spearing told the school board on Oct. 11.

The program for ECSD high students offers a realm of possibilities, including college credits and a one-year Earth Sciences and Mining certificate that would feed into geology, geography, geophysics, hydrology, geological engineering, mining engineering and metallurgical engineering at UNR.

Paul Allen, director of secondary education for ECSD, said the proposal for the dual credits program is “something I am thrilled about for our kids. Mining is huge in this area, and this will give them opportunities they haven’t seen before.”

The courses for ECSD students are being finalized and Spearing’s presentation showed that a skills certificate could include 16 college credits, and feature introductory classes in mining, metallurgy and geology, as well as English composition and psychology of human relations.

The one-year certificate would provide 30 college credits and include the skills certificate classes, but also pre-calculus classes, mine surveying and mapping, and more. GBC will issue the certificates and they can transfer to UNR.

Classes will be online, except for in-person learning at the former National Guard Armory where students will have access to a fixed laboratory that will include an equipment simulator, rock and rock core testers, 3D topographical table and projector, crushing and grinding equipment, metal extraction systems, fire and rescue tanks and equipment and computers and mining software.

Plans also call for a trailer-mounted lab that will include virtual reality sets, as well as what is in the fixed lab, according to Spearing’s presentation that also estimated cost for both labs at $450,000.

“We can go to remote schools and show people what mining is all about,” Spearing said.

He said use of robotics, automation and real-time monitoring in the mining industry is growing, and those skills are “what young people will be doing.”

With the certificates, students could get entry level jobs in the mining industry or be interested in pursuing associate or advanced degrees, Spearing said.

“I love the collaboration, and it’s just another option for kids,” Trustee Susan Neal said after his presentation.

Spearing’s presentation to the school board was to promote the dual credits programs that GBC and UNR plan for the next school year, but the agenda didn’t call for any action.

Along with mining education, the center will be involved in community outreach, industry awareness and economic development, Spearing said.

The changeover at the armory building after years of talks about starting a mining center in Elko involved not only GBC and UNR and the National Guard, but also the state’s Board of Regents, Nevada Division of State Lands, the state land registrar, and Elko City Council, according to the summer edition of Mining the West.

The armory building is 10,404 square feet, and there are two storage buildings on the site.