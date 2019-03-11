Mining claims are up in Nevada, according to new figures offered by the Nevada Division of Minerals.
“The number of mining claims is a good lead indicator on the level of exploration activity, which eventually leads to new mining operations,” the division’s administrator, Richard Perry, said in a Feb. 5 email.
He provided new graphics based on figures from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Nevada office that show there were 198,337 active mining claims as of Jan. 7, 2019, which is 7 percent higher from assessment year 2018.
The data also shows there were 11,722 active placer claims in the state inferred to be for lithium as of Jan. 7, up 13 percent from assessment year 2018.
The minerals division derives much of its revenues from claims fees.
Mining claims increase in state
