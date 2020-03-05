Mining companies report Q4 results

He took over as president and CEO in the new year when Tony Jensen officially retired. Heissenbuttel had been chief financial officer and vice president of strategy for the Denver-based company.

The company stated that the average price of gold in the quarter was $1,481 per ounce, up 20.8 percent from the 2018 quarter. Royal Gold credited higher gold and silver prices for the higher revenue, compared with $97.6 million in the same quarter of 2018.

The net income was up from $23.59 million, or 36 cents per share, in the 2018 quarter. Dividends were up 6.1 percent, according to the earnings report. Royal Gold operates on a fiscal year calendar, so the Dec. 30 results are for the company’s second quarter.

The company reported $3.29 million in royalties on 28,000 ounces of gold from the Cortez Mine operated by Nevada Gold Mines during the quarter. That was up from $2.34 million on 19,900 ounces of gold in the 2018 quarter.

Royal Gold included Cortez in the list of principal streaming and royalty interests for the quarter, but the company also has smaller interests in other Nevada operations, including Goldstrike, Leeville and Twin Creeks operated by Nevada Gold Mines, Bald Mountain and Gold Hill operated by Kinross Gold, Marigold Mine operated by SSR Mining Inc. and the Robinson Mine owned by KGHM Corp.