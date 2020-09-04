Mining companies report Q2 results

South Arturo is considered part of Goldstrike but is 40 percent owned by Premiere Gold, 60 percent by Nevada Gold Mines, which is the operator. Franco-Nevada said 4,764 ounces of gold were produced for its royalty portion in the second quarter.

Franco-Nevada also has active royalties in Nevada on the Gold Quarry, Marigold, Fire Creek, Bald Mountain and Robinson mines.

Franco-Nevada also announced that the board of directors declared in dividend of 26 cents per share for the quarter.

Royal GoldRoyal Gold Inc. announced that net income for the company’s fourth quarter ending June 30 was $49 million, or 75 cents per share, on revenue of $120 million, and the net income for the fiscal year was $199.3 million, or $3.03 per share.

“Fiscal 2020 was a standout year for Royal Gold, and our portfolio delivered record revenue of approximately $500 million, 79 percent of which came from gold,” President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Heissenbuttel said of the Denver-based royalty and streaming company.

He also said that “despite unprecedented challenges caused by an uncertain external environment, I am pleased with how we maintained our strategic focus on strengthening the balance sheet, growing our dividend and funding future growth through cash flow.