Mining companies report Q3 Results

Florida Canyon at Imlay produced 11,289 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter.

The third quarter was the first for Argonaut at Florida Canyon after the acquisition of Alio, so the company stated it was not making comparisons to earlier quarters there.

The company reported that quarterly production was impacted primarily by a delay in permitting to allow for solution to the newly constructed leach pad and mining of low-grade material that was previously backfilled into a pit during historical operations.

Argonaut operates the El Castillo Complex in Mexico that produced 26,690 gold equivalent ounces and La Colorada in Mexico, which produced 11,289 gold equivalent ounces.

The company stated that the lower production at the mines in Mexico was due to a drop in ore to leach pads during the second quarter, when mining, crushing and stacking activities were on shutdown because of the pandemic. There also were weather challenges.

“In spite of the rainy season, from a production standpoint, we managed to get the required ore tonnes (metric tons) to the leach pads during the third quarter, which leads us to believe the fourth quarter will be our strongest quarter of 2020,” Dougherty said.