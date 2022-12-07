Mining companies report Q3 results

Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc., which operates the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, mines in Mexico and is constructing the Magino Project in Canada, posted an adjusted net loss of $200,000, or zero cents per share, for the third quarter, down from adjusted net earnings of $17.2 million, or 6 cents per share in the 2021 quarter.

The Toronto-based company stated that production in the quarter totaled 45,939 gold equivalent ounces, down from 58,777 ounces in the 2021 quarter, with 12,051 gold equivalent ounces coming from Florida Canyon at Imlay, down from 14,103 GEOs in the third quarter of last year. The third quarter 2022 production at Florida Canyon included 11,970 ounces of gold and 6,498 ounces of silver.

“We had a challenging third quarter at our La Colorada and Florida Canyon mines that was mostly offset by the consistent performance of our El Castillo Complex,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Radford. “The challenges at these two mines were due to the block model performance and seasonal rains at La Colorada that were expected but were heavier than normal.”

He said that “with infill programs ongoing in support of revised block models, we expect improved reconciliations in the future.”

Argonaut reported that the lower production at Florida Canyon was primarily due to lower ore grades and recovery as more run-of-mine material was placed on the leach pad in 2022, and the cash costs at the mine were higher at $1,692 per ounce than the $1,143 per ounce in the 2021 quarter because of lower grades and lower recovery, as well as global inflationary pressure on key consumable costs.

The company’s chief financial officer, David Ponczoch, said in the earnings call that Argonaut is “looking at a host of actions to improve performance at Florida Canyon.”

He also said that companywide, Argonaut is experiencing about 12.5% inflation, and he said costs in 2023 are hard to predict with geopolitical and economic instability in the world.

Companywide, Argonaut produced 160,645 gold equivalent ounces in the first nine months of this year, down 12% from 182,230 ounces in the first nine months of 2021, but Radford said the results were in-line with expectations.

The focus for the company, however, is on completing the Magino Project, which Radford described in the call as the “flagship project.”

He said there has been “significant progress on the completion and construction of the Magino Project. Magino is a key driver of our future growth, with a production potential of 142,000 ounces per year for the first five years of production at significantly lower life-of-mine costs of approximately $907 per ounce.”

As of Sept. 30, Magino was at roughly 70% completion, according to the earnings report, with major processing equipment for the mill in place, four generators in place, and pumping, piping and electrical systems being installed and enclosed to be winter-ready.

Radford said the tailings management facility at Magino was roughly 70% complete at the end of October.

The project is estimated to cost a little more than $682 million in U.S. dollars.

Argonaut’s revenue for the third quarter was $75.3 million, and the net loss before adjustments was $1.3 million, or zero cents per share, compared with earnings of $15 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter of last year.

The average realized gold price was $1,895 in the third quarter, compared with $1,789 in the 2021 quarter, and Ponczoch said the realized gold price was higher because of forward contracts for gold.

Argonaut also reported that third-quarter and recent highlights include closing a $250 million debt facility, closing the sale of a 2% net smelter returns royalty agreement on Magino with Franco-Nevada Corp. for $52.5 million, completing a $10 million private placement with Franco-Nevada and entering gold price protection through forward gold contracts.

Amended guidance for 2022 companywide includes production of 200,000 to 230,000 gold equivalent ounces with all-in sustaining costs of $1,650 to $1,725 per gold ounce, according to the earnings report. The costs were adjusted mainly due to inflationary pressures on key consumable costs, Argonaut stated.

Chief Operating Officer Lowe Billingsley said diesel costs were up 23%, for example. He also reported that Argonaut commissioned a powerline at San Agustin Mine in October that will reduce diesel costs there.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp. announced lower adjusted net earnings of $224 million, or 13 cents per share, for the third quarter, but the company’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow, predicted a stronger fourth quarter, driven by access to higher ore grades from Nevada Gold Mines.

The adjusted net earnings were roughly half of the $419 million, or 24 cents per share, in the third quarter of last year as Barrick faced rising cost pressures from inflation, higher fuel costs and lower gold prices. However, the 13 cents per share was above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents per share.

Net earnings totaled $241 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with $347 million, or 20 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter.

“We had a softer quarter in Q3, mainly due to sequencing at Carlin and Cortez,” Bristow said in the earnings call.

Access to high-grade ore expected late in the third quarter will now come in the current quarter, Barrick stated in its presentation, also reporting that Carlin production was affected by a temporary fall of ground at Goldstrike underground operations, while higher open pit grades at Goldstrike are expected in the fourth quarter at the 5th NW layback.

At Cortez, NGM was transitioning from open pit mining at Pipeline to a new phase at Crossroads in the third quarter, and Crossroads Phase 5 is in line to provide high grade oxide ore in the fourth quarter.

Bristow said that third-quarter production at Turquoise Ridge was down because of lower underground grades, and he said there had been maintenance and improvements at the Sage Mill at the Turquoise Ridge complex that should improve production.

The Toronto-based company also stated in its earnings report that commissioning began on the third shaft at Turquoise Ridge late in the third quarter, providing a hoisting capacity of 5,500 metric tons per day. The focus this quarter will be on continued construction of the change-house and working through commissioning up to full design.

Bristow said Barrick remains on track to achieve the lower end of its 2022 production guidance despite some short-term operational challenges and rising input costs. The outlook is for 4.2 million to 4.6 million gold ounces this year and 420 million to 470 million pounds of copper.

All-in sustaining costs were up at $1,269 per ounce of gold in the third quarter, compared with $1,034 per ounce in the 2021 quarter, and price guidance will be higher than earlier guidance of $1,040 to $1,120 per ounce, according to Barrick. Those earlier estimates were based on a gold price of $1,700 an ounce and lower oil prices that have since been impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bristow said troubles in the global economy put a “grip” on the mining industry, but Barrick is in a position to weather inflation with a global purchasing platform and “a lot of flexibility,” as well as the improving supply chains after a standstill during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oil price pressures are geopolitical, however, he said.

Chief Financial Officer Graham Shuttleworth said in the call that “the biggest driver is energy prices,” although gas and diesel prices have started to come down and “we will see a respite, but the pressure is on consumables and labor (costs).”

Production in the third quarter totaled 988,000 ounces companywide, down from 1.09 million ounces in the third quarter of last year, with Barrick’s 61.5% of Nevada Gold Mines production at 425,000 ounces of gold. Newmont Corp. owns the remaining 38.5% of NGM, which reported last week that its share of NGM production was 267,000 gold ounces.

Carlin operations produced 229,000 ounces for Barrick’s share and Cortez produced 98,000 ounces, while Turquoise Ridge produced 62,000 ounces, Phoenix, 30,000 ounces and Long Canyon, 6,000 ounces for Barrick’s share in the third quarter.

Bristow reported that the highlights of the quarter included completion of the public comment phase on the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s draft environmental impact statement for NGM’s Goldrush project and continuing progress with the Pueblo Viejo expansion project in the Dominican Republic, designed to extend the mine life beyond 2040 at an annual production rate of 800,000 ounces of gold a year on a 100% basis.

The BLM is currently drafting responses to comments on Goldrush and working on modifications to the plan of operations that will be included in the final EIS, and Barrick stated it continues to expect a record of decision on Goldrush in the first half of 2023.

Employment for Goldrush continues to ramp up, with roughly 230 people, or 75% of the planned workforce, hired by the end of September, according to Barrick, which wrote that recruitment of experienced miners and mechanics remains a key focus.

The company stated in its financial statements that mine development and tests of the stoping mining method continue in the Redhill zone of Goldrush, where no dewatering is required, and on exploration drifts above the Goldrush orebody for future underground drilling platforms.

Bristow additionally said in the earnings call that exploration is promising for NGM, citing as an example the North Leeville target north of Carlin that continues to expand with new drilling results. He said there have been “some of the best intercepts in the history of the Carlin complex,” with “multi-million-ounce potential.”

NGM has produced 10 million ounces of gold since the joint venture was formed three years ago and added 14.7 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves, both on a 100% basis, and innovations and new ore discoveries support 10-year mining plans.

“As far as the first phase of NGM’s development is concerned, I think we can safely say: Mission accomplished,” Bristow said. “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

Also in the quarter, definitive agreements on the Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan were finalized and steps continue toward potential production in 2027-2028, Barrick reported.

Bristow also said the company keeps a sharp eye out for merger and acquisition opportunities “but those that could pass our strict investment filters are few and far between.”

Barrick’s board declared a 15-cent dividend for the quarter, based on a 10-cent base dividend and 5-cent performance dividend.

The company also reported that $322 million in shares, or roughly 1% of shares, have been repurchased to date in its $1 billion share buyback program, and Bristow said the buybacks come when Barrick feels share prices are below their real value.

“And, as you can imagine, after today, we’re going to be buying back more, significantly more,” referring to current share prices.

Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., which operates the Pan Mine in Nevada and mines in Nicaragua, reported adjusted net income of $6.6 million, or 1 cent per share, for the third quarter, down from a little more than $15 million, or 4 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, as the Vancouver-based company deals with cost pressures and lower gold prices.

Net income for the quarter was $1.71 million, or zero per share, down from $15.02 million, or 4 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, while the average realized gold price was $1,730 per ounce in the third quarter, down from $1,781 in the 2021 quarter, and a drop from $1,833 per ounce in the second quarter of this year.

“Calibre remains on track to meet full year production and cost guidance. Despite industry-wide inflationary pressures, our year-to-date AISC (all-in sustaining costs) of $1,268 per ounce is favorable to budget, within guidance, and we reaffirm our commitment to deliver our full year guidance,” Darren Hall, the company’s president and chief executive officer, said in the earnings report.

In the earnings call, he said the company expects a strong fourth quarter.

The 2022 guidance is for 220,000 to 235,000 ounces of gold, but the guidance goes up to 250,000 to 275,000 gold ounces in 2023 with the start of a new mine in Nicaragua, the company’s senior vice president of corporate development and investor relations, Ryan King, said during a phone interview.

The Eastern Borosi mine project is expected to be in production in 2023.

“We continue to make excellent progress at our Eastern Borosi project with receipt of our mining permit, purchase of the mining fleet, commencement of road works and site preparations,” Hall said in the earnings report.

Production in the third quarter totaled 49,081 ounces of gold, up from 44,579 ounces in the 2021 quarter, with the Pan Mine in White Pine County producing 10,153 ounces of gold in the quarter. Calibre acquired Pan, the Gold Rock Project and the Illipah land package in the acquisition of Fiore Gold in January of this year.

All-in sustaining costs for the third quarter companywide were $1,322 per ounce, up from $1,097 in the third quarter of last year, with lower costs in Nicaragua helping offset higher costs at the Pan operations.

King said the all-in costs at Pan are high with the impact of inflation for cyanide, reagents, fuel and commodities, but “we are seeing operation costs coming down with lower fuel prices. We are doing everything we can to control costs.”

The company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, David Splett, said in the earnings call that high gas and diesel prices have added roughly $45 per ounce to costs per ounce.

There also was a cost adjustment for Pan in the third quarter, after the value of ounces contained in the heap leach pad at Pan were revalued to reflect an updated inventory model calculation, which resulted in an adjustment of $3.3 million, or a $289 AISC per ounce, negative impact for U.S. operations.

The company and third-party consultants are reviewing the inventory to determine if historic recovery models understate full cycle recoveries, but the year-to-date AISC for Nevada are $1,503 per ounce, which continue to be in line with guidance, Splett said.

The company’s exploration investment “continues to deliver positive results as we expand the high-grade gold discovery at Panteon North within the Limon Complex and continue to demonstrate strong resource expansion potential at the Pan Mine in Nevada,” Hall said.

King said Calibre continues exploration drilling at Pan and outside the mining boundary, as well as at Gold Rock. The company is advancing state permitting and technical studies at Gold Rock, too. The proposed mine already has federal approval.

“We believe Pan presents low-hanging fruit opportunities” because there hadn’t been a lot invested in exploration in the past, King said, reporting that $10 million to $11 million will be spent in drilling at Pan this year and outside the operations area.

“It is also important to note our continued investment in Nicaragua. A big portion of our production is out of Nicaragua,” he said, noting that all-in sustaining costs year to date for operations in that country are $1,141 per gold ounce for the Limon and Libertad mines combined.

An equipment failure at Libertad also affected third-quarter earnings, along with the inflationary pressures and the inventory adjustment at Nevada, according to Splett.

On another topic, King said it is “business as usual” in Nicaragua amid recent concerns about United States sanctions. Hall said in the earnings call that the sanctions were against the Directorate of Mines, and “not all persons in the gold industry.”

Hall said in the call that the company will continue to comply with all relevant laws and regulations covering operations in Nicaragua.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Inc. had an adjusted net loss of $45 million, or 16 cents per share, in the third quarter as the company coped with rising costs and lower silver prices, but the company expects to meet its 2022 production goals and its construction goals at Rochester in Nevada.

The Chicago-based company reported that the expansion at the Rochester Mine in Pershing County is on track for completion in the middle of next year, and Coeur’s president and chief executive officer, Mitchell Krebs, said in the earnings call that he is “looking forward to strong growth” once Rochester’s expansion is commissioned.

Coeur produced 83,438 ounces of gold and 2.4 million ounces of silver in the third quarter, down from the 87,083 ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver produced in the third quarter of 2021. Rochester’s production was at 8,761 ounces of gold and 745,000 ounces of silver, up from 6,051 gold ounces and 739,000 silver ounces in the 2021 quarter.

“Coeur experienced another steady operational quarter, and we are on track to deliver a strong fourth quarter from each of our four operations,” Krebs said in the earnings report.

“While financial results were negatively impacted by lower average realized prices, lower grades at Palmarejo, and ongoing inflationary pressures, we are well-positioned to achieve our full-year 2022 production and cost guidance thanks to a tremendous effort and effective cost management by our site operating teams,” he said.

Coeur’s outlook is to produce between 315,000 and 353,000 ounces of gold and between 9 million and 11 million ounces of silver in 2022. Costs applicable to sales are expected to be in the range of $20 to $26 per silver ounce and $1,650 to $1,850 per gold ounce.

Coeur’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, Thomas Whelan, said in the earnings call that the company is seeing “pockets of cost moderation at our operations,” but inflationary costs affected revenue in the third quarter.

Revenue was $183 million in the quarter, compared with $208 million in the 2021 quarter.

Coeur provided examples of the cost increases in the third-quarter presentation showing that a gallon of diesel cost $4.33 in the third quarter, compared with $2.99 in the third quarter of last year. Labor costs were at $45.7 million in the 2022 quarter, up from $41 million the prior year, and cyanide cost $1.44 per pound, up from $1.02 per pounce in the 2021 quarter.

“As we all see in our daily lives, fuel prices remain frustratingly high. Coeur consumes between 16 million and 18 million gallons of diesel per year,” Whelan said.

The average realized gold price was $1,702 per ounce and the silver price was at $19.09, compared with $1,645 per ounce of gold and $24.18 per silver ounce in the third quarter of last year. Coeur also has hedging in place, and Whelan said there was an $11 million gain on hedging.

The adjusted net loss of $44.7 million in the third quarter compared with an adjusted net loss of $2.9 million, or 1 cent per share, in the 2021 quarter, while the net loss without adjustments was $57.4 million, or 21 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter, compared with a loss of $54.8 million, or 21 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter.

Krebs said that the closure of the sale of its Crown and Sterling exploration project in southern Nevada to AngloGold Ashanti for $150 million and a deferred $50 million payable when Crown and Sterling reaches a resource of 3.5 million ounces of gold “further streamlines our portfolio.”

The major expansion project at Rochester is costly, with the estimated total expense between $650 million and $670 million, up 12% from earlier expectations, according to Coeur.

“Although the estimated capital cost of this expansion has increased, we have taken steps to bolster our liquidity, and we remain confident in our ability to successfully deliver this transformational source of growth next year,” Krebs said in the report.

Micheal Routledge, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Coeur, said in the call that the new pre-screening system at the current process area at Rochester is showing “encouraging preliminary results,” and work continues at the expansion site where processing will move once the project is completed.

He said there are 450 contractors on site now, and in the two years of construction there have been no lost-time accidents.

The project was 61% complete at the end of the third quarter, according to Coeur, which reported that concrete work was completed in all areas except the primary crusher pocket and the pre-screens, both of which are in progress, and structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation construction work continued throughout the project.

Coeur also reported that production at Palmarejo totaled 24,807 ounces of gold and 1.6 million ounces of silver, compared with 24,254 ounces of gold and 1.7 million ounces of silver in the third quarter of last year, but lower than in the prior quarter because of lower gold and silver grades.

Production at the Kensington underground gold mine in Alaska totaled 28,124 ounces in the third quarter, compared with 28,621 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and Wharf in South Dakota produced 21,656 ounces of gold, down from 28,157 ounces in the third quarter of 2021.

First Majestic

Mining has started at the West Generator underground mine at Jerritt Canyon north of Elko, according to Steve Holmes, chief operating officer of First Majestic Silver Corp., which reported an adjusted net loss of $22.6 million, or 9 cents per share for the third quarter.

“West Generator was started yesterday,” Holmes said. “Saval II will start at the end of this month (November) and possibly next year, Murray.”

West Generator, Saval II and Murray are all underground mines at Jerritt Canyon that had been shut down for roughly 17 years, but First Majestic decided to revive West General and Saval II to provide more ore feed for the roaster and will decide “probably in the next six months about restarting Murray,” he said.

Redpath is the mining contractor for West Generator and Saval II, and Small Mine Development is the contractor for the long-time producing Smith and SSX mines at Jerritt Canyon.

The Vancouver-based company attributed the earnings loss companywide to lower gold and silver prices, roaster maintenance at Jerritt Canyon and cost pressures from inflation.

Holmes said that “just like everyone else, we are feeling cost pressures, but inflation in mining is much higher” than what individuals and businesses are seeing because mines are so energy dependent. “Reagents have gone way up 30 to 40% in price.”

He said First Majestic has cost savings measures in place, but inflation “takes out our profit margins.”

In the earnings report, First Majestic’s president and chief executive officer, Keith Neumeyer, said that “at Jerritt Canyon, higher costs were the result of lower production due to the planned 14-day maintenance of the roaster. However, we continue to anticipate a strong recovery at Jerritt Canyon in the fourth quarter and into early 2023 as Smith Zone 10, West Generator and Saval II mines come online in November.”

He said the new production areas at Jerritt Canyon are expected to increase ore deliveries to the processing plant and “substantially reduce costs.”

Silver equivalent ounces produced companywide in the quarter totaled 8.77 million ounces and were a record, up from 7.32 million ounces in the 2021 quarter, but the average realized price per silver equivalent ounce was down at $19.74, compared with $23.10 per ounce in the third quarter of last year.

“In the third quarter, we saw strong production and cash flows from our Mexican operations as San Dimas and Santa Elena saw significant head-grade improvements,” Neumeyer said.

“The consolidated Mexican operations, which accounted for approximately 83% of our total production, generated healthy margins at a low AISC (all-in sustainable cost) of $12.29 per silver ounce, or a 20% decrease from the prior quarter,” he said.

First Majestic reported quarterly revenues of $159.8 million, up 28% over the third quarter of 2021, and a net loss without adjustments of $20.7 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a loss of $18.4 million, or 7 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, according to the earnings report.

The company also reported it has reduced its workforce roughly 4% across various corporate and operational departments since the beginning of the year and is planning additional reductions to further reduce general and administrative costs.

Holmes said most of the workforce reduction was at First Majestic’s operations in Mexico, and the reduction included contractors that had been working on new projects. The cutbacks didn’t affect the operations in Nevada, where the plan is to increase the number of employees.

First Majestic’s workforce of regular employees and contractors companywide totaled 5,400 at the beginning of this year but is now below 5,000, Holmes said.

The company’s board declared a dividend of $0.0061 per share for the third quarter.

The 8.77 million ounces of silver equivalent production for the Vancouver-based company included 2.7 million ounces of silver and 67,072 ounces of gold, with Jerritt Canyon producing 16,299 ounces of gold in the third quarter, San Dimas, 1.65 million silver ounces and 23,675 gold ounces, Santa Elena, 308,070 silver ounces and 26,988 gold ounces and La Encantada, 779,028 ounces of silver and 109 ounces of gold.

First Majestic also reported that commissioning for the liquified natural gas power plant expansion and the dual circuit projects at Santa Elena are on schedule for the fourth quarter.

Although Jerritt Canyon is a gold producer, much of the production from First Majestic’s operations in Mexico is silver, and the company sells a portion of its silver to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions can be purchased online at its Bullion Store.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. posted adjusted net earnings of $68.7 million, or 5 cents per share, for the third quarter and reported that two underground projects will go forward at Round Mountain Mine in Nevada, while two surface mining projects are on hold.

Kinross said it is prioritizing the underground opportunities at Phase X and Gold Hill, as well as continuing Phase W open-pit mining, but deferred expansion at Phase W3 and Phase S because of high inflation and the company’s focus on capital discipline, cash flow generation and resiliency.

Paul Rollinson, president and chief executive officer of Kinross, said in the earnings call that the focus will be on the “more attractive” underground projects at Round Mountain.

Ned Jalil, senior vice president for technical services, said there are “higher margins at Phase X and Gold Hill better suited to current gold prices and the inflationary environment,” but the surface projects “could be exploited in the future.”

Open pit mining will continue for the next two years at Round Mountain, producing roughly 250,000 ounces a year, but then there will be a transition to underground while leaching continues, Rollinson said in the call. Production will drop when production goes underground, and the ramp-up will be to 150,000 ounces by 2029.

The Toronto-based company stated in its earnings report that a team with underground expertise has been assembled, and construction of the decline for Phase X will start in 2023 at Round Mountain.

The adjusted net earnings for the quarter were up from $11.2 million, or 1 cent per share, from the 2021 quarter, and Kinross reported that net earnings before adjustments totaled $65.9 million, or 5 cents per share.

Kinross produced 529,155 gold equivalent ounces in the third quarter, compared with 328,409 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and Round Mountain in Nye County produced 62,417 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, up from 61,757 in the 2021 quarter. The other Nevada operation, Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County, produced 65,394 ounces, up from 55,559 gold equivalent ounces in the third quarter of last year.

The company reported that Bald Mountain performed well in the quarter, and year-over-year production was higher primarily due to more ounces recovered from the heap leach pads, but the cost of sales was up mainly because of inflationary pressures on consumables. Cost of sales was $976 per ounce, compared with $923 per gold equivalent ounce sold in the 2021 quarter.

“We don’t see the same inflation at all locations, and it is more significant in Nevada,” Rollinson said in the call, noting that the costs are higher for labor, spare parts, energy and more.

Fort Knox in Alaska produced 75,522 GEOs in the third quarter, up from 74,221 ounces last year, and the remainder of production came from Paracatu in Brazil, La Coipa in Chile and Tasiast in Mauritania.

“During the quarter, our operations increased production and lowered costs, primarily driven by higher grades at Paracatu, enhanced seasonal recoveries from our U.S.-based heap leaches, and the ramp-up at La Coipa, which progressed well and is expected to continue trending upwards with the mill averaging throughput levels of approximately 9,500 tonnes (metric tons) per day in October,” Rollinson said in the earnings report.

He said Taisast is “on track to significantly increase production in the fourth quarter, with higher recoveries and increased throughput, which is expected to contribute to our strongest quarter of 2022,” he said.

All-in sustaining costs companywide averaged $1,282 per gold equivalent ounce in the quarter, down 4% from the 2021 quarter, and Kinross predicts all-in sustaining costs of $1,240 per gold equivalent ounces sold for 2022, up from $1,138 per ounce in the prior year.

Kinross stated that it now expects its 2022 production to be roughly 2 million gold equivalent ounces, compared with nearly 1.45 million GEOs in 2021.

The average realized gold price in the quarter was $1,732 per ounce, compared with $1,792 per ounce in the third quarter of 2021, the company also reported.

Kinross has returned roughly $300 million of capital to its shareholders year-to-date through its enhanced stock buyback program and quarterly dividend programs, Andrea Freeborough, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in the earnings call.

Since launching the buyback program in September, Kinross has re-purchased approximately $180 million in shares, or 60%, out of the $300 million planned for this year, she said.

The board declared a dividend of 3 cents per share for the third quarter.

Rollinson also said in the report that Kinross is excited about development and exploration projects, “which all made strong progress during the quarter. At the world-class Great Bear project, drilling results continue to fulfill our expectations, including high-grade intercepts at depth, and we are on track to declare an initial mineral resource early next year.”

Great Bear is at Red Lake, Ontario.

Kinross also continues development of the Manh Choh project in Alaska, near Fort Knox, with production expected in the second half of 2024, according to the earnings report.

McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. reported a consolidated net loss in the third quarter of $10.5 million, or 21 cents per share, mainly because of money spent on the Los Azules copper project in Argentina, and the company announced that development is underway on the Gold Bar South deposit at the Gold Bar Mine in Nevada.

McEwen Mining stated that first ore is expected from Gold Bar South late this quarter and said that this mining area is superior to the current mining areas because of its lower stripping ratio, oxide mineralization with no carbonaceous material and a higher average gold grade partially offset by lower heap leach recovery.

“At Gold Bar, we are looking forward to starting our Gold Bar South deposit this quarter. We are expecting to have much lower cost per ounce than year-to-date cost because we will be mining higher grade ore at GBS, with half the strip ratio and no problematic carbonaceous material,” said Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of the Toronto-based company.

Most of the gold production at the mine in Eureka County will come from the Gold Bar South deposit in 2023, according to the earnings report, which also stated that in order to increase the mining rate, a new mining contractor has been hired. Mobilization of equipment is underway with a staged ramp up planned in January.

Chief Operating Officer William Shaver said in the earnings conference call that there still will be ore mined out of the Pick and Cabin open pits “but for sure we will be concentrating on Gold Bar South,” and he said a contractor is now completing the road to Gold Bar South.

McEwen Mining spent $1.1 million on exploration in the third quarter at Gold Bar, which produced 7,200 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, down from 12,400 GEOs in the third quarter of last year. Stephen McGibbon, executive vice president of exploration, said there were “boots on the ground” for the summer drill program at Gold Bar that will resume next spring.

The company also reported that it signed an option with Rio Tinto’s Kennecott Exploration Co. to earn a 60% interest in the Elder Creek copper project in Nevada by spending $18 million there. Elder Creek covers 577 mining claims in Humboldt and Lander counties in a district that includes the Marigold, Lone Tree and Phoenix operations.

Companywide, McEwen Mining produced 35,700 gold equivalent ounces in the third quarter, down from 32,100 in the 2021 quarter. The 2022 quarterly production included 26,200 ounces of gold and 853,000 ounces of silver.

The Fox Complex in Canada produced 9,000 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, up from 8,300 GEOs in the 2021 quarter, and the San Jose Mine in Argentina produced 19,300 GEOs for McEwen Mining’s 49% share, down from 21,600 GEOs in the third quarter of last year.

McEwen Mining also reported that companywide it spent $5 million on exploration and advanced projects at its mines.

Average cash costs per GEO from the 100% owned Gold Bar and Fox was $1,219 in the third quarter, and all-in sustaining costs were $1,659 per ounce, which was higher than guidance of $1,475 per ounce, according to the earnings report.

Rob McEwen said that the costs at Gold Bar have been “unacceptable,” and Chief Financial Officer Perry Ing said the cash costs at the Nevada mine were $1,712 per ounce in the third quarter and the all-in sustaining cost was $2,049 per ounce, well above the current gold price.

Production guidance companywide for 2022 is 150,000 to 170,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Rob McEwen said in the earnings report that “this year has been much better than the previous three! While we still have issues to resolve, such as increasing our treasury by producing more ounces at a lower cost, we can clearly see a brighter future.”

He said that at the Fox Complex where there is a history of high operating costs, “we are making good progress reducing our costs. I am pleased to say that in Q3 our cash cost per ounce at Fox fell to $774, our lowest since mid-2018. This is well below the industry average.

“Our next important area to improve at Fox is the process plant (mill). Specifically, we need to increase the throughput because our mine is now producing more ore than our mill can process. As a result, we have a large surface stockpile of ore equivalent to more than two months of production,” Rob McEwen said in the announcement.

He also said that in Mexico, “we recently acquired a complete process plant on very advantageous terms that will help significantly reduce projected capital requirements for our Fenix project. This acquisition has made Fenix more attractive to build and could provide a new long-life mine for McEwen Mining.”

The San Jose Mine had a strong quarter, and its exploration work is continuing to extend its high-grade veins and discover new veins, McEwen said.

Rob McEwen also provided an update on McEwen Copper, which is 65% owned by McEwen Mining, and the Los Azules project that is designed as an open pit copper mine with a 36-year mine life.

“We completed an $82 million financing for McEwen Copper in a very tough equity market. Rio Tinto, the second largest mining company in the world, through its subsidiary Nuton, now owns 9.7% of McEwen Copper as a result of its investment of $25 million,” he said.

Looking at the market, Rob McEwen said that McEwen Mining’s outstanding shares underwent a 10 for 1 consolidation that was “necessary action done to protect our listing on the NYSE, which is our principal exchange and where our trading volume is the highest.”

He said that “the operating challenges we faced in recent years have severely damaged our credibility with our shareholders and the market. As a result, few investors have taken a close look recently at our assets. If they did, I believe some would see the potential value that I see today,” and that is why he has a personal financial commitment of $220 million with McEwen Mining and McEwen Copper.

Newmont Corp.

Newmont Corp. posted adjusted net earnings of $212 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter, down from $483 million, or 60 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, with lower gold prices as a contributing factor, and the company announced gold production of 1.49 million ounces, including 267,000 ounces from its share of Nevada Gold Mines production.

NGM’s third-quarter gold production was down from 308,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2021 for Newmont’s share, but Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said higher production from NGM operations is expected in the fourth quarter from higher grades and production at Carlin and Cortez and improved autoclave performance at Turquoise Ridge.

Barrick Gold Corp. is the operator and owner of 61.5% of NGM. Newmont owns 38.5% of the joint venture.

Companywide, gold production of 1.49 million ounces was up from 1.45 million ounces in the third quarter of last year, and Palmer said in the earnings call that the company is “on track to achieve our full-year guidance” of 6 million ounces of gold.

In the earnings report, he said that “Newmont delivered a solid third quarter production of 1.5 million gold ounces, as we build momentum for strong production in the fourth quarter. Newmont remains well-positioned to respond to the challenging market environment that our industry faces today.”

Production in the fourth quarter will include a delayed ore shipment at Penasquito in Mexico that Palmer said was affected by a hurricane and earthquakes.

Although adjusted net income was down, net income from continuing operations attributable to Newmont stockholders was $218 million, or 28 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

The average realized gold price was $1,691 per ounce in the third quarter, compared with $1,778 per ounce in the 2021 quarter and $1,836 per ounce in the second quarter of this year.

Revenue was down 9% from the 2021 quarter to $2.6 billion primarily due to lower average metal prices, except for zinc’s price, and lower sales volumes, Newmont stated in the earnings report.

The company reported that all-in sustaining costs for the third quarter were $1,271 per ounce, up from $1,120 per ounce in the 2021 quarter because of higher costs applicable to sales, which went up to $968 per ounce from $830 an ounce in the third quarter of last year due to lower sales volumes and higher operating costs.

NGM’s all-in sustaining costs were $1,358 per ounce in the third quarter, up from $945 per ounce in the 2021 quarter.

Newmont is aggressively pursuing cost-cutting measures as inflation impacts the company, and Palmer said costs are starting to improve in energy, fuel and consumables costs while labor costs “are proving to be a bit stickier.”

He said labor costs make up 50% of direct costs, and there has been about a 4% increase in wages, which is “pretty robust.” Contractor costs also continue to be about 10% higher, and the company is working to reduce those costs.

“We’re pulling a lot of levers.”

Efforts to cut costs include a 25% reduction in grinding media for mills and conservation of cyanide use, Palmer said, as well as improving productivity and the life of trucks.

“We have a bit of a lag” in cost savings because of long-term contracts and high-cost inventory that still must be used, he also said.

“We are keeping a wary eye on the volatility of the world,” Palmer said in the call, adding that he expects costs to be similar in 2023 but better in 2024.

Newmont’s board declared a dividend of 55 cents per share that was calibrated on a gold price of $1,800, and Palmer said in the call that the board will be reviewing gold-price assumptions and free cash flow above the base gold price for future dividends and planning.

“I can assure you we can clearly understand the importance of returning cash to shareholders,” Palmer said in the call.

Newmont has used $1,200 per ounce as its base for determining reserves and planning but may raise that to $1,300 or $1,400 per ounce, Palmer said, but the company still needs to look at Barrick’s gold-price assumptions for NGM operations and for Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic. Barrick is 60% owner and operator there, and Newmont holds 40%.

Palmer said he didn’t see the gold price going below the $1,400 mark, however.

Outgoing Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Nancy Buese, whose last day was Nov. 1 before becoming CFO of Baker Hughes Co., said the third quarter included $700 million in capital and exploration expenditures for Newmont.

Newmont also reported 299,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces from co-products in the third quarter but said 38,000 gold ounces and 20,000 gold equivalent ounces from Penasquito will be attributed to the fourth quarter. The co-products include copper, silver, lead and zinc.

The shipment delay was partially to blame for $80 million of the company’s negative cash flow of $63 million in the third quarter, when Newmont also posted one-time working capital payments of $210 million, according to the earnings report.

Looking at operations companywide, Palmer reported that a study of the planned sulfides project at the Yanachocha Mine in Peru could even lead to dropping the proposal. The company recently announced the delay and review and named Dean Gehring as chief development officer for Peru to lead the study and operations in the region.

Newmont also reported that it continues advancing the Tanami expansion project in Australia, Ahafo North in Ghana, Pamour at Porcupine Mine in Canada and Cerro Negro District expansion in Argentina.

Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd., owner of the South Railroad project on the Carlin Trend since acquisition of Gold Standard Ventures in the third quarter, reported adjusted net earnings of $5.7 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter.

The company produced 28,876 ounces of gold in the quarter from its Camino Rojo Mine, which went into commercial production in April of this year.

“Camino Rojo’s continued outperformance has given us the confidence to increase annual production guidance in our first operating year,” said Jason Simpson, president and chief executive officer of Orla. “During the quarter, we were also pleased to complete the acquisition of Gold Standard, strengthening our growth profile.”

He said in the earnings call that Orla will continue permitting efforts with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for South Railroad to become a “low complexity heap leach” operation.

While exploration and permitting continue at South Railroad, the only production is coming from Camino Rojo, and the company increased gold production guidance for the year companywide to a range of 100,000 to 110,000 ounces from 90,000 to 100,000 ounces, while all-in sustainable costs remain at $600 to $700 ounces sold.

Simpson said in the call that Orla continues to manage costs in “this inflationary environment.”

The company also reported that net income for the third quarter was $8.9 million, or 3 cents per share, which included $8.3 million in exploration expensed across the portfolio, and the average realized gold price was $1,699 per ounce in the third quarter, while the average realized gold price for the first nine months of the year was $1,810 per ounce.

Orla completed acquisition of Gold Standard in August, gaining the South Railroad Project that is a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach project south of Interstate 80. The company said it has begun integrating South Railroad into the company’s growth plans, focusing on project permitting, a review of the project schedule and assessment of current exploration toward resource expansion.

The company said that through the remainder of this year it will continue with Gold Standard’s program of resource expansion and exploration drilling at key targets at South Railroad.

Vancouver-based Orla also reported the company will begin more reverse circulation and core drilling at a cost of $1.5 million, bringing the total drilling expenses to $3 million for 37,303 feet of drilling at South Railroad.

The plan is to upgrade and increase oxide resources at the Pinion SB, LT, POD, Sweet Hollow, Jasperoid Wash and Dixie targets, according to the earnings report.

Orla is continuing exploration work at Camino Rojo in Mexico and at Cerro Quema in Panama, as well, with the expectation of spending $18 million total on exploration this year. Simpson said exploration at Camino Rojo could point to future underground mining of sulfide ore.

“We’re moving ahead on all fronts,” he said.

Orla also acquired the Lewis Project from Gold Standard in the acquisition that was mainly an exchange of shares. The Lewis Project is a large land package on the Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada with exploration potential.

SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc., which owns the Marigold Mine in Nevada, reported an adjusted net loss of $13.5 million, or 7 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with adjusted net earnings of nearly $88.27 million, or 40 cents per share in the 2021 quarter, but expects a better fourth quarter.

“We’re moving full stride in the last quarter,” the company’s president and chief executive officer, Rod Antal, said in the earnings webcast.

The adjusted net loss of 7 cents per share compared with Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents per share.

Gold equivalent production in the quarter totaled 106,919 ounces, down from 186,343 gold equivalent ounces in the third quarter of 2021, because of difficulties at Çöpler in Turkey and slower-than-expected gold recovery at Marigold, but Antal said that operations “are poised for strong production and free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022 and into 2023.”

He said that planned maintenance was accelerated at Çöpler to maximize plant availability in the fourth quarter, and SSR prioritized underground development at Seabee in Canada to access a higher-grade portion of the ore body in the fourth quarter.

SSR also stacked more than 135,000 recoverable ounces at an average grade of 0.22 ounces per ton during the second and third quarters at Marigold for recovery in the fourth quarter or in early 2023, Antal said. Record recoverable ounces were stacked in October, as well, but they won’t show up until next year.

Stewart Beckman, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in the webcast that SSR “had a windfall in those north pits” at Marigold, “so we were pretty happy with that,” but production “continued to be impacted by finer material in the north pits.”

He also said there were six drilling rigs exploring at Marigold, at New Millennium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley.

Marigold at Valmy produced 52,236 ounces of gold in the third quarter, just slightly higher than 52,049 gold ounces in the 2021 quarter, and all-in sustaining costs at Marigold were $1,444 per ounce, up from $1,127 in the third quarter of last year.

For all its operations combined, the company revised its guidance for 2022 downward to 620,000-655,000 gold equivalent production and all-in sustaining costs to $1,315-$1,345 per ounce, from the 700,000 to 780,000 ounces of gold equivalent ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,230 to $1,290 ounces predicted in the second-quarter earnings report.

“Despite the headwinds we faced in the third quarter at Çöpler, our business remains in an incredibly strong position, with a robust balance sheet and a capital returns program that is expected to deliver nearly $160 million to shareholders by year-end,” Antal said.

“With these returns, 2022 will represent the second consecutive year we have delivered a capital return yield greater than 5%. Our foundation of strong free cash flow generation and low capital intensity growth remains firmly intact and will be reflected in our fourth quarter performance and beyond as our operations return to steady state,” he said.

The board declared a dividend of 7 cents per share for the quarter and reported $85.4 million in share repurchases in the third quarter.

Revenue totaled $166.63 million in the third quarter, down from $322.85 million in the 2021 quarter, and the net loss before adjustments attributable to shareholders was $25.79 million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with $57.06 million, or 26 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alison White said a $40 million expense was incurred at Çöpler because of the shutdown of mining and for maintenance of the plant. She also said in the webcast that SSR’s “robust balance sheet” can weather volatility in the commodity market.

The average realized gold price for SSR in the third quarter was $1,710 per ounce, down from $1,792 per ounce in the third quarter of last year, and the average silver price was $18.98 per ounce, down from $24.06 per ounce in the 2021 quarter.

Looking at its operations outside Nevada, SSR stated that production restarted at Çöpler at the end of September following a suspension, and by the end of October, production had ramped up to roughly 18,000 ounces. The restart followed regulatory approvals from the Turkish government on Sept. 22 that followed a leak of leach solution containing diluted cyanide at the mine site on June 21.

Çöpler produced 3,733 ounces of gold in the quarter, compared with 82,975 ounces of gold in the 2021 quarter.

The planned maintenance at the sulfide plant at Çöpler was completed in the third quarter instead of the fourth quarter because of the suspension.

At Seabee in Saskatchewan, SSR said it accelerated development to access a high-grade area of the Santoy Reserves that is expected to drive strong production in the fourth quarter, while third-quarter production totaled 20,493 ounces of gold, compared with 22,589 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

At Puna in Argentina, silver production totaled 2.7 million ounces, up from 2.2 million ounces in the third quarter of last year, primarily because of higher-grade silver ore processed, according to SSR, which also reported that all-in sustaining costs at Puna were $15.91 per ounce of silver.

SSR additionally reported that the company restarted exploration drilling at Puna for the first time since 2018 and has identified in-pit and near-mine targets that could potentially add to the mine life.

Also in the quarter, SSR closed the sale of the Pitarrilla project to Endeavour Silver for $35 million in cash, $35 million in shares of Endeavour and a 1.25% net smelter return royalty, and the company announced plans to acquire an additional 30% ownership in the Kartaltepe Mining Joint Venture at Turkey.

￼