Barrick Gold Corp. reported adjusted net earnings of $220 million, or 13 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $626 million, or 35 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and the company’s update included news about the new Dorothy exploration target at Fourmile in Nevada.

Barrick’s adjusted net earnings for the year 2022 totaled nearly $1.33 billion, or 75 cents per share, down from nearly $2.07 billion, or $1.15 per share, in the year 2021.

“Looking back, the past year didn’t turn out as well as expected,” President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in his earnings presentation, linking the lower profits to geopolitical deterioration, high interest rates, high inflation and high risks.

He said, however, that “gold was one of the better performing asset classes, and it’s good to see copper prices picking up.”

Barrick’s realized gold price for the fourth quarter was $1,728 per ounce, while the average realized gold price was $1,795 for the year 2022, compared with $1,790 per ounce in all of 2021.

The realized copper price for the fourth quarter was $3.81 per pound, which was up from $3.24 in the third quarter of 2022. For the year 2022, the realized copper price was $3.85 per pound, compared with $4.32 per pound in 2021.

The Toronto-based company also announced a new share buyback program of up to $1 billion and stated that the company returned a record $1.6 billion to shareholders in 2022 through dividends and share buybacks.

Bristow said the goal of the buyback program is to prevent Barrick from getting “caught without a way to stop a negative run on our stock.”

Barrick additionally announced a 10-cent dividend per share, which Bristow said was lower because of the 2022 buyback program. The third-quarter dividend was 15 cents per share.

On the plus side, Barrick stated that gold reserves and resources were up at the end of 2022. Attributable proven and probable gold reserves totaled 76 million ounces at the end of 2022, up 6.7 million ounces from the prior year.

The companywide reserves net of depletion from mining and calculated at $1,300 per ounce of gold, had an average grade of nearly 0.06 ounces per ton. Reserves were figures at $1,200 per ounce in 2021.

Bristow said that “our continued success in not only replenishing but also unlocking significant value in our asset base shows the unmatched potential of our organic pipeline.”

This pipeline of growth includes the Dorothy discovery, and Bristow said Dorothy was a “particularly exciting target” with high-grade gold drill intersections and potential to bring Fourmile and Goldrush to 20 million ounces of gold resources.

Fourmile is Barrick’s 100% owned exploration site near the Cortez Mine in Nevada, but Goldrush is a Nevada Gold Mines joint venture project. Barrick is the NGM operator and owns 61.5% of the joint venture. Newmont Corp. owns the 38.5% remainder of NGM.

Bristow said Fourmile could be rolled into NGM and Barrick has the final say and would base it on a formula, and Newmont would then share in the exploration costs. Fourmile could share Goldrush infrastructure or Fourmile could be accessed from the north, he said.

“Fourmile has a much higher grade than Goldrush,” Bristow said.

The company reported that the final environmental impact statement on Goldrush is completed and NGM submitted a briefing package on the EIS to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in January. Barrick said it still expects a record of decision to be issued in the first half of this year.

Meanwhile, mine development and test sloping is continuing at Goldrush in the Red Hill zone, where dewatering of the orebody isn’t required. Development continues on exploration drifts above the Goldrush orebody for future underground drilling platforms, according to the supplemental and more detailed report.

Other progress in Nevada announced in the earnings report included commissioning of the third shaft at the Turquoise Ridge underground operations in Humboldt County, and the company reported that work done within the Mega Pit at the Twin Creeks portion of the Turquoise Ridge complex highlighted the potential for a high-grade, feeder-type target at depth below the deposit.

Bristow said Barrick has new exploration interests that include the Pearl String property in the Walker Lane mineral belt of western Nevada.

In the earnings webinar Bristow said the “big focus for growth is in Nevada itself,” including at North Leeville and Ren north of Carlin, Robertson at Cortez, where “we’ve just started drilling out” the deposit, and exploration at the Fence Line target between Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks. Twin Creeks is part of NGM’s Turquoise Ridge complex.

The company stated that prefeasibility studies for a proposed Robertson open pit have been completed.

Gold production for the year 2022 was more than 4.1 million ounces, and Barrick stated this total came in a year where impacts to production included infrastructural issues at Turquoise Ridge and replacement of a rock winder at Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Barrick reported that Nevada Gold Mines production on a 100% basis for 2022 totaled nearly 3.03 million ounces, and Barrick’s share was 1.86 million ounces. The 100% production from NGM operations in 2021 was slightly higher at 3.31 million ounces.

NGM’s Carlin operations produced 1.57 million ounces in the year on a 100% basis, while Cortez produced 826,000 ounces, Turquoise Ridge, 543,000 ounces, Phoenix, 178,000 ounces, and Long Canyon, 261,000 ounces. Mining has ended at Long Canyon, but ore is still being processed from the heap leach pads while NGM considers the mine’s future.

In another portion of the earnings report, Barrick said the solar facility at the TS Power Plant at Dunphy is expected to go into commercial production in the second quarter of 2024 and supply 17% of NGM’s annual energy needs while reducing carbon emissions.

Also in Nevada, gold reserves included 10 million for Carlin for Barrick’s share, 9.6 million ounces for Cortez for Barrick’s share, 2 million at Phoenix for Barrick’s share and 8 million ounces for Barrick’s share of Turquoise Ridge. Robertson added 1 million ounces of reserves for the first time.

Attributable measured and indicated gold resources for 2022 companywide stand at 180 million ounces with a further 42 million ounces of inferred resources, Barrick reported.

The company’s mineral resource management and evaluation executive, Simon Bottoms, said in the earnings announcement that “the substantial growth in our mineral resources lays the long-term foundation to potentially grow our current attributable production profile of approximately 5.5 million gold equivalent ounces per year to approximately 6.5 million gold equivalent ounces per year by the end of this decade, which would include production from Reko Diq and the Lumwana Super Pit.”

Reko Diq is the copper and gold project Barrick is operating in Pakistan. Lumwana is in Zambia.

Barrick’s copper production for the fourth quarter was 96 million pounds, and copper production for all of 2022 was 440 million pounds, up from 415 million pounds in 2021.

All-in sustaining costs for Barrick’s companywide operations were $1,242 per ounce in the fourth quarter, and $1,222 per ounce for the year 2022, up from $1,026 per ounce in 2021.

Although adjusted net earnings at 13 cents for the fourth quarter were a penny higher than the forecast from Bloomberg, the company’s net earnings without adjustments were in red ink at $735 million, or a 42-cent loss, for the quarter. Net earnings for 2022 totaled $432 million, down from $2.02 billion in 2021.

The company stated that the loss was partially due to a $950 million goodwill impairment for Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali and asset impairments, including $32 million for Long Canyon in Elko County.

Barrick also said that in one of the most significant developments of the year, work has started on development of the massive Reko Diq, which is expected to double the size of the company’s copper production capacity when it is commissioned in 2028. Barrick owns 50% and will operate the mine.

In the Dominican Republic, the expansion of Pueblo Viejo’s process plant and construction of a new tailings storage facility continued to advance, according to Barrick, which said that despite the presence of more than 4,500 additional construction workers on site, the mill achieved a record throughput for the fourth successive year.

Hecla MiningHecla Mining Co. reported a net loss applicable to shareholders of $4.59 million, or a loss of 1 cent per share, for the fourth quarter, and announced record reserves of 241 million ounces of silver and 2.6 million ounces of gold.

“Hecla is the world’s fastest growing established silver company,” said the company’s president and chief executive officer, Phillips S. Baker. “This growth has been built on the strong foundation of Greens Creek, the United States’ largest silver mine, and the Lucky Friday Mine, a mine in production for 80 years whose throughput this year was the most in its history.”

He said that in addition to Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, Hecla now has the Keno Hill development project in the Yukon, “which we expect to be in production in the second half of this year.”

Greens Creek in Alaska produced 9.7 million silver ounces in 2022, and Lucky Friday in Idaho produced 4.4 million ounces in 2022, while Casa Berardi in Canada produced 128,000 ounces of gold in the year.

Total silver production in the fourth quarter was 3.66 million ounces, up from 2.23 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021, and total silver production for all of 2022 was 14.18 million ounces, compared with 12.89 million ounces in 2021.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Hecla is no longer mining in Nevada but has exploration projects in the state, including the Hatter Graben deposit at Hollister in northern Elko County.

Baker said in the earnings call that Hatter Graben was the primary reason for the acquisition of property in Nevada, “and what we have encountered is an influx of water, and that was not anticipated. We’re having to do hydrology to figure out how much water we have and then a plan for how to deal with that water.”

He said that until the water issue is solved “and we have the permits to be able to deal with the water ... we’re going slow in Nevada, and we also have lots of opportunities elsewhere to put our exploration dollars.”

Hecla is advancing exploration at Aurora in Mineral County, but the company is waiting until the lekking season for sage grouse is done, “which I think is in June,” Baker said.

“At Midas, we’re evaluating the exploration that we’ve done. We had some great initial results, and then we have not seen the follow-through, so we’re not going to push things until we are convinced that we have a good plan for the exploration on Midas and Fire Creek,” he said.

The Fire Creek underground mine went on care and maintenance in the second quarter of 2021, and the underground mine at Midas is also on care and maintenance.

Hecla also has the Monte Cristo exploration property in Esmeralda County.

Hecla’s loss for the quarter compared with net income of $11.78 million, or 2 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and Hecla’s earnings announcement shows the net loss applicable to shareholders was $37.9 million for the year 2022, compared with income of $34.54 million for 2021.

In Hecla’s separate report on reserves, the company stated that silver reserves increased with the addition of Keno Hill’s almost 50 million silver ounces, while gold reserves were down 6% because of a higher cutoff grade at Casa Berardi reflecting rising costs.

“In 2022, we achieved our largest silver reserves and second highest silver production in our history and expect to set new records in 2023 and 2024. If our growth continues as expected, Hecla would produce not only 40% of all the silver mined in the U.S. but also 40% of all the silver mined in Canada,” Baker said in the Feb. 15 earnings report.

He also said that Hecla had “among the best silver margins in the industry” with all-in sustainable costs of $11.25 per ounce that is a little more than half the company’s realized silver price, “allowing us to maintain a strong balance sheet even after significant investment in Lucky Friday and Keno Hill.”

Hecla’s realized silver price in 2022 was $21.53 per ounce.

Baker said Hecla expects the all-in sustainable costs to be roughly the same in 2023 “despite inflationary pressures and increased investment in all our mines.” He also said the company is well-positioned for higher silver prices with the increase in renewable energies that increases the need for silver as an energy metal.

Hecla expects to produce 16 million to 17.5 million ounces of silver this year and 160,000 to 170,000 ounces of gold. The all-in sustainable cost is estimated to be $10.25 to $11.50 per silver ounce and $1,975 to $2,050 per gold ounce this year.

Kinross GoldKinross Gold Corp. posted adjusted net earnings of $108.2 million, or 9 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and reported construction is expected to start this quarter on an exploration decline at Phase X at the Round Mountain Mine in Nevada.

For Round Mountain, Kinross has decided to prioritize underground opportunities at Phase X and at Gold Hill because they show potential for higher margin, higher-return operations than open pit expansions at Phase W3 and Phase S, according to the earnings report.

In addition, an underground exploration drift is planned at Gold Hill in 2024, Kinross reported in its earnings presentation.

Kinross President and Chief Executive Officer J. Paul Rollinson said in the earnings call that “we continue to evaluate opportunities for expansion in Nevada and remain excited about our underground potential.”

Ned Jalil, senior vice president and chief technical officer, said the focus is on the underground projects while mining continues at the open pit Phase WI and Phase II, and the company will continue to evaluate pushbacks at Phases S and W3 that are held in reserve.

The company said exploration drilling will focus on supporting the Phase X underground development, while drilling at Gold Hill nearby extended two major vein zones during 2022.

The adjusted net earnings for the quarter compared with $27.4 million, or 2 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, but Kinross had a net loss from continuing operations in the quarter of $106 million, or 8 cents per share. The net loss for the 2021 quarter was $66.2 million, or 5 cents per share.

For all of 2022, adjusted net earnings were $283.1 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with $210.8 million, or 17 cents per share, in the year 2021, and the net earnings without adjustments totaled $31.9 million, or 2 cents per share, for 2022, compared with a net loss of $29.9 million, or 2 cents per share, in the year 2021.

The Toronto-based company took a $289.3 million impairment charge at Round Mountain for changes to the mine plan and slope design and increased costs due to inflation, according to the report.

Kinross production in the fourth quarter totaled 595,683 gold equivalent ounces compared with 491,077 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021, and all-in sustaining costs were at $1,203 per ounce, down from $1,482 per ounce in the 2021 quarter.

Production for the year 2022 was 1.96 million gold equivalent ounces.

“Reflecting on 2022, it was a challenging year with significant change. I am proud of our global team who came together to address the challenges we faced and am pleased to note that we finished each quarter stronger than the last,” said Rollinson.

Among the challenges in 2022 was the company’s withdrawal from Russia after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“As we have exited from Russia and Ghana and are developing our Great Bear project in Red Lake, Ontario, our portfolio is now more weighted in the Americas,” said Rollinson, who added that Kinross was excited about the mineral resource estimate for Great Bear.

Kinross reported there are 2.737 million ounces of indicated gold resources and 2.29 million ounces of inferred resources at Great Bear. Kinross acquired Great Bear Resources Ltd. in February of 2022.

“We believe we have a world-class development project at Great Bear and two cornerstone production assets, Tasiast and Paracatu, that together produce over 50% of our gold,” Rollinson said.

Tasiast in Mauritania posted record production for the fourth quarter of 143,002 ounces and Paracatu in Brazil achieved its second highest production quarter on record at 180,809 ounces.

Companywide, Kinross production in the fourth quarter totaled 595,683 gold equivalent ounces, compared with 340,337 ounces from continuing operations in the 2021 quarter.

All-in sustaining costs were at $1,203 per ounce, down from $1,482 per ounce in the 2021 quarter, but costs are expected to increase this year. Rollinson said “inflation has been felt most in the U.S,” and company officials said in the call that labor costs are higher and worker demand is high in the United States, mainly Nevada.

For the year 2022, Kinross produced gold equivalent ounces totaling 1.96 million ounces for the year from continuing operations, which the company stated was largely in line with production guidance.

Round Mountain in Nye County produced 61,929 ounces in the fourth quarter, up from 51,549 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and the Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County produced 58,521 gold ounces in the fourth quarter, compared with 61,036 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

Kinross reported that Round Mountain produced 226,374 ounces for the year 2022, down from 257,005 in 2021. The company said the lower production in 2022 was primarily due to the timing of ounces recovered from the heap leach pads.

Bald Mountain produced 214,094 ounces in 2022, compared with 204,890 gold equivalent ounces in 2021. Kinross stated that the increase was due to more ounces recovered from the heap leach pads. The company also reported that exploration at Bald Mountain found mineralization expansion at Top.

Jalil said in the earnings call that “mineralization continues down dip” at Top.

Fort Knox in Alaska produced 83,739 ounces in the fourth quarter, up from 73,830 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and La Coipa in Chile produced 67,683 ounces. The first ounce there was poured in February 2022.

The company also reported a dividend of 3 cents and continuation of its share buyback program this year and into next year, and EVP and Chief Financial Officer Andrea Freeborough said in the earnings call that dividends and the buyback program returned $455 million to shareholders in 2022.

The Kinross earnings report shows that the average realized gold price was $1,731 per ounce in the fourth quarter, compared with $1,797 per ounce in the 2021 quarter.

Proven and probable reserves at the end of 2022, excluding divestitures, were down 7.5% to 25.5 million gold ounces, and totaled and measured resources were up 2% to 26.2 million ounces. Jalil said the reserves were calculated at $1,400 per ounce, which is still conservative. Reserves were figured at $1,200 per ounce in 2021.

The company’s production guidance for 2023 is 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces from its operations, up roughly 140,000 ounces from 2022 production, and the company said production is expected to remain stable at 2.1 million ounces in 2024 and 2 million in 2025.

Kinross additionally reported that its 70% owned Manh Choh project in Alaska remains on schedule and on budget, including camp refurbishments in advance of the construction season. Ore from Manh Choh will be processed at Fort Knox, with initial production expected in the second half of next year.

The company also is continuing exploration at Curlew, which is at Kettle River in Washington.

Calibre MiningCalibre Mining Corp., which operates the Pan Mine in Nevada and mines in Nicaragua, reported gold production for the fourth quarter of 61,294 ounces, including 11,440 ounces from Pan, and full-year 2022 production companywide of 221,999 ounces.

The company also announced in mid-February that pit-constrained gold reserves increased 23% at the Pan Mine to 234,000 ounces, net of depletion, and measured and indicated mineral resources rose 12% at the end of 2022 to 359,000 ounces.

“This, in combination with the discovery of the new Coyote zone proximal to the operating open pit, demonstrates the additional upside that exists,” said Darren Hall, president and chief executive officer of Calibre.

Reserves in Nicaragua totaled 1.08 million ounces of gold, net of depletion, the company also reported.

The 2022 production companywide compared with 182,755 gold ounces for all of 2021, but Calibre didn’t acquire Fiore Gold and its Nevada properties until Jan. 12, 2021.

The production for the year for Pan in White Pine County was 41,509 ounces, and operations in Nicaragua produced 180,490 gold ounces for the year.

“The team delivered record production in 2022 for the third consecutive year, positioning us well for a further 20% production growth in 2023,” Hall said in the production announcement.

“Strong cash flows continue to drive Calibre’s organic growth strategy as we progressed development at Pavon Central and Eastern Borosi for production in 2023, setting ourselves up for another grade-driven production increase,” he said, referring to development projects in Nicaragua.

Pavon Center is on track to begin production in this first quarter of the new year, while the Eastern Borosi Project is expected to go into production in the second quarter, according to the announcement.

Hall said there are multiple exploration rigs across the company’s portfolio of properties and includes expansion of the high-grade gold discovery at Panteon North and the VTEM corridor that runs north of Panteon at the Limon Complex in Nicaragua.

“Drilling also continues to demonstrate strong expansion potential at the Pan Mine in Nevada, as well as at the Gold Rock project where drilling indicates the potential of a high-grade, Carlin-type feeder system at depth,” Hall said.

Gold Rock is near Pan in White Pine County.

Calibre also released guidance for this year, calling for 250,000 to 275,000 ounces of gold production companywide, with 210,000 to 230,000 of those ounces coming from Nicaragua and 40,000 to 45,000 ounces coming from Nevada.

The company expects all-in sustaining costs of $1,175 to $1,275 per ounce in 2023, with Nevada’s AISC higher, at $1,350 to $1 ,450 per ounce.

“I believe 2023 will be a transformational year, driven by an organic 20% increase in production, strong free cash flow, and significant exploration to expand recent high-grade discoveries not included in our multi-year, grade-driven production increase strategy. Calibre has a solid, clear, and sustainable path to profitable growth,” Hall said in the production announcement.

First MajesticFirst Majestic Silver Corp. produced a record 31.3 million silver equivalent ounces in all of 2022, and the company’s president and chief executive officer, Keith Neumeyer, predicted another record year in 2023 with “increased gold production from Jerritt Canyon throughout the year.”

Jerritt Canyon is in northern Elko County.

The company expects to produce between 33.2 million and 37.1 million silver equivalent ounces companywide this year, or 10 million to 11.1 million silver ounces and 277,000 to 310,000 gold ounces, with all-in sustaining costs of $18.47 to $19.72 per silver equivalent ounce, according to the announcement.

First Majestic produced 7.6 million silver equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter from its four producing operations – Jerritt Canyon in Nevada and San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada in Mexico — compared with 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The fourth quarter production consisted of 2.4 million ounces of silver and 63,039 ounces of gold, and the 31.3 million total silver equivalent ounces for 2022 consisting of 10.5 million ounces of silver and 248,394 ounces of gold was up 16% over 2021.

Jerritt Canyon produced 16,845 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter, compared with 23,600 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of last year. Severe December weather limited haulage and ore delivery to the processing plant in the 2022 quarter.

Jerritt Canyon was the focus of First Majestic in 2022 and will “continue to be for the next couple of quarters, and we’re optimistic it will improve over that period of time,” Neumeyer said in a conference call.

First Majestic acquired Jerritt Canyon from Sprott Mining Inc. in April 2021.

The Vancouver-based company expects gold production from four underground mines at Jerritt Canyon in 2023 — Smith, SSX, West Generator and Saval II — and First Majestic’s chief operating officer, Steve Holmes, said in the call that production began at the end of December from the West Generator Mine.

West Generator was mined years ago and reopened in 2022, with the secondary escapeway completed in November.

With the additional ramp-up of Smith Zone 10 and the restart of the Saval II Mine, gold production at Jerritt Canyon is expected to be between 119,000 and 133,000 ounces in 2023, First Majestic reported.

Holmes said in the call that Jerritt Canyon had to mine “quite a bit of remanent material” in 2022, but there will be production from all four mines at Jerritt Canyon in 2023. He also said the high grade for Jerritt Canyon is expected to be 5.4 grams per ton (0.19 ounces per ton) with higher grades in the first half of the year.

Jerritt Canyon stated in its announcement that ore volumes and gold grades are expected to improve in the first half of 2023 as higher-grade ore pods from the Smith Zone 10, West Generator and Saval II areas are processed at the mill.

First Majestic also reported that during the fourth quarter it reached an ore purchase agreement with a third-party to provide up to 32,000 metric tons of sulfide gold ore by the end of 2023 to feed the Jerritt Canyon roaster. Initial deliveries were processed in December.

The company said improvements in blend optimization with the third-party ore will result in a reduction in coal consumption in the roasters due to the higher sulfur content of the purchased material.

This new ore feed, along with the start of the Saval II Mine, is anticipated to increase gold grades and increase the amount of fresh ore feed to the plant in 2023, First Majestic said.

Neumeyer stated that “for 2023, significant improvements are expected at Jerritt Canyon, where gold production is projected to nearly double along with lower AISC when compared to 2022.”

All-in sustaining costs for Jerritt Canyon are estimated at $1,733 to $1,842 per ounce in 2023.

Neumeyer said in the call that companywide the third quarter of 2022 was the best for First Majestic, with production of 8.8 million silver equivalent ounces. He said the decrease for the fourth quarter was due to lower production at San Dimas and Santa Elena, slightly offset by higher gold production at Jerritt Canyon and higher silver production at La Encantada.

LaCantanda produced 804,802 ounces of silver in the fourth quarter.

First Majestic reported it is transitioning to 100% Ermitano ore at Santa Elena, which is expected to produce between 7.8 million and 8.7 million gold equivalent ounces this year, while exploration continues at the recently discovered Silvana vein within the Santa Elena mine site.

The company also completed the commissioning of a dual-circuit processing plant at Santa Elena in the fourth quarter, Neumeyer said.

The San Dimas Mine produced more than 3.05 million gold equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter, and Santa Elena produced 2.3 million silver equivalent ounces in the quarter, including 199,388 silver ounces and 25,830 gold ounces.

Although silver equivalent production companywide was a record in 2022, the company reported that the silver production of 10.5 million was down from 12.8 million silver ounces in 2021 and missed the lower end of the revised 2022 guidance.

Gold production for 2022 of 248,394 ounces, up from 192,353 in 2021, was a record but slightly missed guidance of 256,000 to 273,000 ounces primarily due to lower-than-expected gold grades at Jerritt Canyon, First Majestic reported.

Exploration also continues at First Majestic operations, with two underground rigs completing 4,185 meters (13,730 feet) of drilling underground at Jerritt Canyon in the fourth quarter, four rigs at San Dimas, three rigs at Santa Elena and one rig at La Encantada.

The company said it plans development activities this year at Jerritt Canyon at the newly discovered areas between the Smith and SSX mine, along with increasing production at West Generator and Saval II. Exploration drilling will be underground at SSX, Smith and West Generator. Surface drilling targets will follow recent intercepts at Winters Creek and Waterpipe II.

Neumeyer additionally reported in the conference call that the company’s online silver bullion store’s revenue for 2022 totaled $11.6 million, “a new record.” The silver sold at an average price of $26.20 per ounce.

McEwen MiningMcEwen Mining Inc. reported the company’s forecast for 2023 production from its operations in Nevada, Canada and Argentina is for 150,000 to 170,000 gold equivalent ounces, up from the forecast for 2022 of 134,600 to 141,8000 gold equivalent ounces.

The guidance calls for gold equivalent production from the Gold Bar Mine in Eureka County of 42,000 to 48,000 ounces, up from the 26,000 to 28,000 ounces predicted for 2022, and McEwen Mining is forecasting 42,000 to 48,000 ounces from the Fox Complex in Canada in 2023.

The San Jose Mine in Argentina that is 49% owned by McEwen is expected to produce 39,000 to 43,000 ounces of gold and 2.3 million to 2.6 million ounces of silver in 2023, similar to the 2022 forecast.

The forecast for all operations is an all-in sustaining cost of $1,500 per gold equivalent ounce, which is down from the guidance for the year 2022 of $1,600 per gold equivalent ounce.

“As we end 2022, we would like to give our shareholders an update on our production results and costs, which illustrate the turnaround we are executing, as well as our guidance for 2023. We had a difficult start to 2022, but it is clear that we are trending up and in the right direction as we move into the new year,” said Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner.

The Toronto-based company reported on Dec. 21 that gold equivalent production for October and November of the fourth calendar quarter was 26,700 ounces and production for the first three quarters was 95,400 gold equivalent ounces.

Gold Bar in Nevada produced 6,250 gold equivalent ounces in October and November and produced 18,600 gold equivalent ounces for the year through Sept. 30.

Mining there was slowed because a new mining contractor was hired and was moving equipment and personnel to the mine in October and November, McEwen Mining reported.

The announcement stated that because of changeover, “there was very little mining done, thus the mining expense incurred was small. However, gold production continued as we had a large stockpile of ore that was loaded on the heap leach pad and leaching continued during this time.”

McEwen Mining said gold production is expected to increase due to mining from the Gold Bar South deposit, which has a higher ore grade, half the strip ratio and no carbonaceous ore, compared with other deposits mined. Production from Gold Bar South started in mid-December.

The company said that at the Fox Complex in the Timmins District of Ontario mining of the Froome deposit is performing well, and “in fact, the mine is producing more ore than the mill can process. As a result, a large stockpile of ore-grade material has been produced that will be processed in 2023.”

McEwen Mining additionally said that exploration at Froome has extended the life of mine by another year, giving more time for the transition to mining from the Stock West deposit. Present data shows Froome will continue into 2025, while an aggressive exploration program is planned for 2023 to focus on defining near-term resources at Stock.

The company stated that the San Jose Mine is expected to deliver better costs and margins in 2023 at current gold and silver prices and exploration has defined extensions of several of its high-grade veins.

McEwen also reported that there were six drills on site at McEwen Copper’s Los Azules site in Argentina in December and four more drills were due in January and February, with an update of the preliminary economic assessment to be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.

Orla MiningOrla Mining Ltd., which owns the South Railroad Project in Elko County, reported the company’s only producing mine, Camino Rojo in Mexico, produced 32,017 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter and 109,596 ounces for the year 2022.

The production from Camino Rojo was at the high end of guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold for the year, and all-in sustaining costs were also within the guidance range of $600 to $700 per ounce, according to the Vancouver-based company.

Jason Simpson, president and chief executive officer of Orla Mining, said that 2022 “was a defining year for Orla as we made the successful transition from developer to producer. In 2023, cash generation from the high-margin Camino Rojo Mine will be invested into our prospective growth pipeline, the local communities, paying taxes, and strengthening our balance sheet to the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

For the year 2023, Orla is expecting gold production of 100,000 to 110,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $750 to $850 per ounce, and Camino Rojo’s operating costs are forecast at roughly $65 million for 2023.

Orla also stated that exploration costs are expected to be $35 million in 2023, including at South Railroad on the Carlin Trend.

The company reported that exploration at South Railroad will focus on upgrading and increasing oxide resources at satellite deposits and drill testing multiple exploration targets, with most of the work slated for the second half of the year.

The 2022 feasibility study for South Railroad contemplates open pit mining from the Dark Star and Pinion gold deposits, and the mine is designed as an open pit operation with one year of pre-production and eight years of subsequent mining, according to Orla’s website.

The study looks at South Railroad as a run-of-mine operation, with ore processed on a leach pad. Permitting is underway.

Orla acquired South Railroad in its acquisition of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. The stock transaction closed on Aug. 12 of last year and included Gold Standard’s Lewis Project land package on the Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada.

Orla also will be exploring at Camino Rojo, spending roughly $22 million of the $35 million there, and there will be drilling at Cerro Quema in Panama mainly in the dry season of early 2023.

SSR MiningSSR Mining Inc. reported that its four operating assets, including the Marigold Mine in Nevada, produced 623,819 gold equivalent ounces in 2022, and fourth-quarter production totaled 182,655 gold equivalent ounces.

The company also announced it expects production of 700,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces this year and average production of 700,000 GEOs through the year 2025.

SSR forecasts that Marigold at Valmy will produce between 260,000 and 290,000 ounces of gold in 2023, and the company reported that the mine produced 194,688 ounces in 2022.

Fourth-quarter production totaled 62,875 ounces, which SSR called a strong finish to the year that included the continued recovery of higher-grade ounces stacked on the leach pad earlier in the year.

Companywide, full-year 2022 cost of sales was $985 per ounce, and the all-in sustaining cost was $1,339 per gold equivalent ounce for the year, and the company reported the production and costs were in line with guidance. All-in sustaining costs for 2023 are estimated at $1,365 to $1,425 per ounce.

“We enter 2023 with all assets operating at a steady state, supporting our expectations for a strong year of production and free cash flow generation,” said Rod Antal, president and chief executive officer, who reported that SSR expects to deliver first production from the Cakmaktepe Extension project at the Copler Mine in Turkey this year.

He also said that SSR is “initiating waste stripping activities at Marigold’s Red Dot later this year, in line with Marigold’s optimized life of mine plan.”

SSR stated that the stripping at Red Dot was being accelerated from the earlier plan of doing so in the years 2026 and 2027 to instead begin in late 2023 and end in 2025 to ensure a smoother production profile for the remainder of the decade. The company predicts Marigold’s production reaching its lowest level in 2025.

The company expects to spend $28 million to expand Marigold’s truck fleet this year for the Red Dot stripping demands, and the mine will continue to define the New Millennium target and its potential to contribute to the overall life-of-mine plan.

“Marigold should begin to define some of the longer-term upside presented by the New Millennium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley targets,” Antal said as part of his comments that SSR can “expect to deliver another catalyst-rich year for the business as we continue to see additional exploration upside across the portfolio.”

Looking ahead for SSR, the CEO said that “after returning approximately $350 million to shareholders over the last two years, our base dividend continues to yield nearly 2% on an annual basis and, contingent on the gold price environment and equity valuations, we may supplement that dividend with potential share repurchases in 2023, as we have done over the past two years.”

He said that while free cash flow “remains robust,” all-in sustaining costs were moderately higher because of inflationary pressures, sustaining capital commitments to develop and ramp-up the project in Turkey and capital and operating costs, including the haul truck purchases for Marigold.

In addition to Marigold, SSR’s gold equivalent production comes from the operations in Turkey, the Seabee Mine in Canada and the Puna Mine in Argentina.

The Copler Mine produced 191,366 ounces of gold, and fourth-quarter production totaled 65,603 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,269 per ounce. The mine is expected to produce 240,000 to 270,000 ounces this year, now that operations are fully ramped up after a stoppage due to an environmental issue last June.

SSR is 80% owner of Copler.

Seabee produced a record 136,125 ounces of gold in 2022, and production for the fourth quarter totaled 24,709 at all-in sustaining costs of $1,234 per ounce, according to SSR, which said the fourth-quarter production and costs reflected lower than expected head grades. The mine is expected to produce 100,000 to 110,000 ounces this year.

Puna Mine produced 8.4 million ounces of silver in 2022, and the mine produced 2.4 million ounces of silver in the fourth quarter at all-in sustaining costs of $15.97 per ounce. The mine is expected to produce 8 million to 9 million silver ounces this year at all-in sustaining costs of $16.25 to $17.75 per ounce, according to SSR.

The Denver-based company also stated that it expects to spend $94 million for exploration and resource development this year, of which $81 million represents discretionary growth expenditures to advance exploration opportunities across the portfolio. ￼