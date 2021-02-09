Mining company cited in fatal crash

A central Nevada gold mine has been cited by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration following a fatal bulldozer crash in November.

Round Mountain Gold Corp. failed to conduct a prior workplace examination of the high-wall area at the company’s Smoky Valley operations in Nye County on Nov. 8, according to MSHA. “Without a workplace examination for that area, hazardous conditions existed, such as a lack of work area illumination, and a lack of barricades or warning signs along the edge.”

Robert Larson, 58, was pushing blasted rock from a bench down to a front-end loader shortly before sunrise when his bulldozer backed up the slope in the open pit and veered to the right and over the edge of the high-wall, MSHA reported.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the employee’s family during this unfortunate circumstance,” said Neil Jensen, vice president and general manager of parent company Kinross Gold Corp., following the fatality.

MSHA said investigators determined there were no barricades or signs to provide a warning of the extreme fall hazard at the edge of the pit high-wall, and mine management “did not follow their company policy that prohibited work in certain areas while it was dark.”