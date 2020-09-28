Mining county asks lawmakers for open meetings law exemption

The non-disclosure agreements conflict with Nevada's Open Meeting Law, Tibbitts said. The law requires state and local government bodies to allow the public to observe most government decision-making and to post notices of meetings at least three days in advance.

However, the non-disclosure agreements prevent local governments from holding public meetings while assessments are being drafted. By doing so, Tibbitts said, they limit local officials’ ability to relay the concerns of constituents and be involved in a key decision-making phase of the reviews.

An exemption would “allow local officials the flexibility to do the job they were elected to do, which is represent local interests,” Tibbitts said.

“Once the documents are drafted, it's hard to affect any real change,” he added.

Open government advocates and environmentalists who often worry about the political power of the state's mining industry testified against the proposal and said it would subvert the purpose of the Open Meeting Law, which is to ensure the public can participate in their government's decision-making process.

Nevada Press Association Executive Director Richard Karpel said it was essential for the public to be able to observe and participate in the pre-decision phase of any government action.