Mining Directory

Coastline Equipment Crane Division is a full service dealership representing: Tadano-Rough Terrain, Truck and All Terrain Cranes. Tadano cranes are proven to be safe, reliable and production. Manitex Boom Trucks, Shuttlelift/Manitowoc Industrial Model Carry Deck Cranes, Elliott Truck Mounted work platforms, Zoom Book/Skyjack Rough Terrain Reach Forklifts – 20,000lb capacity. We offer Sales & Rentals on new models and used equipment from our large rental fleet with over 185 units in stock! Rentals – One of the largest and most diverse fleets on the West Coast. Late models with RENTAL PURCHASE OPTIONS available. Parts and Service – Factory trained Parts and Service technicians offering Expertise, Quality Service, Fast Response and competitive rates and prices.