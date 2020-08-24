Mining Directory

3D Concrete
Ross Hiserodt
1110 Muleshoe Road
PO Box 458
Battle Mountain, NV 89820
Phone: 775-348-1819
Fax: 775-635-8017
Email: rhiserodt@gbrmine.com
Concrete Ready Mix Supplier
4OCG -4 Olio Crane Group, LLC
Wayne Overholser
561-B West Main St.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-397-0630
Fax: 775-738-2502
Email: wayneo@4ocgl.com
Overhead crane, mobile crane & high lift equipment - inspection, Maintenance, repair & training services
5th Gear Powersports
Cortney Worline
420 30th Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-8933
Fax: 775-753-9418
Email:worline55@hotmail.com
Vehicle Dealership
A+ Total Care
Lori Ayala, Operations Director
976 Mountain City Highway
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-7587
Fax: 775-738-9584
Email: lori@a-plusurgentcare.com
Occupational Medicine
Ad Wear
Scott Leoncini
338 West Parkway Blvd.
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
Phone: 801-973-4445
Email: scott@adwearinc.com
www:adwearinc.com
Printed clothing
Ahern Equipment Rental
Jeff Hobensack
1343 W. Idaho Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-9300
Fax: 775-738-9300
Email: jeffho@ahern.com
Albarrie Environmental Services
Albarrie Canada Limited
85 Morrow Road
Barrie, ON Canada L4N 3V7
Toll Free: 1-866-269-8275
Phone: 705-737-0551
Fax 705-737-4044
Email: inf@albarrie.com
Alliance Document Technology
651 Silver Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-3333
Fax: 775-777-3377
Email: xerox@alliancenv.com
Alternative Maintenance Solutions
Jason Herschman
883 Gary's Way
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Phone: 775-777-4522
Email: specialagent@frontier.com
Industrial Maintenance
ALS Minerals
Mary Stollenwerk
1345 Water Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-356-5395
Fax: 775-355-1330
Assays and geochemical analysis
Full service analytical geochemistry services to global mining industry
Amec Construction
2001 W. Camelback Rd Ste 300
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Phone: 602-343-2400
Amercable
Russ VanWyck
182 So. Millburn Dr.
Tooele, UT 84074
Cell: 713-305-3315
Fax: 435-843-9136
Email: rbvanwyck@amercable.com
Amercable is the number one manufacturer of high quality jacketed mining power cables in North America. AmerCable is also the leader in safety education, mine-site support services, and training classes. Amercable is focused on making our customers mines safer and more profitable.
AMERICAN EXPLOSIVES GROUP, Inc.: Explosives & Blasting Training
PO Box 841
Eugene, OR 97440
Office: 541-726-2600
Cell: 541-554-6720
Hands-on explosives and blasting training program
American Fire Equipment
Sabrina Schoene
3107 W. Virginia Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85009
Phone: 602-433-2484
Fax: 602-433-9626
Email: sabrinas@americanfire.com
American Medflight, Inc. Air Ambulance
Administration Office
PO Box 10166
Reno, NV 89510
Phone: 775-856-5800
Fax: 775-856-5601
Emergency Medical Transportation
American Staffing
Libby Knudsen
705 Railroad St.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-1595
Fax: 775-753-8074
Staffing Service
Ames Construction
2000 Ames Drive
Burnsville, MN 55306
Phone: 952-435-7106
Heavy Civil and Industrial General Contractor
ARCADIS U.S., Inc.
Keith Smith
Mining Sector Manager
1610 B Street, Suite 100
Helena, MT 59701
Phone: 406-449-7001
Fax: 406-449-3063
Email: keith.smith@arcadis-us.com
Environmental Consulting and Engineering
Arnold Machinery Company
Tom O'byrne
2975 West 2100 South
Salt Lake City, NV 84119
Phone: 801-972-4000
Fax: 775-356-0517
Email: tobyrne@arnoldmachinery.com
Arnold Machinery's mining equipment division is a full service distributer providing sales, service and parts throughout the Western United States.
Arnold Machinery Company
David Boston
4550 E. Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-4443
Email: dboston@arnoldmachinery.com
Arnold Machinery Company's mining division is a full service distributor of Hitachi & Sandvik mining equipment. We provide sales, service and parts throughout the Western United States.
ASGCO "Complete Conveyor Solutions
Aaron Gibbs, President
301 Gordon Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Phone: 610-821-0216/1-800-344-4000
Fax: 610-778-8991
Email: infor@asgco.com
Atlas Copco
Joanna Canton
3700 E 68th Ave
Commerce City, CO 80022
Phone: 303-253-2325 ext 642
Fax: 303-217-2840
Mining equipment including drilling, bolting, scaling and rock bolting applications.
Aztec Coatings of Nevada
Danny Thomas
520 S. Garnet Street, BLDG 608
Tooele, UT 84074-8139
Phone: 801-951-0210
Email: dthomas@aztec-coatings.com
www.astec-coatings/Nevada-industrial-coatings.com
Industrial Coatings, Protection
Barrick Gold of North America
Janis Dautrick
905 W. Main Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-748-1020
Fax: 775-748-1044
Email: jdautrick@barrick.com
Mining
Baymont Inn Elko
Bonnie Parker
95 Spruce Road
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-2222
Email: bonnie.parker@onelodging.com
Miner friendly Hotel in Elko, NV
Bel-Ray/Calumet Specialty Products Partner, L.P.
Bret jenkins
2780 Waterfront Pkwy E. Dr.
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Phone: 801-554-4064
Email: cbjenkins@belray.com
Lubrication for every application. We provide custom fit lubricant systems for mining, industrial & power sports. Made in the USA.
Birak Consulting
Donald J. Birak
2142 E. Sundown Dr
Coeur D'Alene, ID 83815
Phone: 208-699-4015
Email: djbirak1@outlook.com
Geologic services to the mineral industry across the spectrum of exploration through mine operations
Blaine Equipment Company, Inc.
James Blaine
645 Romeo Way
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-7070
Fax: 775-777-7080
Email: james@blaineequipment.com
Construction and Mining Equipment Dealer
Boart Longyear Drilling Service
3707 Manzanita Dr
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-753-8710
Boot Barn
Stephen Loscko
15776 Laguna Canyon Road
Irvine, CA 92618
-hone:
Phone: 949-453-4400, Ext. 545
Fax: 949-453-4401
Email: sloscko@bootbarn.com
Boss Tanks, Inc.
Tonya Cleveland
7861 E. Idaho St
Elko, NV 89801
P.O. Box 70
Elko, NV 89803
Phone: 775-738-2677
Fax: 775-738-2357
We carry fencing materials, Livestock equipment, Septic tanks & supply, culverts and pipe
Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations/DBA GCR Tires & Service
Jerry Moe
650 Union Pacific Way
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-6182
Fax: 775-738-9430
Email: moejerry@bfusa.com
Tire Sales and Service
Broadbent & Associates, Inc.
Randy Miller
5450 Louie Lane, Suite 101
Reno, NV 89511
Phone : 775-322-4969
Fax : 775-322-7956
Email : rlmiller@broadbentinc.com
Water Resources, Site Assessments, Air Quality, Cultural Resources and Civil Engineering
Brunner & Lay Inc.
J.D. Sullivan
1510 N. Old Missouri Road
Springdale, AR 72765
Phone: 479-756-0880
Fax: 479-756-5366
Mining & Construction Tools
Bullard
Tom Ludwig
23698 Sonata Dr.
Murrieta, CA 92562
Phone: 832-654-1860
Email: Tom_ludwig@bullard.com
Original Manufacturers of PPE Safety Equipment in the USA Since 1919
BX Drilling Supply
Erica Doumani
214 W. 37th Street
Garden City, ID 83714
Phone: 208-331-1250
Fax: 208-331-1253
Product and equipment supply.
Caribou, Inc.
Breck Glassinger or Fred Hoff
124 Bridon Way
Jerome, ID 83338
Phone: 208-324-5563
Fax: 208-324-7114
Email: info@cariboiuinc.com
Substation and Power Line Construction
Carlin Trend Mining Services
Sandi Sullivan
369 5th St
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-778-0668
Fax: 775-778-0687
Email: carlintrend@frontiernet.net
Geology exploration services, geology and mining retail store, temporary employment services
CarWil
Darrin Powers - Process; Time Felzien - Underground; Mike Pittman - Surface
Headquarters:
2580 Alta Vista Drive
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-625-1545
Fax: 775-625-1546
Email: info@carwil.com
Custom Steel Fabrication - Engineering - 24 Hour Field Service
Cashman Equipment
Chris Wolford, Sales Manager
5010 Idaho Street; and
4218 Ruby Vista Drive, Ste. 100
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-9871
Equipment; Parts
Cate Drilling Solutions
Air Power : Jessie
Phone: 801-232-7658
Equipment Rental/Sales : Nathan
Phone: 385-222-1307
2055 S. Pioneer Road
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Phone: 801-973-2900
Fax: 775-738-1649
Email: sales@cateequipment.com
Stationary Air Power Solutions and Construction Equipment
Cate Industrial Products, LLC.
Jessie de Ortega Montoya
2057 S. Pioneer Road
Sal Lake City, UT 84104
Phone: 800-773-0057
Fax: 801-978-0042
Email: jdeortega@cateequipment.com
Air compressors; vacuum pumps; blowers; pneumatic tools; winches & hoists; electrical panel coolers
Cate Nevada Equipment
Shayne Hunter
5004 E Idaho St
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-9801
CDC Restoration & Construction
Dave Andreas
130 E. Gordon Lane
Salt Lake City, UT 84107
Phone: 801-261-8525
Fax: 802-266-6645
Email: Dave@cdcrestoration.com
For quotes: Dave@cdcrestoration.com
Construction
Cementation USA Inc.
Mark Tilley
10150 Centennial Parkway
Suite 110
Sandy, UT 84070
Phone: 801-937-4120
Fax: 801-679-4005
Email: info@cementation.us
Providing engineering, development, construction, raise boring, mining, mechanized raising, and shaft sinking to the mining industry
City of Wells
525 Sixth Street, PO Box 366
Wells, NV 89835
Jolene Supp
Phone : 775-752-3355
Fax: 775-752-3419
Email : wellscitymanager@frontier.com
cityof wellsnv.com
Local Government
Coach USA
Corey Peters
4105 W. Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89815
Phone: 775-777-9309
Email: corey.peters@coachusa.com
Transportation company transporting Nevada's hardworking men and women to work
Coastline Equipment Crane Division
Neil Goodale
325 N. 5th Street, Bldg A
Sacramento, CA 95811
Phone: 916-440-8090
Fax: 916-440-8094
Coastline Equipment Crane Division is a full service dealership representing: Tadano-Rough Terrain, Truck and All Terrain Cranes. Tadano cranes are proven to be safe, reliable and production. Manitex Boom Trucks, Shuttlelift/Manitowoc Industrial Model Carry Deck Cranes, Elliott Truck Mounted work platforms, Zoom Book/Skyjack Rough Terrain Reach Forklifts – 20,000lb capacity. We offer Sales & Rentals on new models and used equipment from our large rental fleet with over 185 units in stock! Rentals – One of the largest and most diverse fleets on the West Coast. Late models with RENTAL PURCHASE OPTIONS available. Parts and Service – Factory trained Parts and Service technicians offering Expertise, Quality Service, Fast Response and competitive rates and prices.
Compressor - Pump & Service
Gil Sargent
1250 Lamoille Hwy, #731
Elko, NV
Phone: 775-276-2727
Fax: 775-738-1607
Email: gsargent@compressor-pump.com
Sales & Service of Compressors, Blowers and Pumps and related equipment
Connor's Drilling
Jeff Burton
2112 Wildwood Way
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 800-922-2673
Fax: 970-249-3701
Exploration, drilling
Consolidated Technical Services
Craig Turner
1830 West Hwy 112
Toole, UT 84074
Phone: 801-243-1199
Email: eturner@ctsglobal.net
Engineering, machine design and manufacturing service
CR Transport & Hot Shot
Robert Brown
Phone: 775-385-7896
Email: crtransport@gmail.com
Transportation and Hot Shot services for mining, industrial & commercial
DMC Mining Services
Tyler Evans
488 E. 6400 S., Suite 250
Murray, UT 84107
Phone: 801-975-1979
Email: tevans@dmcmining.com
Mining Contractor since 1980 engaged in shaft sinking, raise boring, mine construction, development, engineering design and contact mining
Doherty Welding, LLC
Pat Doherty
611 NW Cedar St.
PO Box 28
Pilot Rock, OR 97868
Phone: 541-443-3234
Fax: 541-443-3241
Email:packy@dohertywelding.com
Welding & Custom Fabrication
Duff Norton Air Motor Jack Co.
Tamara Kraft
2111 4th Ave. N.
Billings, MT 59101
Phone: 406-252-4294
Fax: 406-252-4812
Email: tamara@duffnortonjack.com
Manufacturer of high tonnage air and hydraulic jacks
Elko Convention and Visitors Authority
Kandiss Fallowfield
700 Moren Way
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-4091
Fax: 775-7382420
Email: Kandiss@elkocva.com
Annual Elko Mining Expo in June
Elko, Inc.
Ryan Veater
4105 W. Idaho Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-9309
Fax: 775-777-8074
Email: ryan.veater@coachusa.com
Transportation
Elko Mining Expo
Jen Stotts
700 Moren Way
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-1091
Fax: 775-738-2420
Email: jennifer@elkocva.com
Convention
Elko Overhead Door
Carly De Sarto
1076 River Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-7433
Fax: 775-738-8332
Email: wlkodoor@frontiernet.net
Garage doors, & openers for Commercial and residential
Elko Tool and Fastener, Inc.
Bob Collyer
3716 E. B Idaho St.
Suite B
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-2288
Fax: 775-738-5721
Email: etfi@frontiernet.net
Mining and Industrial Supplies
Elko Wire and Rope
Theresa Rausch
4280 E. Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-3824
Fax: 775-777-3827
Email: nv@elkowirerope.com
Rigging, Safety and Mining Supplies
Elko Women's Health Center
Paula Moore
1995 Errecart Blvd Suite 202
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-7877
Fax: 775-738-9542
Email: ewhc@frontiernet.net
EM Strategies, Inc.
Ellen Farley
1650 Meadow Wood Lane
Reno, NV 89502
Phone: 775-826-8822
Fax: 775-826-8857
Email: ellen@emstrats.com
Environmental Consulting and Permitting Firm. Employee Owned - Client Focused
Envirocon, Inc.
Steve Schurman
7878 Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 340
Arvada, CO 80003
Phone: 303-215-0187
Fax: 406-523-1197
Email: sschurman@envirocon.com
Envirocon provides safe and reliable environmental remediation and demolition projects across the U.S. and specializes in mine reclamation
Environmental Permitting and Consulting
Opal F. Adams
1650 Meadow Wood Lane
Reno, NV 89502
Phone: 775-826-8822
Fax: 775-826-8857
Email: ofadams@enviroincus.com
Enviroscientists, Inc.
Kaitlin Sweet
835 Railroad Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-753-9496
Fax: 775-753-9499
Email:ksweet@enviroincus.com
Environmental Permitting and Consulting.
Erlau
Jim Saunders
840 N 20th Ave
Hiawatha, IA 52233
Phone: 800-553-7993
Fax: 319-294-0003
Email: sales@rudchain.com
Equipment
ESCO Supply
Danny Harris
5244 E. Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-7595
Fax: 775-738-3922
Email: elkoinside@escocorp.com
Mining and construction wear parts, Ground Engineering and Wear Solution Tools
FabEnCo, Inc.
Scott Friedman
2002 Karbach
Houston, TX 77096
Phone: 713-686-6620
Fax: 713-688-6620
Email: scott@safetygate.com
Manufacture of Self Closing Safety Gates
Fairmont Supply Company
Gavin Jackson & Chris Heit
403 West Idaho Street
Phone: 775-738-6205
Full-line distributor of industrial supplies since 1921
Fast Track Transport, LLC
Tom Howell
Po Box 1682
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-397-1535
Fax: 775-778-9764
Email: fasttrack2@frontier.com
Ferguson Enterprises/Wolseley Industrial Group
Amber Anderson
2175-A Wildwood Way
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-7380
Fax: 775-738-8814
Email: amber.andersen@ferguson.com
Pipe, Valves, Fittings, Integrated Services and Fastensers
Fiore Gold Pan Mine
PO Box 150278
Ely, NV 89315
Email: careers@fioregold.com
Email: info@fioregold.com
https:///fioregold,cin/pan-mine/
The Pan Mine is a Carlin-style, open-pit, heap-leach mine in east-central Nevada, approximately 28km southwest of the town of Eureka, on the prolific Battle-Mountain-Eureka trend.
First Drilling
Joel Carr
2112 Wildwood Way
Elko, NV 89801
or
2990 N. Townsend Ave
Montrose, Co, 81401
Phone: 775-777-9420
Phone: 970-249-3501
Fax: 775-777-9421
Underground and Surface Exploration Drilling
Flow Control Equipment Co.
Ray Yelland
10291 So. 1300 East, Suite 140
Sandy, UT 84094
Phone: 801-571-0304
Fax: 801-576-5617
Red Value Representative
Flowrox, Inc.
Lane Maloney
808 Barkwood Court Suite N
Linthicum, MD 21090
Phone: 410-636-2250
Fax: 410-636-9062
Email: lane.maloney@flowrox.com
FLSmidth Inc.
Jane Hampton
2040 Avenue C
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Phone: 610-264-6951
Fax: 610-264-6307
Email: jane.hampton@flsmidth.com
World leader in pneumatic conveying systems and components for the mining and minerals industries
Fluid Power Shop
John, Tania, Steve, Nick
44235 Groesbeck Hwy
Clinton TWP MI 48036
Phone: 586-493-7990
Email: Sales@fluidpowershop.com
Hydraulic parts distributor with extensively knowledgeable technicians that provide the hightest quality products and service
Ford Steel
Josie Chappell
4450 P & H Dr.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-401-1932
Email: jchappell@fordsteel.com
Steel Fabrication and Distribution
Fordia USA
Stefanie Yates
951 W. Main, Suite B
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-2258
Fax: 775-777-3276
Email: usa@fordia.com
Helping drillers improve their performance with exploration drilling products
Fuel Mater/Syn-Tech
Grant Hill
100 Four Points Way
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Phone: 541-514-7920
Email: grant.hill@myfuelmaster.com
Fuel Management
Gallagher Ford
Casey Gallagher
650 30th St.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-3147
Fax: 775-753-8230
Automotive sales, service, parts, accessories
GCR Tire Center
650 Union Pacific Way
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-6182
Fax: 775-738-9430
General Moly
Alan London
2215 N. 5th Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-748-6001
Fax: 775-753-7722
Email: ALondon@generalmoly.com
Molydenum mining.
General Tool Inc.
James Yoon
2025 Alton Parkway
Irvine, CA 92606
Phone: 949-261-2322
Fax: 949-261-2614
Email: jamesyoon@gtdiamond.com
Geoprobe Systems
Tom Omli
1835 Wall St.
Salina, KS 67401
Phone: 800-436-7762
Fax: 785-825-2097
Email: info@geoprobe.com
Equipment Manufacturer
GeoStabilization International - GSI
Trevor Ames
124 Wild Rose Lane
White Fish, MT 59937
Phone: 720-450-0748
Email: trevor.a@gsi.us
Design-build rockfall remediation, landslide, compaction, grouting & retaining wall
Gold Country Inn & Casino
America's Best Value
Lenny Martinez
2050 Idaho Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-8421
Fax: 775-738-1798
Hotel & Casino
Golder Associates, Inc.
Elise Brachtl
905 Railroad Street, Suite 101
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-753-6923
Email: ebrachtl@golder.com
From pre-feasibility to mine closure, Golder thrives on the challenges that mining presents. Our team of professionals in Mine Water, Mine Waste, Environment, Mine Infrastructure and Mine Engineering, Stability and Geology have a long history of delivering excellence to our mining clients in Nevada and around the world.
Graymont
Trent Anderson
585 W. Southridge Way
Sandy, UT 84070
Phone: 801-783-6835
Email: tanderson@graymont.com
Lime/Limestone
Granite Construction
Jim Grogan
1900 Glendale Ave.
Sparks, NV 89431
Phone: 775-358-8792
Email: jim.grogan@gcinc.com
Construction
Great Basin Industrial, LLC
J.D. Oldham
1284 W. Flint Meadow, #A
Kaysville, UT 84037
Phone: 801-543-2100
Email: jdb@mygbi.com
Turnkey Industrial Construction, Repairs and Maintenance
Greater Nevada Credit Union
2944 Mountain City Hwy
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-882-2060
Hampton Inn by Hilton
674 Cimarron Way
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-8181
Fax 775-752-2016
Located off I-80 and clost to regions mining offices and Restaurants... and of course just steps away from Gold Dust West Casino. Free airport shuttle and hot breakfast plus indoor poos and 24 hour fitness center
Hanlon Engineering & Associates
Maureen T. Hanlon
2502 N. Huachuca Drive
Tucson, AZ 85745
Phone: 520-326-0062
Cell: 520-404-7751
Fax: 520-325-0248
Hardface Technologies by Postle
5500 West 164th
Brook Park, OH 44142
Phone: 216-265-9000
Fax: 216-265-9030
Email: dweinhardt@postle.com
Manufacturer of hardfacing welding alloys to protect equipment and components from wear caused by abrasion, impact, metal to metal friction, erosion and cavities
Hard Rok Equipment Inc.
Terah Zebrosk
PO Box 295
Winnemucca, NV 89446
Phone: 775-625-3101
Email: Terah@hardrok@sbcglobal.net
Crushing, Screening, Conveying
Haynes Group USA, LLC
Sean Enright
980 W. Centre St. North
Salt Lake City, UT 84054
Phone : 801-710-0090
High Desert Inn
Lenny Martinez
3015 Idaho Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-8425
Fax: 775-753-7906
Hotel
High Mark Construction
3755 Manzanita Lane
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-753-0986
Fax: 775-777-7442
Mining excavation and heavy dirt work
Humboldt Ford
Alethea Kuhn
3305 Potato Road
Winnemucca, NV 89445
Phone: 775-621-5006
Fax: 775-621-2827
Email: akuhna@humboldtford.com
Hunt & Sons, Inc.
Zach James
5750 S. Watt Ave
Sacramento CA 95829
Phone: 916-383-4848
Fax: 916-383-1005
Email: info@huntnsons.com
Cardlock Fueling, Lubricants
I&E Electric, Inc.
Kevin Doerr
1425 Doerr Dr.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-3058
Fax: 775-738-3068
Email: kdoerr@ieelectric.us
Commercial & Industrial Electrical Contractor
IDSNA INC.
John S. Metzger
14828 W. 6th Ave. Unit 12-B
Golden, CO 80401
Phone: 303-726-6024
Fax: 720-519-1087
Email:j.metzger@idscorporation.com
www.idsgeoradar/applications/mining
Provider of IDS GeoRadar instruments for at
Intec Video Systems
4256 State Route 51 North
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Phone: 724-929-5500
Faz: 729-929-6590
Email: jdefazio@intexvideo.com
Intermountain Drilling Supply
Zach Arbillaga
434 30th Street, Ste. A
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-9912
Fax: 775-738-9914
Mining, Construction, Drilling
Interstate Mag, LLC
Dan Nordyke
Phone # 775-737-3562
Liquid dust control and deicing
Jentech Drilling Supply, Inc.
Clint Welch
2091 Last Chance Road
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-424-3045
Fax: 775-424-3046
Email: bitguy@jentechdsi.com
Drilling Supplies
JS Redpath Corporation
Mark Immonen
1410 Greg St, Suite 404
Sparks, NV 89431
Phone: 775-359-0444
Fax: 775-359-0450
Mining Contractors and Engineers
Keto Mining Pumps & System
Neal Jensen
3200 E. 998 S.
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Phone: 801-972-4372
Email: Neal.Jensen@ketopumps.com
OEM Slurry Pump Parts, Full Service Machine and Repair Shop
Komatsu Equipment
Melanie Carroll
1486 Distribution Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Phone: 801-972-3660
Email: MelanieC@komatsueq.com
Equipment
Knight Piesold and Co.
Bryan Ulrich
460 W. Silver St. #106
Elko, NV 89801-7723
Phone: 775-738-2265
Fax: 775-738-3321
Email: bulrich@knightpiesold.com
Consulting Engineers and Environmental Scientists
Komatsu
Melanie Carroll
1486 Distribution Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Phone: 801-972-3660
Email: melaniec@komatsueq.com
Equipment
Ledcor CMI Inc.
Jim Kennedy
5390 Kietke Lane
Suite 100
Reno, NV 89511
Phone: 775-453-3808
Fax: 775-738-3827
Email: Jim.Kennedy@ledcor.com
Heavy Civil and Mining Contractor
Legarza Exploration, LLC
Bill Arthur
PO Box 1689
Elko, NV 89803
Phone: 775-753-5832
Fax: 775-753-7038
Email: billy.arthur@legarza.com
Mining related earthmoving construction
Les Schwab Tires
Gabe Young
650 W. Silver St.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-9303
Fax: 775-777-3672
Tires-Alignments
Liebherr USA, Co.
Scott Tuck
9326 East Idaho Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-7386
Fax: 775-738-7432
Email: scott.tuck@liebherr.com
Manufacturing/mining/contruction
Logan Corporation
David Sullender
3292 W. 900 S.
Salt Lake City, UT
Phone: 801-946-1758
Fax: 801-298-2033
Email: todd.bailey@logancorp.com
Steel Fabrication
Map Science Corp.
Eric Rucknagel
978 Trabuco Circle
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Phone: 949-642-8692
Providing services in the following: Geographic information systems, software development, networking, security, general IT database development and management.
Martin & Associates Real Estate
Greg Martin
1250 Lamoille Hwy
Suite 944
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-934-3064
Email: gregsellsnv@gmail.com
Serving Northeastern Nevada with all your Real Estate needs.
Marriott Towne Place Suites
Matt McCarty
2625 E. Jennings Way
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-9900
Fax: 775-738-9901
Email: tps-ekots.safes@marriott.com
Hospitality
Mincon Inc.
Rob Fournier
P.O. Box 13886
Roanoke, VA 24038
Phone: 303-594-1089
Email: robfournier@mincon.com
OEM Manufactuer, Sales & Service of Rock Drilling Tools for the Mining/Exploration/Construction & Aggregate Markets
Mining & Environmental Services
Mark Levin
PO Box 1511
Idaho Springs, CO 80452
Phone: 303-567-4174
Fax: 303-567-1006
Email: info@minenv.com
Myrnas Hot Shot
Myrna Combs
PO Box 1168
Elko, NV 89803
Phone: 775-738-3998
Fax: 775-753-7610
Email: myrnacombs@frontiernet.net
NA Degerstrom
6487 E. Idaho Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-778-3707
Fax: 775-777-1199
Mining Reclamation, Drill & Blast, Crushing, Leach Pad Construction, Reclamation.
National Exploration, Wells, & Pumps
James Stephens, Client Services Manager
1200 W. San Pedro St
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Phone:480-558-3500
Fax: 480-558-3525
Email: jstephens@nationalewp.com
Western State Drilling Services
Neff's Diesel
Luke Neff
5241 Manzanita Lane
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-753-6440
Fax: 775-753-4485
Email: Luke@neffsdieselrepair.com
Nevada Copper
Mariah Joyner
61 E. Pursel Lane
Yerington, NV 89447
Phone: 775-463-3510
Fax: 775-463-4130
Email: mjoyner@nevadacopper.com
Nevada Copper owns Pumpkin Hollow, a copper project located in Yerington,
NewFields
Lisa Olson.
2227 N. Fifth St.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-3399
Fax: 775-738-3434
Email: lolson@newfields.com
We provide civil and geotechnical engineering environmental services and construction/project management, as well as permitting support for the mining industry.
Newmont Mining Corporation
1655 Mountain City Highway
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-778-4000
Nomad Royalty Company
Vincent Metcalfe
1275 av. Canadiens-de-Mtl,
Suite 500
Montreal, Qc, Canada, H3B 0G4
Phone: 514.249-9960
Email: info@nomadroyalty.com
Gold and Silver royalty company that purchases rights to a % of gold & silver produced from a mine
Northern Nevada Equipment
Amy Stevens
1343 W Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-3092
Fax: 775-777-3093
Retail and Repair Kubota, Bobcat, Xtreme & Snorkel Equipment
NPK Construction Equipment, Inc.
Erik Hopperton
1850 Idaho Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-0515
Fax: 775-738-0525
Email: erikh@npkce.com
Mining and Construction Equipment Sales, parts and service
NV Aerial & Ground Productions LLC
Shawna Adams
2096 Sierra Dr.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone : 775-388-0165
Aerial Photography for real estate, marketing, etc.
Oak Tree Inn
Bonnie Parker
95 Spruce Rd
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-2222
Fax: 775-777-2236
Email: bonnie.parker@oaktree.com
Extended Stay Hotel
Open Loop Energy, Inc.
Nick Katavich
Phone: 775-625-4777
Email: nkatavich@openloop.net
Open Loop Energy, Inc. is the only factory trained and certified Parker/Denison pump and valve professionals in Nevada. Serving the community for over 20 years.
Outpost Bar
Pat Jackson
1001 E. Aultman St.
Ely, NV 89301
Phone: 775-289-4511
Cell: 775-296-2565
Fax: 775-289-9156
Email: pjackson49@sbcglobal.net
Bar
Ormaza Construction
Pedro G. Ormaza
Box 339
Elko, NV 89803
Phone: 775-738-5611
Fax: 775-753-5444
Email: pedro@ormazaconstruction.com
General Contractor
Pac-Van Inc.
Robert Roumanos
8700 E. Idaho Street
Elko, Nevada 89801
Phone: 775-299-3253
Fax: 775-299-3254
Email: rroumanos@pacvan.com
Modular buildings, mobile offices, Storage & Office Containers. Bulk Liquid Storage Tanks.
Pilot Thomas Logistics
Laura Corleto
3025 Griffin St.
Carlin, NV 89822
Phone: 310-365-6263
Fax 405-778-7429
Fuel Lubricants, Logistics
Pole Line Contractors, Inc.
Gail Porter
169 Rocking Chair Rd. #16
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Phone: 775-777-7001
Fax: 775-753-4398
Email: gp7@frontier.net
Powerline construction, transmission, distribution & substations
Pray & Company HR and Business Solutions
Dana Pray & Rhonda Zuraff
Elko, NV
Carefree, AZ
Phone: 775-934-9308
or
775-397-3395
Email: dana@praysolutions.com
Serving the mining, constructions and industrial sectors. Full range human resources, staff, public relations services and more
Precision Driven
Josh Hall
Elko/Reno Nevada
Phone: 775-771-0536
Email: precisiondriven@msn.com
Driver Training & Skill Certification
Priest Electric
Lee Evans
412 Simplot Blvd.
Caldwell, ID 83605
Phone: 208-459-6351
Fax: 208-459-6586
Email: lee@priestelectric.com
Repair, Sales & Service of electric motors, fans, pumps, and gear boxes
Plumb Line
Tino Ayala
449 W. Commercial St.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-753-7586
Fax: 775-753-7587
Specializing in all facets of mining (surface, underground, metal & non-metal) providing labor support as well as preventative maintenance
Pole Line Contractors, Inc.
Gail Porter
169 Rockin Chair Rd #16
Spring Creek, NV
Phone: 775-777-7001
Fax: 775-753-4398
Email: gp7@frontier.com
Powerline Construction
Pure Oil Technologies
Sam Anderson
1060 Chukker Lane
Battle Mountain, NV 89820
Phone: 970-985-2439
Email: same@puroiltech.com
Contamination Control Specialist and Provider of Filters, Filtration and Flushing services
Q&D Construction, Inc.
Doug Elder, Mining Group
1050 S. 21st Street
Sparks, NV 89431
Phone: 775-786-2677
Fax: 775-786-5136
Email: info@gdconstruction.com
General Contractor with multi-disciplinary expertise, Nevada roots, mine safety training & experience building at remote sites.
Ram Enterprises Inc.
Customer Service Department
1225 W. Main St.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-3997
Fax: 775-738-4261
Specializing in Conveyor Systems. Process Maintenance, Electrical, Fabrication and Industrial Services - Surface and Underground.
Rapid Transport LLC
Charlotte Parker-Whitby
PO Box 281226
Lamoille, Nevada 89828
Phone: 775-625-0758
Email: rapidtransllc@gmail.com
Hot Shot Delivery Service Specializing in loads under 10,000 lbs.
Red Lion Hotel & Casino
Lenny Martinez
2065 Idaho Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-2111
Fax: 775-753-9859
www.redlionhotelelko.co,
Hotel & Casino
Redpath USA Corporation
Mark Immonen
1410 Greg Street, Suite 404
Sparks, NV 89431
Phone: 775-359-0444
Fax: 775-359-0450
Mining Contractors and Engineers
Redi Services
Cody Austin
3710 Idaho Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-6744
Fax: 775-738-6753
Email: caustin@rediservicesllc.com
Industrial cleaning and mining support company
Reno Forklift, Inc.
Tom Concialdi
171 Coney Island Dr
Sparks, NV 89431-6317
Phone: 775-329-1384
Fax: 775-329-1266
www.renoforklift.co
Sales, service, parts and rentals, Storage Systems pallet rack, shelving, lockers, conveyors and scales
Riverton Elko
JB Anderson/GM
3750 E. Idaho Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone : 775-738-5131
Fax: 775-385-7741
Email: jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com
Auto Dealership, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac
Robinson Nevada Mining Company
Sara Wright
4232 W. White Pine County Road 44
P.O. Box 382
Ruth, NV 89319
Phone: 775-289-7043
Email: sara.wright@kghm.com
Large scale open pit copper mining. Subproducts: Gold and Molybdenum
Rockmore International
Robert Larsen
10065 SW Commerce Circle
Wilsonville, OR 97070
Phone: 503-682-1001
Fax: 503-682-1002
Email: info@rockmore-intl.com
A leading global manufacturer of quality percussive rock drilling tools. Our high performance products include treaded and tapered drill bits, DTH bits and hammers, extension and tunneling rods, integral and tapered rods, shank adapters and other drill tool accessories.
Rockstar Mining Corp.
Donald Franco/Ian Dixon
3275 S. Jones Blvd., #104
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Phone: 702-628-0211 (Ian)
Email: ukiandixon@gmail.com
Discount drilling/exploration
Rocky Mountain Air & Lubrication
Keith Rausch
2244 Main St.
Billings, MT 59105
Phone: 406-248-9038
Fax : 406-252-6190
Email: keithrmal@frontiernet.net
Jason Jochems
2204 Industrial Way
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-6237
Email: jason@rockymtnair.com
Remanufacturing Facility for the Mining and Construction Industries.
Rockwell Industrial & Mining
Shane Rockwell
31 Licht Parkway
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Phone: 775-753-7845
Fax: 775-753-7845
Email: srockwell@rock-in.com
Surface & underground - general contracting. 5 axis water table - specialized coatings - millwrights custom fabrication - certified welding - process & crusher maintenance
Ross Equipment
Paul Ross/Bob Growcock
4300 Idaho St
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-5766/800-841-6315
Fax: 775-738-0496/801-565-0671
Email: bobg@rossequip.com
Round Mountain Gold
Celena Mock
#1 Smoky Valley Mine Rd.
Round Mountain, NV 89045
Phone: 775-377-3231
Fax: 775-377-3268
Email: celena.mock@kinross.com
Mining
RCT
Clint Chapman
7174 South 400 West
Suite 1-2
Midvale, Utah 84047
Phone: 801-938-9214
Fax : 801-846-0506
Email: clintc@rct-global.com
RCT has the expertise and technologies to transform the way the mining and industrial sectors operate through the implementation of machine automation and control, protection and information systems
Sacrison Engineering
Ralph R. Sacrison
320 Poplar Drive
Elko, NV 89801-4508
Phone: 775-777-7455
Fax: 775-549-8949
Email: rsacrison@frontiernet.net
Engineering services to the mining industry
SAS Global Mining
Justin Bennett
21601 Mullin Ave.
Warren, MI 48089
Phone:248-414-447
Fax:248-414-4490
Email: info@SASGLOBALCORP.COM
Premium Wear Resistant Materials, Equipment Liner Systems, Heavy Fabrications, Material Handling Systems
Schneider Electric
Erhan Cokal
6700 Circle Tower
Suite 700
Franklin, TN 37067
Phone: 512-426-2798
Email: erhan.cokal@se.com
Schurco Slurry
William Pierce
PO Box 56347
Jacksonville, FL 32241
Phone: 775-235-2471
Email: wpierce@schurco.com
Manufacturer of slurry pumps and slurry pump parts
Shilo Inns
Lisa Steiner
Corporate Director Of Marketing
Shilo Management Corporation
11600 SW Shilo Lane
Portland, OR 97225
Phone: 503-641-6565 x501
Email: lisa.steiner@shiloinns.com
Sierra Freightliner Starliner Western Star
Mike Macalister
1550 E. Greg St.
Sparks, NV 89431
Phone: 775-331-2550
Fax: 775-353-2744
Silver State Analytical Laboratories
Rena Jerome
1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 629
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-778-9828
Fax: 775-201-0084
Email: rjerome@ssalabs.com
Analytical Laboratory, soil and water sampling products line, drinking water and mining support
SimplexGrinnell
Craig Balderston
1105 South Rock Blvd.
Reno, NV 89502
Phone: 775-331-0590
Fax: 775-331-4093
Email: cbalderston@simplexgrinnell
S & G Electric Motor Repair
Jim Pratt
180 Doud Street
Blackfoot, ID 83221
Phone: 866-750-5121
Fax: 208-785-5172
Email: jim@sandgelectric.com
Electric Motors, Pumps and tunnel fans. Sales & Service and Rebuild
Small Mine Development (SMD)
Keith Jones
967 E. Park Center Blvd. PMB 396
Boise, ID 83706
Phone: 208-338-8880
Fax: 208-338-8881
Email: info@undergroundmining.com
Underground mining contractors. Exploration, development and production mining
Snyder Mechanical
Jared Bylund or Scott Oxborrow
1250 Lamoille Hwy
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-5616
Fx: 775-738-5344
Plumbing HVAC and industrial piping. Service department for all plumbing and HVAC needs
SRK Consulting
Val Sawyer
1250 Lamoille Highway, #520
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-753-4151
Fax: 775-753-4152
Email: elko@srk.com
SRK Consulting is an independent international consulting practice that provides focused advice and solutions to clients, mainly in the earth and water resource industries. For mining projects, SRK offers services from exploration to mine closure, including feasibility studies, due diligence reviews and production optimization. Established in 1974, SRK now employs more than 1,400 professionals internationally in over 45 offices on 6 continents.
Stantec Consulting Services
Diana Eck
1165 E. Jennings, Ste. 101
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-8766
Email: diana.eck@stantec.com
Designers, engineers scientists and project managers, innovating together to advance mining and environmental clients in Northern Nevada
Summit Engineering Corp.
Jim McGuire
5405 Mae Anne Avenue
Reno, NV 89523
Phone: 775-747-8550
Fax: 775-747-8559
Email: JIM@summitnv.com
SWCA Environmental Consultants
David Steed
257 East 200 South Ste.200
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Phone: 801-322-4307
Fax: 801-322-4308
Email: Dsteed@swca.co
Environmental Consuting
Taylor Made Iron (TMI)
Cameron Taylor
193 1/2 Commercial St
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-753-2483
Fax: 775-738-5649
Email: noomit@tmis.us
Welding fabrication, repair
Tetra Tech, Inc
Elise Brachtl
555 5th Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-753-4299
Email: elise.brachtl@tetratech.com
A leading provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management and technical services
T.F. Hudgins, Incorporated
Tony Cullen, Western Regional Manager
4405 Directors Row
Houston, TX 77092
Phone: 909-800-4772
Email: tcullen@tfhugins.com
Equipment
Thyssen Mining
Reg P. Ryan
377 Sunshine Lane
Spring Creek, NV 89815
Phone: 919-906-4565
Email: RRyan@thyssenmining.com
All Inclusive Mining Contractor
Tire Sales & Service
Jerry Moe
650 Union Pacific Way
Elko, NV 89801
TonaTec Exploration, LLC
Steve Bills
1323 South 250 E
Mapleton, UT 84664
Phone: 801-310-1628
Email: steve@tonatec.com
Core Drilling Company and related service
Traylor Bros, Inc/Traylor Mining LLC
405 Urban Street Ste 210
Lakewood, Co 80228
Email: mining@traylor.com
Turner Gas Company
Justin Turner - Chemicals and Refined Fuels
Phone: 917-770-2433
2825 West 500 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Lisa Jennings - Propane
Phone: 801-783-5584
Fax: 801-973-6882
Supply & Transportation of Chemicals, Propane and Refined Fuels
Utah Fabrication
Cole Dangergfield
1485 W. Jones Way, Bldg #691
Toole, UT 84074
Phone: 485-843-8317
Fax: 435-843-8321
Email: Cole@utahfab.com
Mechanical/steel construction, electrician, high voltage/controls and instrumentation, steel fabrication
Victaulic
Paul V. Connors
PO Box 31
Easton, PA 18040
Phone: 775-340-4487
Email: paul.connors@victaulic.com
Mechanical Pipe Couplings, Fitting, Valves
Vogue Services
Josh Park
175 5th Street
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-738-5156
Fax: 775-753-5429
Email: joshua@voguelinen.com
Textile services, medical supplies, embroidery, promotional products, dry cleaning
Weldco_Beales Manufactguring (WBM)
Rodney Wilson
Head office:
12155-154 Street
Edmonton, AB T5V 1J3
Phone: 702-544-1184
Email: rwilson@weldco-beales.com
Weldco-Beales Mfg., designs and manufactures premium attachments for heavy equipment
Western Industrial Parts, Inc.
Buck Smith
5355 Louie Lane
Reno, NV 89511
Phone: 775-358-9564
Fax: 775-358-9632
Email: buck@WIPI.com
Office email : nicolef@wipi.com
Selling Parts, bolts, nuts, screws, hoses, and fittings
Wingate by Wyndham
Carrie Massie
3019 Idaho St.
Elko, NV 89801
Phone: 775-777-0990
Fax: 775-777-0989
Worldwide Rental Services
Kelly Kloberdanz
1125 Legacy View St
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Phone: 801-978-3300
Fax: 801-978-3777
5260 Beesley Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Phone 702-407-0099
Fax: 702-407-9903
Email: kellyk@wrsrents.com
Earth Moving Equipment
Yanke Machine Shop, INC.
Dirk Christison/Ron Bernard
4414 S. Gekeler Lane
Boise, ID 83716
Phone: 208-342-8901
Fax: 208-338-2233
Email: yms@yankemachine.com
Fabrication, assembly, installation/repair of conveyors, support steel, access steel, ducting, process vessels, water, oil,& fuel tanks. Detailing, Drafting, heavy hardware procurement & Field services. Field operations & equipment are MSHA compliant. Well connected with outside support vendors and licensed in ID, OR, NV, UT, MT, WA, & AZ.
ZGA Architects and Planners, Chartered
408 E. Parkcenter Blvd. Suite 205
Boise, ID 83706
Phone: 208-345-8872
Fax: 208-343-7162
email: zga@zga.com
Providing Integrated BIM design for industrial building & infrastructure, specializing in mining operations support facilities.
