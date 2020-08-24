Mining Directory

 Skip to main content
3D Concrete

Ross Hiserodt

1110 Muleshoe Road

PO Box 458

Battle Mountain, NV 89820

Phone: 775-348-1819

Fax: 775-635-8017

Email: rhiserodt@gbrmine.com

www.3dconcrete.com

Concrete Ready Mix Supplier

4OCG -4 Olio Crane Group, LLC

Wayne Overholser

561-B West Main St.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-397-0630

Fax: 775-738-2502

Email: wayneo@4ocgl.com

www.40cgl.com

Overhead crane, mobile crane & high lift equipment - inspection, Maintenance, repair & training services

5th Gear Powersports

Cortney Worline

420 30th Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-8933

Fax: 775-753-9418

Email:worline55@hotmail.com

www.5thgearelko.com

Vehicle Dealership 

A+ Total Care

Lori Ayala, Operations Director

976 Mountain City Highway

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-7587

Fax: 775-738-9584

Email: lori@a-plusurgentcare.com

www.aplustotalcare.com

Occupational Medicine

Ad Wear

Scott Leoncini

338 West Parkway Blvd.

Salt Lake City, UT 84119

Phone: 801-973-4445

Email: scott@adwearinc.com

www:adwearinc.com

Printed clothing

Ahern Equipment Rental

Jeff Hobensack

1343 W. Idaho Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-9300

Fax: 775-738-9300

Email: jeffho@ahern.com

www.ahernrental.com/equipment-rental-elko.php     

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

 Albarrie Environmental Services

Albarrie Canada Limited

85 Morrow Road

Barrie, ON Canada L4N 3V7

Toll Free: 1-866-269-8275

Phone: 705-737-0551

Fax 705-737-4044

Email: inf@albarrie.com

http://www.albarrie.com/contact us                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

 Alliance Document Technology

651 Silver Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-3333

Fax: 775-777-3377

Email: xerox@alliancenv.com

www.alliancenv.com

Alternative Maintenance Solutions

Jason Herschman

883 Gary's Way

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Phone: 775-777-4522

Email: specialagent@frontier.com

www.amsnv.net

Industrial Maintenance

ALS Minerals

Mary Stollenwerk

1345 Water Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-356-5395

Fax: 775-355-1330

Email:  clientservicesusa@alsglobal.com

www.alsglobal.com

Assays and geochemical analysis

Full service analytical geochemistry services to global mining industry

Amec Construction

2001 W. Camelback Rd Ste 300

Phoenix, AZ 85015

Phone: 602-343-2400

Amercable

Russ VanWyck

182 So. Millburn Dr.

Tooele, UT 84074

Cell: 713-305-3315

Fax: 435-843-9136

Email: rbvanwyck@amercable.com

www.amercable.com

Amercable is the number one manufacturer of high quality jacketed mining power cables in North America. AmerCable is also the leader in safety education, mine-site support services, and training classes. Amercable is focused on making our customers mines safer and more profitable.

AMERICAN EXPLOSIVES GROUP, Inc.: Explosives & Blasting Training

PO Box 841

Eugene, OR 97440

Office: 541-726-2600

Cell: 541-554-6720

Email: jack@americanexplosivesgroup.com

www.americanexplosivesgroup.com

https://wwwww.facebook.com/americanexplosivesgroup

Hands-on explosives and blasting training program

American Fire Equipment

Sabrina Schoene

3107 W. Virginia Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85009

Phone: 602-433-2484

Fax: 602-433-9626

Email: sabrinas@americanfire.com

www.americanfire.com

American Medflight, Inc. Air Ambulance

Administration Office

PO Box 10166

Reno, NV 89510

Phone: 775-856-5800

Fax: 775-856-5601

www.americanmedflight.com

Emergency Medical Transportation

American Staffing

Libby Knudsen

705 Railroad St.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-1595

Fax: 775-753-8074

elkomgr@asitemp.com

www.asitemp.com

Staffing Service

Ames Construction

2000 Ames Drive

Burnsville, MN 55306

Phone: 952-435-7106

www.amesconstruction.com

Heavy Civil and Industrial General Contractor

ARCADIS U.S., Inc.

Keith Smith

Mining Sector Manager

1610 B Street, Suite 100

Helena, MT 59701

Phone: 406-449-7001

Fax: 406-449-3063

Email: keith.smith@arcadis-us.com

www.arcadis-us.com

Environmental Consulting and Engineering

Arnold Machinery Company

Tom O'byrne

2975 West 2100 South 

Salt Lake City, NV 84119

Phone: 801-972-4000

Fax: 775-356-0517

Email: tobyrne@arnoldmachinery.com

arnoldmachinery.com

Arnold Machinery's mining equipment division is a full service distributer providing sales, service and parts throughout the Western United States. 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            Arnold Machinery Company

David Boston

4550 E. Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-4443

Email: dboston@arnoldmachinery.com

www.arnoldmachinery.com/mining

Arnold Machinery Company's mining division is a full service distributor of Hitachi & Sandvik mining equipment. We provide sales, service and parts throughout the Western United States.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

ASGCO "Complete Conveyor Solutions

Aaron Gibbs, President

301 Gordon Street

Allentown, PA 18102

Phone: 610-821-0216/1-800-344-4000

Fax: 610-778-8991

Email: infor@asgco.com

www.asgco.com

 Atlas Copco

Joanna Canton

3700 E 68th Ave

Commerce City, CO 80022

Phone: 303-253-2325 ext 642

Fax: 303-217-2840

Email: joanna.canton@us.atlascopco.com

www.atlascopco.us

Mining equipment including drilling, bolting, scaling and rock bolting applications.

Aztec Coatings of Nevada

Danny Thomas

520 S. Garnet Street, BLDG 608

Tooele, UT 84074-8139

Phone: 801-951-0210

Email: dthomas@aztec-coatings.com

www.astec-coatings/Nevada-industrial-coatings.com

Industrial Coatings, Protection

Barrick Gold of North America

Janis Dautrick

905 W. Main Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-748-1020

Fax: 775-748-1044

Email: jdautrick@barrick.com

www.barrick.com

Mining                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

Baymont Inn Elko

Bonnie Parker 

95 Spruce Road

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-2222

Email: bonnie.parker@onelodging.com

www.baymontinns.com/hotels/51668

Miner friendly Hotel in Elko, NV

Bel-Ray/Calumet Specialty Products Partner, L.P.

Bret jenkins

2780 Waterfront Pkwy E. Dr.

Indianapolis, IN 46214

Phone: 801-554-4064

Email: cbjenkins@belray.com

www.belray.com/mining

Lubrication for every application. We provide custom fit lubricant systems for mining, industrial & power sports. Made in the USA.

Birak Consulting

Donald J. Birak

2142 E. Sundown Dr

Coeur D'Alene, ID 83815

Phone: 208-699-4015

Email: djbirak1@outlook.com

Geologic services to the mineral industry across the spectrum of exploration through mine operations

Blaine Equipment Company, Inc.

James Blaine

645 Romeo Way

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-7070

Fax: 775-777-7080

Email:  james@blaineequipment.com

www.blaineequipment.com

Construction and Mining Equipment Dealer

Boart Longyear Drilling Service

3707 Manzanita Dr

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-753-8710

www.boartlongyear.com

Boot Barn

Stephen Loscko

15776 Laguna Canyon Road

Irvine, CA 92618

-hone: 

Phone: 949-453-4400, Ext. 545

Fax: 949-453-4401

Email: sloscko@bootbarn.com

www.bootbarn.com

Boss Tanks, Inc.

Tonya Cleveland

7861 E. Idaho St

Elko, NV 89801

P.O. Box 70

Elko, NV 89803

Phone: 775-738-2677

Fax: 775-738-2357

tonya@bosstanks.com

www.bosstanks.com

We carry fencing materials, Livestock equipment, Septic tanks & supply, culverts and pipe

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations/DBA GCR Tires & Service

Jerry Moe

650 Union Pacific Way

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-6182

Fax: 775-738-9430

Email: moejerry@bfusa.com

www.gcrtires.com

Tire Sales and Service                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Broadbent & Associates, Inc. 

Randy Miller

5450 Louie Lane, Suite 101

Reno, NV 89511

Phone : 775-322-4969

Fax : 775-322-7956

Email : rlmiller@broadbentinc.com

wwwlbroadbentinc.com

Water Resources, Site Assessments, Air Quality, Cultural Resources and Civil Engineering

Brunner & Lay Inc.

J.D. Sullivan

1510 N. Old Missouri Road

Springdale, AR 72765

Phone: 479-756-0880

Fax: 479-756-5366

jsullivan@brunnerlay.com

www.brunnerlay.com

Mining & Construction Tools

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Bullard

Tom Ludwig

23698 Sonata Dr.

Murrieta, CA 92562

Phone: 832-654-1860

Email: Tom_ludwig@bullard.com

www.bullard.com

Original Manufacturers of PPE Safety Equipment in the USA Since 1919 

BX Drilling Supply

Erica Doumani

214 W. 37th Street

Garden City, ID 83714

Phone: 208-331-1250

Fax: 208-331-1253

Email: edoumaini@bxdrillingsupplly.com

www.bxdrillingsupply.com

Product and equipment supply.

Caribou, Inc.

Breck Glassinger or Fred Hoff

124 Bridon Way

Jerome, ID 83338

Phone: 208-324-5563

Fax: 208-324-7114

Email: info@cariboiuinc.com

www.caribouinc.com

Substation and Power Line Construction

Carlin Trend Mining Services

Sandi Sullivan

369 5th St

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-778-0668

Fax: 775-778-0687

Email: carlintrend@frontiernet.net

www.carlintrendminingservices.com

Geology exploration services, geology and mining retail store, temporary employment services

CarWil

Darrin Powers - Process; Time Felzien - Underground; Mike Pittman - Surface

Headquarters:

2580 Alta Vista Drive

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-625-1545

Fax: 775-625-1546

Email: info@carwil.com

www.carwil.com

Custom Steel Fabrication - Engineering - 24 Hour Field Service

Cashman Equipment

Chris Wolford, Sales Manager

5010 Idaho Street; and

4218 Ruby Vista Drive, Ste. 100

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-9871

 Email: marketing@cashmanequipment.com

www.cashmanequipment.com

Equipment; Parts

Cate Drilling Solutions

Air Power : Jessie

Phone: 801-232-7658

Equipment Rental/Sales : Nathan 

Phone: 385-222-1307

2055 S. Pioneer Road

Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Phone: 801-973-2900

Fax: 775-738-1649

Email: sales@cateequipment.com

www.cateindustrial.com

Stationary Air Power Solutions and Construction Equipment

Cate Industrial Products, LLC.

Jessie de Ortega Montoya

2057 S. Pioneer Road

Sal Lake City, UT 84104

Phone: 800-773-0057

Fax: 801-978-0042

Email: jdeortega@cateequipment.com

www.cateindustrial.com

Air compressors; vacuum pumps; blowers; pneumatic tools; winches & hoists; electrical panel coolers

Cate Nevada Equipment

Shayne Hunter

5004 E Idaho St

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-9801

www.cateequipment.com

CDC Restoration & Construction

Dave Andreas

130 E. Gordon Lane

Salt Lake City, UT 84107

Phone: 801-261-8525

Fax: 802-266-6645

Email: Dave@cdcrestoration.com

For quotes: Dave@cdcrestoration.com

www.cdcrestoration.com

Construction

Cementation USA Inc.

Mark Tilley

10150 Centennial Parkway

Suite 110

Sandy, UT 84070

Phone: 801-937-4120

Fax: 801-679-4005

Email: info@cementation.us

www.cementation.us

Providing engineering, development, construction, raise boring, mining, mechanized raising, and shaft sinking to the mining industry

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

City of Wells

525 Sixth Street, PO Box 366

Wells, NV 89835

Jolene Supp

Phone : 775-752-3355

Fax: 775-752-3419

Email : wellscitymanager@frontier.com

cityof wellsnv.com

Local Government

Coach USA

Corey Peters

4105 W. Idaho St. 

Elko, NV 89815

Phone: 775-777-9309

Email: corey.peters@coachusa.com

www.coachusa.com

Transportation company transporting Nevada's hardworking men and women to work

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

Coastline Equipment Crane Division

Neil Goodale

325 N. 5th Street, Bldg A

Sacramento, CA 95811

Phone: 916-440-8090

Fax: 916-440-8094

Email: neil.goodale@coastlineequipment.com

www.coastlinedcd.com

Coastline Equipment Crane Division is a full service dealership representing: Tadano-Rough Terrain, Truck and All Terrain Cranes. Tadano cranes are proven to be safe, reliable and production. Manitex Boom Trucks, Shuttlelift/Manitowoc Industrial Model Carry Deck Cranes, Elliott Truck Mounted work platforms, Zoom Book/Skyjack Rough Terrain Reach Forklifts – 20,000lb capacity. We offer Sales & Rentals on new models and used equipment from our large rental fleet with over 185 units in stock! Rentals – One of the largest and most diverse fleets on the West Coast. Late models with RENTAL PURCHASE OPTIONS available. Parts and Service – Factory trained Parts and Service technicians offering Expertise, Quality Service, Fast Response and competitive rates and prices.  

Compressor - Pump & Service

Gil Sargent

1250 Lamoille Hwy, #731

Elko, NV

Phone: 775-276-2727

Fax: 775-738-1607

Email: gsargent@compressor-pump.com

www.compressor-pump.com

Sales & Service of Compressors, Blowers and Pumps and related equipment

Connor's Drilling

Jeff Burton

2112 Wildwood Way

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 800-922-2673

Fax: 970-249-3701

Email: quotationrequest@connorsdrilling.com

www.connorsdrilling.com

Exploration, drilling

Consolidated Technical Services

Craig Turner

1830 West Hwy 112

Toole, UT 84074

Phone: 801-243-1199

Email: eturner@ctsglobal.net

www.ctsglobal.net

Engineering, machine design and manufacturing service

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

CR Transport & Hot Shot

Robert Brown

Phone: 775-385-7896

Email: crtransport@gmail.com

Transportation and Hot Shot services for mining, industrial & commercial

DMC Mining Services

Tyler Evans

488 E. 6400 S., Suite 250

Murray, UT 84107

Phone: 801-975-1979

Email: tevans@dmcmining.com

www.dmcmining.com

Mining Contractor since 1980 engaged in shaft sinking, raise boring, mine construction, development, engineering design and contact mining

Doherty Welding, LLC

Pat Doherty

611 NW Cedar St.

PO Box 28

Pilot Rock, OR 97868

Phone: 541-443-3234

Fax: 541-443-3241

Email:packy@dohertywelding.com

www.dohertywelding.com

Welding & Custom Fabrication

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

 Duff Norton Air Motor Jack Co.

Tamara Kraft

2111 4th Ave. N.

Billings, MT 59101

Phone: 406-252-4294

Fax: 406-252-4812

Email: tamara@duffnortonjack.com

www.duffnortonairmotorjack.com

Manufacturer of high tonnage air and hydraulic jacks

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority

Kandiss Fallowfield

700 Moren Way

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-4091

Fax: 775-7382420

Email: Kandiss@elkocva.com

www.exploreelko.com

Annual Elko Mining Expo in June

Elko, Inc.

Ryan Veater

4105 W. Idaho Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-9309

Fax: 775-777-8074

Email: ryan.veater@coachusa.com

www.coachusa.com

Transportation

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Elko Mining Expo

Jen Stotts

700 Moren Way

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-1091

Fax: 775-738-2420

Email: jennifer@elkocva.com

www.ExploreElko.com

Convention

Elko Overhead Door

Carly De Sarto

1076 River Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-7433

Fax: 775-738-8332

Email: wlkodoor@frontiernet.net

Garage doors, & openers for Commercial and residential

Elko Tool and Fastener, Inc.

Bob Collyer

3716 E. B Idaho St.

Suite B

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-2288

Fax: 775-738-5721

Email: etfi@frontiernet.net

elkotoolandfasterner.com

Mining and Industrial Supplies

Elko Wire and Rope

Theresa Rausch

4280 E. Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-3824

Fax: 775-777-3827

Email: nv@elkowirerope.com

www.elkowirerope.com

Rigging, Safety and Mining Supplies

Elko Women's Health Center

Paula Moore

1995 Errecart Blvd Suite 202

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-7877

Fax: 775-738-9542

Email: ewhc@frontiernet.net

www.elkowomenshealth.com

EM Strategies, Inc.

Ellen Farley

1650 Meadow Wood Lane

Reno, NV 89502

Phone: 775-826-8822

Fax: 775-826-8857

Email: ellen@emstrats.com

www.emstrats.com

Environmental Consulting and Permitting Firm. Employee Owned -  Client Focused

Envirocon, Inc.

Steve Schurman

7878 Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 340

Arvada, CO 80003

Phone: 303-215-0187

Fax: 406-523-1197

Email: sschurman@envirocon.com

www.environcon.com

Envirocon provides safe and reliable environmental remediation and demolition projects across the U.S. and specializes in mine reclamation

Environmental Permitting and Consulting

Opal F. Adams

1650 Meadow Wood Lane

Reno, NV 89502

Phone: 775-826-8822

Fax: 775-826-8857

Email: ofadams@enviroincus.com

www.enviroincus.com

Enviroscientists, Inc.

 Kaitlin Sweet

835 Railroad Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-753-9496

Fax: 775-753-9499

Email:ksweet@enviroincus.com

www.enviroincus.com

Environmental Permitting and Consulting.

Erlau

Jim Saunders

840 N 20th Ave

Hiawatha, IA 52233

Phone: 800-553-7993

Fax: 319-294-0003

Email: sales@rudchain.com

www.erlau.com

Equipment

ESCO Supply

Danny Harris

5244 E. Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-7595

Fax: 775-738-3922

Email: elkoinside@escocorp.com

www.escocorp.com

Mining and construction wear parts, Ground Engineering and Wear Solution Tools

FabEnCo, Inc.

Scott Friedman

2002 Karbach

Houston, TX 77096

Phone: 713-686-6620

Fax: 713-688-6620

Email: scott@safetygate.com

www.safetygate.com

Manufacture of Self Closing Safety Gates

Fairmont Supply Company

Gavin Jackson & Chris Heit

403 West Idaho Street

Phone: 775-738-6205

Email: Elkoorders@fairmontsupply.com

www.fairmontsupply.com

Full-line distributor of industrial supplies since 1921

Fast Track Transport, LLC

Tom Howell

Po Box 1682

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-397-1535

Fax: 775-778-9764

Email: fasttrack2@frontier.com

Ferguson Enterprises/Wolseley Industrial Group

Amber Anderson

2175-A Wildwood Way

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-7380

Fax: 775-738-8814

Email: amber.andersen@ferguson.com

Pipe, Valves, Fittings, Integrated Services and Fastensers

Fiore Gold Pan Mine 

PO Box 150278

Ely, NV 89315

Email: careers@fioregold.com

Email: info@fioregold.com

https:///fioregold,cin/pan-mine/

The Pan Mine is a Carlin-style, open-pit, heap-leach mine in east-central Nevada, approximately 28km southwest of the town of Eureka, on the prolific Battle-Mountain-Eureka trend. 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

First Drilling

Joel Carr

2112 Wildwood Way

Elko, NV 89801

or

2990 N. Townsend Ave

Montrose, Co, 81401

Phone: 775-777-9420

Phone: 970-249-3501

Fax: 775-777-9421

jcarr@firstdrilling.com

www.firstdrilling.com

Underground and Surface Exploration Drilling

Flow Control Equipment Co.

Ray Yelland

10291 So. 1300 East, Suite 140

Sandy, UT 84094

Phone: 801-571-0304

Fax: 801-576-5617

Email: FlowControlEquipment@hotmail.com

Red Value Representative

Flowrox, Inc.

Lane Maloney

808 Barkwood Court Suite N

Linthicum, MD 21090

Phone: 410-636-2250

Fax: 410-636-9062

Email: lane.maloney@flowrox.com

www.flowrox.us

FLSmidth Inc.

Jane Hampton

2040 Avenue C

Bethlehem, PA 18017

Phone: 610-264-6951

Fax: 610-264-6307

Email: jane.hampton@flsmidth.com

World leader in pneumatic conveying systems and components for the mining and minerals industries

Fluid Power Shop

John, Tania, Steve, Nick

44235 Groesbeck Hwy

Clinton TWP MI 48036

Phone: 586-493-7990

Email: Sales@fluidpowershop.com

Hydraulic parts distributor with extensively knowledgeable technicians that provide the hightest quality products and service

Ford Steel

Josie Chappell

4450 P & H Dr.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-401-1932

Email: jchappell@fordsteel.com

Steel Fabrication and Distribution

Fordia USA

Stefanie Yates

951 W. Main, Suite B

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-2258

Fax: 775-777-3276

Email: usa@fordia.com

www.Fordia.com

Helping drillers improve their performance with exploration drilling products

Fuel Mater/Syn-Tech

Grant Hill

100 Four Points Way

Tallahassee, FL 32305

Phone: 541-514-7920

Email: grant.hill@myfuelmaster.com

myfuelmaster.com

Fuel Management

Gallagher Ford

Casey Gallagher

650 30th St.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-3147

Fax: 775-753-8230

Email: casey.gallagher@gallagherford.com

Automotive sales, service, parts, accessories

GCR Tire Center

650 Union Pacific Way

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-6182

Fax: 775-738-9430

www.gcrtires.com

General Moly

Alan London

2215 N. 5th Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-748-6001

Fax: 775-753-7722

Email: ALondon@generalmoly.com

www.generalmoly.com

Molydenum mining.

General Tool Inc.

James Yoon

2025 Alton Parkway

Irvine, CA 92606

Phone: 949-261-2322

Fax: 949-261-2614

Email: jamesyoon@gtdiamond.com

www.gtdiamond.com

Geoprobe Systems

Tom Omli

1835 Wall St.

Salina, KS 67401

Phone: 800-436-7762

Fax: 785-825-2097

Email: info@geoprobe.com

www.geoprobe.com

Equipment Manufacturer

GeoStabilization International - GSI

Trevor Ames

124 Wild Rose Lane

White Fish, MT 59937

Phone: 720-450-0748

Email: trevor.a@gsi.us

www.geostabilization.com

Design-build rockfall remediation, landslide, compaction, grouting & retaining wall

Gold Country Inn & Casino

America's Best Value

Lenny Martinez

2050 Idaho Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-8421

Fax: 775-738-1798

Email: lenny.martinez@playelko.com

www.goldcountryinnelko.com

Hotel & Casino

Golder Associates, Inc.

Elise Brachtl

905 Railroad Street, Suite 101

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-753-6923

Email: ebrachtl@golder.com

www.golder.com

From pre-feasibility to mine closure, Golder thrives on the challenges that mining presents. Our team of professionals in Mine Water, Mine Waste, Environment, Mine Infrastructure and Mine Engineering, Stability and Geology have a long history of delivering excellence to our mining clients in Nevada and around the world. 

 Graymont

Trent Anderson

585 W. Southridge Way

Sandy, UT 84070

Phone: 801-783-6835

Email: tanderson@graymont.com

www.graymont.com

Lime/Limestone                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            Granite Construction

Jim Grogan

1900 Glendale Ave.

Sparks, NV 89431

Phone: 775-358-8792

Email: jim.grogan@gcinc.com

www.graniteconstruction.com

Construction

Great Basin Industrial, LLC

J.D. Oldham

1284 W. Flint Meadow, #A

Kaysville, UT 84037

Phone: 801-543-2100

Email: jdb@mygbi.com

www.mygbi.com

Turnkey Industrial Construction, Repairs and Maintenance

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   Greater Nevada Credit Union

2944 Mountain City Hwy

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-882-2060

https://www.gncu.org/?utm_source=MQ&utm_medium=display&utm_content=added+value&utm_campaign=exl

Hampton Inn by Hilton

674 Cimarron Way

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-8181

Fax 775-752-2016

www.hamptoninn3.hilton.com

Located off I-80 and clost to regions mining offices and Restaurants... and of course just steps away from Gold Dust West Casino. Free airport shuttle and hot breakfast plus indoor poos and 24 hour fitness center

Hanlon Engineering  & Associates

Maureen T. Hanlon

2502 N. Huachuca Drive

Tucson, AZ 85745

Phone: 520-326-0062

Cell: 520-404-7751

Fax: 520-325-0248

Email: Maureen@hanlonengineering.com

www.hanlonengineering.com

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Hardface Technologies by Postle

5500 West 164th 

Brook Park, OH 44142

Phone: 216-265-9000

Fax: 216-265-9030

Email: dweinhardt@postle.com

www.hardfacetechnologies.com

Manufacturer of hardfacing welding alloys to protect equipment and components from wear caused by abrasion, impact, metal to metal friction, erosion and cavities

Hard Rok Equipment Inc.

Terah Zebrosk

PO Box 295

Winnemucca, NV 89446

Phone: 775-625-3101

Email: Terah@hardrok@sbcglobal.net

www.hardrok.com

 Crushing, Screening, Conveying

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Haynes Group USA, LLC

Sean Enright

980 W. Centre St. North

Salt Lake City, UT 84054

Phone : 801-710-0090

senright@haynesgroup.com

www.haynesgroupglobal.com

High Desert Inn

Lenny Martinez

3015 Idaho Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-8425

Fax: 775-753-7906

Email: lenny.martinez@playelko.com

www.highdesertinnelko.com

Hotel

High Mark Construction

3755 Manzanita Lane

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-753-0986

Fax: 775-777-7442

www.highmarkconst.net

Mining excavation and heavy dirt work

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Humboldt Ford

Alethea Kuhn

3305 Potato Road

Winnemucca, NV 89445

Phone: 775-621-5006

Fax: 775-621-2827

Email: akuhna@humboldtford.com

www.humboldtford.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

Hunt & Sons, Inc.

Zach James

5750 S. Watt Ave

Sacramento CA 95829

Phone: 916-383-4848

Fax: 916-383-1005

Email: info@huntnsons.com

www.huntnsons.com

Cardlock Fueling, Lubricants

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

I&E Electric, Inc.

Kevin Doerr

1425 Doerr Dr.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-3058

Fax: 775-738-3068

Email: kdoerr@ieelectric.us

www.ieelectric.us

Commercial & Industrial Electrical Contractor 

IDSNA INC.

John S. Metzger

14828 W. 6th Ave. Unit 12-B

Golden, CO 80401

Phone: 303-726-6024

Fax: 720-519-1087

Email:j.metzger@idscorporation.com

www.idsgeoradar/applications/mining

Provider of IDS GeoRadar instruments for at 

Intec Video Systems 

4256 State Route 51 North 

Belle Vernon, PA 15012

Phone: 724-929-5500

Faz: 729-929-6590

Email: jdefazio@intexvideo.com

www.intecvideo.com        

Intermountain Drilling Supply

Zach Arbillaga

434 30th Street, Ste. A

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-9912

Fax: 775-738-9914

Email: zach@intermountaindrillingsupply.com

www.intermountaindrillingsupply.com

Mining, Construction, Drilling

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

Interstate Mag, LLC

Dan Nordyke

Phone # 775-737-3562

Email: dnordyke@theinteterstatemag.com

Liquid dust control and deicing

Jentech Drilling Supply, Inc.

Clint Welch

2091 Last Chance Road

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-424-3045

Fax: 775-424-3046

Email: bitguy@jentechdsi.com

www.jentechdrillingsupply.com

Drilling Supplies

JS Redpath Corporation

Mark Immonen

1410 Greg St, Suite 404

Sparks, NV 89431

Phone: 775-359-0444

Fax: 775-359-0450

Email: mark.immonen@redpathmining.com

Mining Contractors and Engineers

Keto Mining Pumps & System

Neal Jensen

3200 E.  998 S.

Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Phone: 801-972-4372

Email: Neal.Jensen@ketopumps.com

www.ketopumps.com

OEM Slurry Pump Parts, Full Service Machine and Repair Shop

Komatsu Equipment

Melanie Carroll

1486 Distribution Drive

Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Phone: 801-972-3660

Email: MelanieC@komatsueq.com

www.komatsueq.com

Equipment

Knight Piesold and Co.

Bryan Ulrich

 460 W. Silver St. #106

Elko, NV 89801-7723

Phone: 775-738-2265

Fax: 775-738-3321

Email: bulrich@knightpiesold.com

www.knightpiesold.com

Consulting Engineers and Environmental Scientists

Komatsu

Melanie Carroll

1486 Distribution Drive

Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Phone: 801-972-3660

Email: melaniec@komatsueq.com

www.komatsueq.com

Equipment

Ledcor CMI Inc.

Jim Kennedy

5390 Kietke Lane

Suite 100

Reno, NV 89511

Phone: 775-453-3808

Fax: 775-738-3827

Email: Jim.Kennedy@ledcor.com

www.ledcor.com

Heavy Civil and Mining Contractor

Legarza Exploration, LLC

Bill Arthur

PO Box 1689

Elko, NV 89803

Phone: 775-753-5832

Fax: 775-753-7038

Email: billy.arthur@legarza.com

www.legarza.com

Mining related earthmoving construction

Les Schwab Tires

Gabe Young

650 W. Silver St.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-9303

Fax: 775-777-3672

Tires-Alignments

Liebherr USA, Co.

Scott Tuck

9326 East Idaho Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-7386

Fax: 775-738-7432

Email: scott.tuck@liebherr.com

www.liebherr.com

Manufacturing/mining/contruction

Logan Corporation

David Sullender

3292 W. 900 S.

Salt Lake City, UT

Phone: 801-946-1758

Fax:  801-298-2033

Email: todd.bailey@logancorp.com

www.loganmrg.com

Steel Fabrication

Map Science Corp.

Eric Rucknagel

978 Trabuco Circle

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Phone: 949-642-8692

Email: erucknagel@mapsciencecorp.com

www.mapsci.com

Providing services in the following: Geographic information systems, software development, networking, security, general IT database development and management. 

Martin & Associates Real Estate

Greg Martin 

1250 Lamoille Hwy

Suite 944

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-934-3064

Email: gregsellsnv@gmail.com

Serving Northeastern Nevada with all your Real Estate needs. 

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Marriott Towne Place Suites

Matt McCarty

2625 E. Jennings Way

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-9900

Fax: 775-738-9901

Email: tps-ekots.safes@marriott.com

www.marriott.com/ekots

Hospitality

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Mincon Inc.

Rob Fournier

P.O. Box  13886

Roanoke, VA 24038

Phone: 303-594-1089

Email: robfournier@mincon.com

www.mincon.com

OEM Manufactuer, Sales & Service of Rock Drilling Tools for the Mining/Exploration/Construction & Aggregate Markets

Mining & Environmental Services

Mark Levin

PO Box 1511

Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Phone: 303-567-4174

Fax: 303-567-1006

Email: info@minenv.com

www.minenv.com

Myrnas Hot Shot

Myrna Combs

PO Box 1168

Elko, NV 89803

Phone: 775-738-3998

Fax: 775-753-7610

Email: myrnacombs@frontiernet.net

NA Degerstrom

6487 E. Idaho Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-778-3707

Fax: 775-777-1199

nadinc.com

Mining Reclamation, Drill & Blast, Crushing, Leach Pad Construction, Reclamation. 

National Exploration, Wells, & Pumps

James Stephens, Client Services Manager

1200 W. San Pedro St

Gilbert, AZ 85233

Phone:480-558-3500

Fax: 480-558-3525

Email: jstephens@nationalewp.com

nationalewp.com

Western State Drilling Services

Neff's Diesel

Luke Neff

5241 Manzanita Lane

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-753-6440

Fax: 775-753-4485

Email: Luke@neffsdieselrepair.com

neffsdieselrepair.com

Nevada Copper

Mariah Joyner

61 E. Pursel Lane

Yerington, NV 89447

Phone: 775-463-3510

Fax: 775-463-4130

Email: mjoyner@nevadacopper.com

https://www.nevadacopper.com

Nevada Copper owns Pumpkin Hollow, a copper project located in Yerington, 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

NewFields 

Lisa Olson.

2227 N. Fifth St. 

Elko, NV 89801

Phone:  775-738-3399

Fax: 775-738-3434

Email: lolson@newfields.com

www.newfields.com

We provide civil and geotechnical engineering environmental services and construction/project management, as well as permitting support for the mining industry. 

Newmont Mining Corporation

1655 Mountain City Highway

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-778-4000

www.newmont.com

Nomad Royalty Company

Vincent Metcalfe

1275 av. Canadiens-de-Mtl, 

Suite 500

Montreal, Qc, Canada, H3B 0G4

Phone: 514.249-9960

Email: info@nomadroyalty.com

www.nomadroyatly.com

Gold and Silver royalty company that purchases rights to a % of gold & silver produced from a mine

Northern Nevada Equipment

Amy Stevens

1343 W Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-3092

Fax: 775-777-3093

Email: amy@northernnevadaequipment.com

http://www.northernnevadaequipment.com 

Retail and Repair Kubota, Bobcat, Xtreme & Snorkel Equipment

NPK Construction Equipment, Inc.

Erik Hopperton

1850 Idaho Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-0515

Fax: 775-738-0525

Email: erikh@npkce.com

www.npkce.com

Mining and Construction Equipment Sales, parts and service

NV Aerial & Ground Productions LLC

Shawna Adams

2096 Sierra Dr.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone : 775-388-0165

Email: remotepilot@nvaerialground.com

Aerial Photography for real estate, marketing, etc.

Oak Tree Inn

Bonnie Parker

95 Spruce Rd

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-2222

Fax: 775-777-2236

Email: bonnie.parker@oaktree.com

www.oaktreeinn.com

Extended Stay Hotel

Open Loop Energy, Inc.

Nick Katavich

Phone: 775-625-4777

Email: nkatavich@openloop.net

www.openloop.net

Open Loop Energy, Inc. is the only factory trained and certified Parker/Denison pump and valve professionals in Nevada. Serving the community for over 20 years. 

Outpost Bar

Pat Jackson

1001 E. Aultman St.

Ely, NV 89301

Phone: 775-289-4511

Cell: 775-296-2565

Fax: 775-289-9156

Email: pjackson49@sbcglobal.net

Bar

Ormaza Construction

Pedro G. Ormaza

Box 339

Elko, NV 89803

Phone: 775-738-5611

Fax: 775-753-5444

Email: pedro@ormazaconstruction.com

www.ormazaconstruction.com

General Contractor

Pac-Van Inc.

Robert Roumanos

8700 E. Idaho Street

Elko, Nevada 89801

Phone: 775-299-3253

Fax: 775-299-3254

Email: rroumanos@pacvan.com

www.pacvan.com

Modular buildings, mobile offices, Storage & Office Containers.  Bulk Liquid Storage Tanks. 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Pilot Thomas Logistics

Laura Corleto                                 

3025 Griffin St.

Carlin, NV 89822

Phone: 310-365-6263

Fax 405-778-7429

Email: Laura.Corleto@pilotthomas.com

www.pilotthomas.com

Fuel Lubricants, Logistics

Pole Line Contractors, Inc.

Gail Porter

169 Rocking Chair Rd. #16

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Phone: 775-777-7001

Fax: 775-753-4398

Email: gp7@frontier.net

www.polelinecontractorsinc.com

Powerline construction, transmission, distribution & substations

Pray & Company HR and Business Solutions 

Dana Pray & Rhonda Zuraff

Elko, NV 

Carefree, AZ

Phone: 775-934-9308

or

775-397-3395

Email: dana@praysolutions.com

rhonda@praysolutions.com

Serving the mining, constructions and industrial sectors. Full range human resources, staff, public relations services and more

Precision Driven

Josh Hall

Elko/Reno Nevada

Phone: 775-771-0536

Email: precisiondriven@msn.com

www.precisiondrivenlimited.com

Driver Training & Skill Certification

Priest Electric

Lee Evans

412 Simplot Blvd.

Caldwell, ID 83605

Phone: 208-459-6351

Fax: 208-459-6586

Email: lee@priestelectric.com

Repair, Sales & Service of electric motors, fans, pumps, and gear boxes

Plumb Line

Tino Ayala

449 W. Commercial St.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-753-7586

Fax: 775-753-7587

Email: miningcoordinator@plumblineinc.com

www.plumblineinc.com

Specializing in all facets of mining (surface, underground, metal & non-metal) providing labor support as well as preventative maintenance

Pole Line Contractors, Inc.

Gail Porter

169 Rockin Chair Rd #16

Spring Creek, NV

Phone: 775-777-7001

Fax: 775-753-4398

Email: gp7@frontier.com

www.polelinecontractorsinc.com

Powerline Construction

Pure Oil Technologies

Sam Anderson

1060 Chukker Lane

Battle Mountain, NV  89820

Phone: 970-985-2439

Email: same@puroiltech.com

www.pureoiltech.com

Contamination Control Specialist and Provider of Filters, Filtration and Flushing services

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Q&D Construction, Inc.

Doug Elder, Mining Group

1050 S. 21st Street

Sparks, NV 89431

Phone: 775-786-2677

Fax: 775-786-5136

Email: info@gdconstruction.com

www.gdconstruction.com

General Contractor with multi-disciplinary expertise, Nevada roots, mine safety training & experience building at remote sites. 

Ram Enterprises Inc.

Customer Service Department

1225 W. Main St.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-3997

Fax: 775-738-4261

Email: customerservice@ram-enterprise.com

www.ram-enterprises.com

Specializing in Conveyor Systems. Process Maintenance, Electrical, Fabrication and Industrial Services - Surface and Underground.

Rapid Transport LLC

Charlotte Parker-Whitby

PO Box 281226

Lamoille, Nevada 89828

Phone: 775-625-0758

Email: rapidtransllc@gmail.com

Hot Shot Delivery Service Specializing in loads under 10,000 lbs. 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         Red Lion Hotel & Casino

Lenny Martinez

2065 Idaho Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-2111

Fax: 775-753-9859

Email: lenny.martinez@playelko.com

www.redlionhotelelko.co,

Hotel & Casino

Redpath USA Corporation

Mark Immonen

1410 Greg Street, Suite 404

Sparks, NV 89431

Phone: 775-359-0444

Fax: 775-359-0450

Email: mark.immonen@redpathmining.com

www.redpathmining.com

Mining Contractors and Engineers                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

Redi Services

Cody Austin

3710 Idaho Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-6744

Fax: 775-738-6753

Email: caustin@rediservicesllc.com

Industrial cleaning and mining support company

Reno Forklift, Inc.

Tom Concialdi

171 Coney Island Dr

Sparks, NV 89431-6317

Phone: 775-329-1384

Fax: 775-329-1266

tomc@renoforklift.com

www.renoforklift.co

Sales, service, parts and rentals, Storage Systems pallet rack, shelving, lockers, conveyors and scales

Riverton Elko

JB Anderson/GM

3750 E. Idaho Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone : 775-738-5131

Fax: 775-385-7741

Email: jbanderson@rivertonmotor.com

Auto Dealership, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Robinson Nevada Mining Company

Sara Wright 

4232 W. White Pine County Road 44

P.O. Box 382

Ruth, NV 89319

Phone: 775-289-7043

Email: sara.wright@kghm.com

www.kghm.com/en/our-business/mining-and-enrichment/Robinson

Large scale open pit copper mining. Subproducts: Gold and Molybdenum

Rockmore International

Robert Larsen

10065 SW Commerce Circle

Wilsonville, OR 97070

Phone: 503-682-1001

Fax: 503-682-1002

Email: info@rockmore-intl.com

robert@rockmore-intl.com

katrina@rockmore-intl.com

A leading global manufacturer of quality percussive rock drilling tools. Our high performance products include treaded and tapered drill bits, DTH bits and hammers, extension and tunneling rods, integral and tapered rods, shank adapters and other drill tool accessories.

Rockstar Mining Corp.

Donald Franco/Ian Dixon

3275 S. Jones Blvd., #104

Las Vegas, NV 89146

Phone: 702-628-0211 (Ian)

Email: ukiandixon@gmail.com

www.rockstarminingcorp.com

Discount drilling/exploration

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

Rocky Mountain Air & Lubrication

Keith Rausch

2244 Main St.

Billings, MT 59105

Phone: 406-248-9038

Fax : 406-252-6190

Email: keithrmal@frontiernet.net

Jason Jochems

2204 Industrial Way

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-6237

Email: jason@rockymtnair.com

www.rockymtnair.com

Remanufacturing Facility for the Mining and Construction Industries.  

Rockwell Industrial & Mining

Shane Rockwell

31 Licht Parkway

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Phone: 775-753-7845

Fax: 775-753-7845

Email: srockwell@rock-in.com

Surface & underground - general contracting. 5 axis water table - specialized coatings - millwrights custom fabrication - certified welding - process & crusher maintenance

Ross Equipment

Paul Ross/Bob Growcock

4300 Idaho St

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-5766/800-841-6315

Fax: 775-738-0496/801-565-0671

Email: bobg@rossequip.com

www.rossequip.com

Round Mountain Gold

Celena Mock

#1 Smoky Valley Mine Rd.

Round Mountain, NV 89045

Phone: 775-377-3231

Fax: 775-377-3268

Email: celena.mock@kinross.com

www.kinross.com

Mining

RCT

Clint Chapman

7174 South 400 West

Suite 1-2

Midvale, Utah 84047

Phone: 801-938-9214

Fax : 801-846-0506

Email: clintc@rct-global.com

www.rct-global.com

RCT has the expertise and technologies to transform the way the mining and industrial sectors operate through the implementation of machine automation and control, protection and information systems

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Sacrison Engineering

Ralph R. Sacrison

320 Poplar Drive

Elko, NV 89801-4508

Phone: 775-777-7455

Fax: 775-549-8949

Email: rsacrison@frontiernet.net

www.sacrison-engineering.com

Engineering services to the mining industry

SAS Global Mining

Justin Bennett

21601 Mullin Ave.

Warren, MI 48089

Phone:248-414-447

Fax:248-414-4490

Email: info@SASGLOBALCORP.COM

www.sasglobalcorp.com

Premium Wear Resistant Materials, Equipment Liner Systems, Heavy Fabrications, Material Handling Systems

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

Schneider Electric 

Erhan Cokal 

6700 Circle Tower

Suite 700

Franklin, TN 37067

Phone: 512-426-2798

Email: erhan.cokal@se.com

                                 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             Schurco Slurry 

William Pierce

PO Box 56347

Jacksonville, FL 32241

Phone: 775-235-2471

Email: wpierce@schurco.com

www.schurcoslurry.com

Manufacturer of slurry pumps and slurry pump parts                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Shilo Inns

Lisa Steiner

Corporate Director Of Marketing

Shilo Management Corporation

11600 SW Shilo Lane

Portland, OR 97225

Phone: 503-641-6565 x501

Email: lisa.steiner@shiloinns.com

Sierra Freightliner Starliner Western Star

Mike Macalister

1550 E. Greg St.

Sparks, NV 89431

Phone: 775-331-2550

Fax: 775-353-2744

mmacalister@sierrafsws.com

www.sierrafreightliner.com

Silver State Analytical Laboratories

Rena Jerome

1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 629

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-778-9828

Fax: 775-201-0084

Email: rjerome@ssalabs.com

www.ssalabs.com

Analytical  Laboratory, soil and water sampling products line, drinking water and mining support

SimplexGrinnell

Craig Balderston

1105 South Rock Blvd.

Reno, NV 89502

Phone: 775-331-0590

Fax: 775-331-4093

Email: cbalderston@simplexgrinnell

www.simplexgrinnel.com

S & G Electric Motor Repair

Jim Pratt

180 Doud Street

Blackfoot, ID 83221

Phone: 866-750-5121

Fax: 208-785-5172

Email: jim@sandgelectric.com

Electric Motors, Pumps and tunnel fans. Sales & Service and Rebuild

Small Mine Development (SMD)

Keith Jones 

967 E. Park Center Blvd. PMB 396

Boise, ID 83706

Phone: 208-338-8880

Fax: 208-338-8881

Email: info@undergroundmining.com

www.undergroundmining.com

Underground mining contractors. Exploration, development and production mining 

Snyder Mechanical

Jared Bylund or Scott Oxborrow

1250 Lamoille Hwy

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-5616

Fx: 775-738-5344

Email: jared@snydermechanical.com or soxborrow@snydermechanical.com

www.snydermechanical.com

Plumbing HVAC and industrial piping. Service department for all plumbing and HVAC needs

SRK Consulting

Val Sawyer

1250 Lamoille Highway, #520

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-753-4151

Fax: 775-753-4152

Email: elko@srk.com

www.na.srk.com

SRK Consulting is an independent international consulting practice that provides focused advice and solutions to clients, mainly in the earth and water resource industries. For mining projects, SRK offers services from exploration to mine closure, including feasibility studies, due diligence reviews and production optimization. Established in 1974, SRK now employs more than 1,400 professionals internationally in over 45 offices on 6 continents. 

Stantec Consulting Services

Diana Eck

1165 E. Jennings, Ste. 101

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-8766

Email: diana.eck@stantec.com

www.stantec.com

Designers, engineers scientists and project managers, innovating together to advance mining and environmental clients in Northern Nevada  

Summit Engineering Corp.

Jim McGuire

5405 Mae Anne Avenue

Reno, NV 89523

Phone: 775-747-8550

Fax: 775-747-8559

Email: JIM@summitnv.com

www.summitnv.com

SWCA Environmental Consultants

David Steed

257 East 200 South  Ste.200

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Phone: 801-322-4307

Fax: 801-322-4308

Email: Dsteed@swca.co

Environmental Consuting

Taylor Made Iron (TMI)

Cameron Taylor

193 1/2 Commercial St

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-753-2483

Fax: 775-738-5649

Email: noomit@tmis.us

www.tmis.us

Welding fabrication, repair

Tetra Tech, Inc

Elise Brachtl

555 5th Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-753-4299

Email: elise.brachtl@tetratech.com

www.tetratech.com

A leading provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management and technical services

T.F. Hudgins, Incorporated

Tony Cullen, Western Regional Manager

4405 Directors Row

Houston, TX 77092

Phone: 909-800-4772

Email: tcullen@tfhugins.com

www.spinnerii.com

Equipment

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Thyssen Mining

Reg P. Ryan 

377 Sunshine Lane

Spring Creek, NV 89815

Phone: 919-906-4565

Email: RRyan@thyssenmining.com

www.thyssenmining.com

All Inclusive Mining Contractor

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

Tire Sales & Service

Jerry Moe

650 Union Pacific Way

Elko, NV 89801

TonaTec Exploration, LLC

Steve Bills

1323 South 250 E

Mapleton, UT 84664

Phone: 801-310-1628

Email: steve@tonatec.com

www.tonatec.com

Core Drilling Company and related service

Traylor Bros, Inc/Traylor Mining LLC

405 Urban Street Ste 210

Lakewood, Co 80228

Email: mining@traylor.com

www.traylor.com

Turner Gas Company

Justin Turner  -  Chemicals and Refined Fuels

Justin@turnergas.com

Phone: 917-770-2433

2825 West 500 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Lisa Jennings  -  Propane

lisa@turnergas.com

Phone: 801-783-5584

Fax: 801-973-6882

www.turnergas.com

Supply & Transportation of Chemicals, Propane and Refined Fuels

Utah Fabrication

Cole Dangergfield

1485 W. Jones Way,  Bldg #691

Toole, UT 84074

Phone: 485-843-8317

Fax: 435-843-8321

Email: Cole@utahfab.com

Mechanical/steel construction, electrician, high voltage/controls and instrumentation, steel fabrication

Victaulic

Paul V. Connors

PO Box 31

Easton, PA 18040

Phone: 775-340-4487

Email: paul.connors@victaulic.com

www.victaulic.com

Mechanical Pipe Couplings, Fitting, Valves

Vogue Services

Josh Park

175 5th Street

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-738-5156

Fax:  775-753-5429

Email: joshua@voguelinen.com

www.voguelinen.com

Textile services, medical supplies, embroidery, promotional products, dry cleaning

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Weldco_Beales Manufactguring (WBM)

Rodney Wilson

Head office:

12155-154 Street

Edmonton, AB T5V 1J3

Phone: 702-544-1184

Email: rwilson@weldco-beales.com

www.weldco-beales.com

Weldco-Beales Mfg., designs and manufactures premium attachments for heavy equipment

Western Industrial Parts, Inc.

Buck Smith 

5355 Louie Lane

Reno, NV 89511

Phone: 775-358-9564

Fax: 775-358-9632

Email: buck@WIPI.com

Office email : nicolef@wipi.com

www.wipi.com

Selling Parts, bolts, nuts, screws, hoses, and fittings

Wingate by Wyndham

Carrie Massie

3019 Idaho St.

Elko, NV 89801

Phone: 775-777-0990

Fax: 775-777-0989

Email: carrie.massie@universalhospitalitysolutions.com

www.wyndhamhotels.com/wingate/elko-nevada/wingate

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Worldwide Rental Services

Kelly Kloberdanz

1125 Legacy View St

Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Phone: 801-978-3300

Fax: 801-978-3777

5260 Beesley Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89115

Phone 702-407-0099

Fax: 702-407-9903

Email: kellyk@wrsrents.com

www.wrsrents.com

Earth Moving Equipment

Yanke Machine Shop, INC.

Dirk Christison/Ron Bernard

4414 S. Gekeler Lane

Boise, ID 83716

Phone: 208-342-8901

Fax: 208-338-2233

Email: yms@yankemachine.com

www.yankemachine.com

Fabrication, assembly, installation/repair of conveyors, support steel, access steel, ducting, process vessels, water, oil,& fuel tanks. Detailing, Drafting, heavy hardware procurement & Field services. Field operations & equipment are MSHA compliant. Well connected with outside support vendors and licensed in ID, OR, NV, UT, MT, WA, & AZ.

ZGA Architects and Planners, Chartered

408 E. Parkcenter Blvd. Suite 205

Boise, ID 83706

Phone: 208-345-8872

Fax: 208-343-7162

email: zga@zga.com

www.zga.com

Providing Integrated BIM design for industrial building & infrastructure, specializing in mining operations support facilities.

