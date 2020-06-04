Mining during a pandemic

In Mexico, the mines were shut down in early April, and the shutdown was later extended to May 30. However, on May 13, the government of Mexico announced that by May 18, industries like mining, construction, and car and truck manufacturing would be allowed to resume. Some in the country disagreed with the decision, but the AP reported Mexico was under pressure from U.S. officials to reopen auto assembly plants, which led to the accelerated reopening.

Here in Nevada, most mines have stayed open, but there have been a wide range of changes to their operations as they work to keep their workers safe and as they deal with changes to the world’s economy and to supply chains. In his interview in this issue of the Mining Quarterly, Tyre Gray, the new president of the Nevada Mining Association, said mine production in Nevada in May was about 65 to 70 percent of what it would be during normal times.

“But the truth is we are grateful to have 65 to 70 percent of something versus 100 percent of nothing,” Gray said.

McEwen Mining’s Gold Bar mine near Eureka, which poured its first gold in February 2019, and Nevada Copper’s Pumpkin Hollow project near Yerington, which began production in December 2019, are two mines which announced they were scaling back operations due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.