ELKO — An expo of mining-scale proportions will take over the more than city-block-size area in and around the Elko Conference Center for the 33rd annual Elko Mining Expo on June 7-8.
The event — one of the oldest U.S. exhibitions in the industry — draws about 8,000 visitors to Elko each year to interact with representatives from hundreds of companies. The event also includes a welcome reception and golf tournament earlier in the week.
“The purpose of the show is to get industry professionals and the public to come together to discuss mining,” said Erin Myers, event coordinator with the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority. “It’s a trade show, but it is also a community event.”
This year, the ECVA has 496 booths to lease to big-name mine operators, equipment manufacturers, support service companies and more. Returning vendors and businesses come from all over the country and world, including Australia, Canada, Germany and New Zealand.
“Historically, the show has grown tremendously,” said Myers, who explained that the event started out in the convention center and has overflowed to the conference center, side streets, parking lots and park over the past few years.
Already big, the Elko expo continues to grow. Last year’s event featured 23 more booths than in 2016, and advertising opportunities increase yearly, according to Elko Daily Free Press archives. Interest has expanded from mining companies and direct service providers to additional industries.
“Typically speaking, the show sells out every year,” Myers said, adding that vendors can sign up even on opening day.
Adam Fulcher of Westgate Resorts and Spa in Park City, Utah, participated last year, offering a bargain price for a resort stay.
“This is good marketing for us,” he told the Elko Daily.
Open to the public, the expo allows industry players to display their often neck-craning equipment parked in the vicinity. In 2017, Komastu Equipment Co. displayed its gigantic bright yellow machines on the lawn in front of the convention center. In 2016, Sterling Crane showcased a 340-foot-tall crane at the event.
“What’s different about this show is that it is open to the public. Really a lot of the vendors encourage that because our town is so driven by the mining industry,” Myers said. “It is a way to get families involved and keep them in the loop.”
Eye-catching displays and colorful tchotchkes help entice and educate visiting adults and children alike about the mining industry while being conversation pieces that could initiate a business deal. The expo allows company representatives to discuss possible partnerships with potential clients.
Last year, Redi Services LLC from Elko participated in the expo to keep its industrial support services at the forefront of potential customers’ minds.
“The mine expo is a phenomenal expo, and it’s a great chance for a company like ours to showcase our company, our service line and be able to interact with the public in the greater Elko area,” Jay Anderson, Redi Services’ chief financial officer, told the Elko Daily. “We get a chance to visit with representatives of the mines and other service companies.”
The expo is open at 700 Moren Way from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 7 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 8. For more information, call the ECVA at 775-738-4091.
