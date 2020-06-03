Mining expos canceled

Throughout the spring we kept hearing news of one event after another being canceled due to the coronavirus. The Elko Mining Expo and the MINExpo in Las Vegas, two big mining events, have both been canceled for 2020, but will be back in 2021.
“After much consideration, the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority has postponed the 2020 Elko Mining Expo, previously planned for the week of June 1st through 5th,” the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority announced on April 9. “This includes the golf tournament, opening reception and exhibit days.”
The 35th annual Elko Mining Expo will now take place June 7-11, 2021.
“This decision was not made lightly,” said Executive Director Katie Neddenriep. “The safety and health of our community is of utmost importance. After consultation with event partners and local health experts, and consideration of all possible alternatives, this was the best decision. We look forward to celebrating the mining industry with our community in 2021.”
Registered exhibitors were given the option of a full refund or applying deposited funds as a credit toward next year’s event.
Elko Convention & Visitors Authority Board of Directors Chair Matt McCarty said, “We are disappointed the global situation, well beyond our control, has led to this outcome. Our lodging partners and community look forward to this event annually. For the health of our community we must move forward, together and stronger. We look forward to a return to normalcy and being able to continue hosting our community’s events.”
“The Expo has a tremendous positive economic impact on Elko and surrounding communities, which are the heart of Nevada’s mining industry,” said the announcement. “This annual event brings over 350 exhibitors to the Elko community and draws thousands of community attendees and industry visitors from around the world.”
The National Mining Association announced on May 13 that the 2020 MINExpo was being canceled.
“The National Mining Association, the MINExpo INTERNATIONAL 2020 sponsor, has made its highest priority the health, well-being and safety of exhibitors, attendees, stakeholders and their respective families and colleagues, as well as our event partners in Las Vegas,” the NMA said in a press release. “The advance of COVID-19 around the world has made holding the show in September 2020 impracticable under the circumstances.
“Therefore, in the best interests of all concerned, MINExpo INTERNATIONAL 2020 will not be held Sept. 28-30, 2020 in Las Vegas due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The show, which is typically held every four years, will be postponed until September 2021. Our current plan is to hold MINExpo INTERNATIONAL 2021 in Las Vegas. We are working with our event partners to identify and secure the necessary exhibition facilities and hotel accommodations in Las Vegas for a successful MINExpo INTERNATIONAL 2021. Once the logistical arrangements have been confirmed the new dates will be announced.”
