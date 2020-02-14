Mining History Association conference coming to Elko

ELKO — The Mining History Association holds its annual conference each summer in a different U.S. city with roots in mining, and this year the conference is coming to Elko.

The MHA’s 30th Annual Conference will be June 11-15 at the Red Lion Hotel and other sites in town. About 150 people are expected to come to the conference one week after the 2020 Elko Mining Expo, which will be June 1-5 at the Elko Convention Center.

The Mining History Association is a group of individuals, mainly throughout the U.S., who share a common interest in mining history and in documenting and recording the important role that mining has played in North America’s advancement. The group is diverse, from all over the country, and includes miners, metallurgists and geologists — many retired — as well as people in academics or just folks interested in mining.

This year’s conference will highlight the historic and current significance of mining in the Elko area.