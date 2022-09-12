Mining History Association explores the past of a complex industry

As one of the oldest and most enduring of human endeavors, mining has a complicated history. At the center is the evolution of an industry that has changed over time and varies wildly depending on geography and geology. Mining history might focus on gold or lithium or any number of minerals humans have utilized in the past. Each of these histories share some similarities, but differences abound throughout time and space. Mining history comprises a never-ending variety of different stories.

One common theme in mining history is, of course, the industrial processes used to explore, excavate, and extract. In Nevada, the mining area with which I am most familiar, new technologies were developed to address specific challenges and soon spread around the world. During the Comstock era of the 19th century, square-set timbering allowed for deeper excavations in less-than-ideal ground. In the mid-20th century, a light-bulb moment led to bigger pits when rubber-wheeled road construction equipment was sent to a mine to replace tracked carts. In the last half of the 20th century, the rapid expansion of heap-leach techniques facilitated the excavation of lower grade ores.

In Nevada and beyond, mining history is often a story of technological advancement and adaptation.

Mining history encompasses more than a review of industrial processes, however. People are truly at the center of mining history. Human decisions (and sometimes, non-decisions) and human activities (good, bad, or a mix of the two) inform and shape every aspect of mining history. As a result, mining history is full of humans doing interesting things: prospectors and miners, of course, but also financiers, storekeepers, bartenders, teachers, songwriters, and many others. It is a broad category encompassing a never-ending supply of research questions.

Whether conducting historical inquiry as part of one’s profession or simply out of curiosity, people who are particularly interested in mining history can find their intellectual home with the Mining History Association. Founded in 1988 during the annual conference of the Western History Association, the Mining History Association has focused its attention on presenting the wide diversity of mining history topics for more than thirty years, across 15 states, and now on the world wide web.

Each year, the Mining History Association hosts a conference in mining areas of historical importance. The first conference was held in 1990 in Reno and Virginia City, Nevada. In subsequent years, conferences were located as far east on the North American continent as Pennsylvania and as far west as California. Locations have included areas that are easily recognizable as historic mining districts, such as Black Hills, South Dakota; Cripple Creek, Colorado; and Globe, Arizona. Some locations do not immediately come to mind as mining centers, but the spotlight of the Association’s conference revealed fascinating and unexpected mining sites in places like Farmington, Missouri; Birmingham, Alabama; and Galena, Illinois.

In 2020, the Mining History Association was scheduled to meet in Elko, Nevada, with an emphasis on 20th century mining history, but Covid canceled that conference, as it did with so many events. It is the only year since 1990 that the Mining History Association did not hold a conference.

The next conference is scheduled for June 8 through 11, 2023, in Socorro, New Mexico.

Like most history conferences, the annual meeting of the Mining History Association includes sessions with academic papers, networking at receptions, and presentations of awards. Unlike most other conferences, however, each Mining History Association conference features tours of intriguing mining and mining-related sites near the conference location.

These opportunities have ranged from walking tours of historic mining towns, such as Deadwood and Tonopah, to off-road ventures, such as the jeep tour of the uranium belt of the Colorado Plateau. Mining museums are popular destinations, of course, as are preserved historic districts, such as those found on the Comstock of Nevada, the Keweenaw Peninsula of Michigan, and the panhandle of Idaho.

Some tours have been completely unique to the conference. When the mining Association met in Fairbanks, Alaska, members enjoyed the rare experience of visiting the Fairbanks Exploration Company’s machine shop, which has not changed since the day it closed in 1964.

These popular tours are arguably the biggest incentive for members to travel across the country to attend the annual conference in its various locations.

When the Mining History Association chose to hold its 2021 conference entirely online (due to ongoing virus concerns), the Elko-focused conference planning committee rose to the challenge and offered virtual tours. This new opportunity proved to be a success because a video camera can be taken to some places where people might not easily travel.

One such virtual tour allowed the conference participants to visit the Cortez Mining District in north-central Nevada. Part of the area is remote and difficult to reach; the other is impacted by current mining activities. It would have been a challenging tour on foot, but it was an enlightening and less strenuous experience online.

After that positive experience with the 2021 conference, the Mining History Association began enhancing its online opportunities. In addition to posting the virtual tours, the Mining History Association has uploaded videos from that conference’s paper sessions. Of particular interest to many readers of Mining the West would be the 2021 Presidential Address, which argues for the prominent position of the Carlin Trend in global mining history. These videos can be watched on the Mining History Association’s page on YouTube.com.

The popularity of the online conference encouraged the Mining History Association to begin monthly presentations, which had not been previously possible. The membership is too dispersed to allow regular in-person gatherings, but the rapid adoption of online meetings has now made that possible.

Each month offers the membership an opportunity to zoom-in to watch a presentation about some aspect of mining history and interact with each other. The audience has reflected the diversity of the membership with people logging on from across the U.S. and around the world.

Recent online presentations have explored a variety of topics, such as a Canadian mining oral history project, the “Gold Rush” reality TV show, mine rescue in the United Kingdom, and Colorado booms and busts.

Scheduled for this coming fall are presentations about California’s New Almaden Mercury Mine and Oregon’s Riddle Nickel Mine. In November, I will discuss the history of women in the Nevada mining industry. Presentations can be watched live or as archived videos on the Mining History Association’s YouTube channel.

In addition to the video content, the Association’s website points to many other online resources related to mining history. Perhaps the most valuable contribution the Association has made to the study of history, especially in the United States, is the publication of a scholarly, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the topic of mining. The Mining History Journal has been produced each year since 1994, and its contents can be searched online through the Mining History Association’s website, which has an easily remembered address: MiningHistoryAssociation.org.

I freely admit to a bias in favor of the Mining History Association. I have been a member since 2015 and was elected Vice President/President-Elect in June. The Mining History Association’s annual conferences have been the most interesting (and honestly, most fun!) history conferences I have ever attended, and the Journal is an impressive resource.

The Association welcomes anyone who is interested in any aspect of mining history. Its membership consists of academic professors, mining industry professionals, cultural resource managers, retired folks, men and women, young and not-as-young. Really, the only requirement to be a member is to have an interest in some aspect of mining history. If that describes you, please join us! ￼