Mining history group postpones Elko event

ELKO — The Mining History Association has postponed its annual conference, which had been planned for Elko.

About 150 people were expected for the conference at the Red Lion Hotel in June.

Each summer the group holds an event in a different U.S. city with roots in mining.

The Mining History Association is made up of people who share a common interest in mining history and in documenting and recording the important role that mining has played in North America’s advancement. It includes miners and metallurgists — as well as people in academics or just folks interested in mining.

The Elko event was to have included field trips to the Carlin Trend and Cortez mining district.

The group plans to reschedule its annual meeting in 2021.

