Mining history group postpones Elko event
0 comments
top story

Mining history group postpones Elko event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cortez Mining District c1916

The Cortez mining district southwest of Elko, circa 1916.

 Photo courtesy of the Mining History Association

ELKO — The Mining History Association has postponed its annual conference, which had been planned for Elko.

About 150 people were expected for the conference at the Red Lion Hotel in June.

Each summer the group holds an event in a different U.S. city with roots in mining.

The Mining History Association is made up of people who share a common interest in mining history and in documenting and recording the important role that mining has played in North America’s advancement. It includes miners and metallurgists — as well as people in academics or just folks interested in mining.

The Elko event was to have included field trips to the Carlin Trend and Cortez mining district.

The group plans to reschedule its annual meeting in 2021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News