Mining in a pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Nevada Gold Mines has taken many steps to protect workers from the coronavirus that has already infected five employees in northeastern Nevada, but mining operations are still in full swing.

“Nobody has been laid off, and we have no intention of laying anyone off,” said Greg Walker, executive managing director of Nevada Gold Mines, which is the joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp., with Barrick as operator.

Walker said of the five employees with COVID-19, the first one had just returned from Africa and tested positive in Elko after being back about a week. He worked at the Cortez Mine.

“His symptoms were very mild, and he was back to work after about 10 days,” he said.

The second and third employees to test positive worked at the Turquoise Ridge Mine in Humboldt County and were among the Winnemucca cases.

As of Friday afternoon, Winnemucca had 26 coronavirus cases and one death. Elko County had 11 confirmed cases, including one death.

Walker said the fourth person was an employee at the Phoenix Mine. The fifth employee works at the Carlin operations.