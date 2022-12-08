Mining into the Future: Symposium looks at how to navigate opportunities and challenges

Changes in technology have changed the mining industry in innumerable ways over the years, and it’s likely that changes in the industry will keep rolling along at an ever-increasing pace. So it’s important to try to keep at the forefront to be prepared for and take advantage of the changes.

On Nov. 3 people from different areas of the mining industry gathered in Winnemucca, Nevada for a Mining into the Future symposium to talk about ways to adapt to and benefit from current trends and to prepare for the future.

The symposium, which was hosted by ExxonMobil and the Nevada Mining Association, was the first of what is expected to become an annual event.

Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray said people from ExxonMobil brought the idea of the symposium to the NVMA about a year ago.

“Through the efforts of my team and the ExxonMobil team they worked hard to put this together, and I think it was a great success,” Gray said.

He said they got about 160 RSVPs for the event. The weather that day may have kept some people from getting to Winnemucca, but about 120 people attended the symposium.

“What an incredible event we were able to co-host with the Nevada Mining Association!” ExxonMobil Commercial Brand Marketing Manager Kay Howell wrote on LinkedIn after the symposium. “The speakers were fantastic and we covered topics from sustainability to workforce development to improving productivity.”

ExxonMobil Commercial Brand Advisor Thejas Srinivasan was one of the organizers of the event. He said ExxonMobil, which has a close involvement with the mining industry and has been introducing its lubricants portfolio to more mining operations in the West, decided to host a Mining into the Future symposium in Nevada as an opportunity to bring people together to share ideas.

“The mining industry has evolved rapidly over the last few years from a technology standpoint, from an environmental standpoint where there’s increased scrutiny of this industry, and from a digital transformation standpoint, with the pressure to adopt better digital practices to increase efficiency and productivity. And there are other pressures like workforce pressures, and how is the mining industry going to be competitive and attract high quality talent in the tight labor markets we see today across North America.

“And for us at Mobil, these challenges feel very familiar. We in the oil and gas industry are very familiar with similar challenges and pressures we’ve seen for our own industry. And we felt, how cool would it be if we could have an event where we bring some of the brightest minds, some of the key stakeholders from the local mining industry in Nevada to talk about their future and have a conversation around how they see this industry evolving, and how we can as an industry take advantage of some of these trends and navigate some of these challenges that are coming our way at a fast pace.”

“I think we were able to assemble a very interesting mix of speakers who were able to hit some of those key areas that we wanted to focus on.”

“The feedback we’ve got so far has been very, very positive,” Srinivasan said.

He said they plan to make the symposium an annual event. They might keep it in Winnemucca or rotate between several communities that have a large concentration of mines and mining professionals. ExxonMobil is also interested in hosting similar events in other states with a significant mining presence.

Srinivasan talked about some of the highlights from the discussions at the first Mining the West symposium.

In one of the first sessions, Ryan Bellows, vice president of government affairs and external relations for NV Energy, talked about working toward a net-zero future.

“He spoke about how NV Energy is working on increasing the mix of renewable energy towards the ultimate goal of getting to 100% renewable energy in Nevada. He talked about a lot of the investments they’re making, huge investments, and also the recent legislative changes that have made it even more attractive for them to make some of those investments in Nevada. That was a great presentation.”

Tim Crowley, vice president of government affairs and community relations for Lithium Americas, talked about the role of lithium in a sustainable future and the Thacker Pass project north of Winnemucca.

“He started with talking about the lithium industry as a whole and then dove a little bit deeper into the Thacker Pass project specifically. That was very well received as well.

Rocco Fiato, CEO of BioAccelergy, talked about the innovations for a sustainable future that his company is exploring.

“That one was really interesting. BioAccelergy is a company that Exxon Mobil currently has a partnership with to explore the feasibility of producing bio-based stocks at a cost-effective commercial scale to significantly reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production and use of lubricants. So it’s a super exciting partnership for us. It’s still in the feasibility stage, but I think we have the potential to reimagine what the future of lubrication looks like, because some of the early trials have been very promising.”

“The challenge with bio-based lubricants historically has always been that there is a significant trade off on performance, so the goal here is to find a way to not have to compromise on lubrication performance while also accruing all the benefits that come with a more sustainable solution.”

“BioAccelergy is doing some really exciting work. One of the other products they talked about that could be very relevant to the mining industry is called TerraSync. This is a product you can apply to mining tailings ponds to revitalize the soil and potentially be able to grow crops on it. These crops wouldn’t be for consumption, but you could imagine these commercial-scale crops being used to produce, for example, either bio-based fuels or bio-based stocks.”

“They’re working on a range of sustainable solutions, and these were a couple examples of products that were potentially very relevant to the mining industry.”

Dana Pray and Rhonda Zuraff, co-founders of P&C Recruiting and HR, hosted a panel discussion on how to upskill your workforce.

“I thought there was a really good mix of people who had different perspectives on this.”

“The co-founders of P&C Recruiting and HR said they see a lot of clients that they’re looking to place in the mining industry, and they talked about misconceptions that mining companies — not just mining companies, but companies in general — have about the key ways in which candidates decide if a company is for them. Often employers think that things like pay and benefits are at the top of that list. Their experience, to the contrary, was that more so now since the pandemic than ever, other soft areas — like how compatible is the company’s culture with their lifestyle, work life balance, and how do the company’s values align with the employee’s values — are more and more surfacing to the top of the considerations when people choose where they work.”

“Amanda Hilton, the general manager of KGHM’s U.S. operations, had some interesting perspectives from someone who’s a leader in the mining industry, and highlighted how they’re adapting to meet the expectations of this new workforce. She talked about a number of novel initiatives they’re instituting to attract new talent, including a sabbatical they offer to employees who complete a certain number of years with the company. Also, they’re building a daycare at one of their mining operations to accommodate the needs of new parents, moms and dads, to make it more possible for them to be able to balance their work and family life.”

“Then we had Taylor Dillon, principal consultant and project manager for ERM, who brought the perspective of someone who is fairly new in their career and is still navigating through a lot of these changes, and she was able to speak to what the younger folks entering this industry are seeking.”

“We also had Lisa Levine, the executive director from the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation, talk about the workforce trends they’re seeing. She presented a lot of data that showed how things have changed since the pandemic.”

John Carr, project manager at Kiewit Corporation, talked about ways to help provide cost and scheduling certainty when working on projects.

“He talked about the methodology Kiewit has developed to have better contractor and owner dialogue regarding the constructability of large-scale projects very early on, in order to avoid challenges further down the line and avoid significant cost overruns and scheduling overruns. There is a methodology that encourages contractors and owners to work together very early on using this framework they’ve developed to identify challenges up front.”

Jory Maccan and Jasjit Mann, reliability managers at Imperial Oil, talked about ways to increase efficiency and profitability by avoiding “run to failure” maintenance practices. ExxonMobil is Imperial Oil’s largest shareholder.

“We wanted to share some of our own expertise from our own mining operation at the Kearl oil sands.”

“Mining operations are faced with the same challenges across the industry in that there is pressure to reduce costs. There is pressure to get more and more out of your equipment, increase productivity without having to replace parts, without having to bring in new equipment. It becomes a challenge when you are running a fleet with several hundred pieces of equipment to really understand what’s critical, what’s important and what maintenance work can be potentially delayed.

“They’ve built a model that allows them to rate various equipment types and parts, with information that is coming in a quantifiable way that then allows them to make more quantitative decisions around what piece of equipment needs attention right away versus one that might be able to go for longer. They’re taking in oil analysis data, tire data, and other equipment indicators they have access to. They’re also assigning scores based on visual data that in the past would have resided perhaps in reports but really didn’t tie into an overall health index for an asset.”

“Based on all these inputs, they’ve developed an asset health index, they call it. They’re able to take in all these disparate data points to then say, how healthy is this asset and does it need attention right away, or are we able to delay some work on this equipment?”

“They talked about some really great successes they’ve had using this methodology. They’ve been able to extend the life of a lot of their components significantly. They had some great examples of the additional life they’re getting out of their engines, drives, transmissions, tires. Very interesting, but practical. A topic that a lot of the maintenance people in the room took a lot away from.”

“They also talked about their journey of going from manually operated haul trucks to now where the majority of their haul trucks are fully automated. They talked about how they were able to work through a lot of the challenges, both from a technical standpoint but also from a regulatory standpoint. The regulations around a lot of this was not catching up with the technological changes. They shed light on the work they had to do with some of the regulators in Alberta to make sure that the regulations were keeping pace with how fast technology is changing.”

Tyre Gray, who gave the opening talk on “Mining: Past, Present and Future” at the symposium, commented after the event that moving into a future with new, more sustainable technologies is going to be a case of playing the long game.

“We look forward to being part of this new green revolution, but I think it’s also important to recognize that the industrial revolution took 70 years, and though a lot of us have a desire to make this green revolution come about in a couple of days or a couple of years, the truth is this is going to be a process. And we play a critical part in this process, ExxonMobil plays a critical part in the process, and every American, frankly, plays a critical part in the process.

“And we need to be looking for bringing these processing components for the green revolution back home so that we can meet our needs and not have to depend on others.”

