Mining Minds: A conversation with Andrew Collins

Now as soon as you start complicating that – You can put a crusher in that process. Well, it costs money to run a crusher, and you have to have people, and you have to have power, and you have to have all that stuff to run that. So the more expensive you make the process, the more gold you need to be able to recover to pay for it. It doesn’t make any sense to spend a million dollars a day to make 500,000.

Then as you get to refractory ores, you can imagine, if you’re heating something up to 950 degrees and you’re pumping oxygen into it, you have to deal with all the nasty stuff that that generates, because that generates sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide, and all that stuff has to be dealt with, that has to be treated.

You make an acidic solution, autoclaves come out acidic, you use sulfuric acid to help drive that reaction. Now you have to neutralize that, because if you’re using cyanide, if it’s low pH cyanide, it gasses off. That’s a bad thing. So it gets more and more expensive. So you need more and more gold to be able to do that.

So for example, there are heap leach operations now that are running ores that have 0.005—that’s pretty low, but 0.01 for sure, ounces of gold per ton. There are heap leaches right now treating that kind of ore. With 0.01 ounces per ton, it takes 100 tons of ore to make one ounce of gold.