Mining Minds: A Conversation With Dan West

MM: So why did you go to jail?

DW: I kind of like keeping the mystery alive. I bailed myself out of jail, and actually, I was with two of my other buddies. It was like all three of us, and they gave us a court date. We go to court and the judge is like, quit being stupid kids. I am not going to give you guys any probation, I am not going to give you guys any court fees, you are not going to have any community service, just don’t get trouble in the next 365 days and go about your lives.

DW: So five or six-years, later here I am sitting in an interview, and when you are applying one question is do you have a felony or misdemeanor. I mark no because it’s been years and it never really came up. (The mine) says, hey we want to offer you a job, they pull me in again and they say, hey do you need to disclose anything else? I am like no, honestly I wasn’t event thinking about it. (The arrest) hadn’t crossed my mind in years, so no. They look at me and say well this came up on your background check, so ultimately we can’t offer you a job. I said well that super sucks.

MM: I think that says a lot about the mining industry, man. That they say were ready to give you a job and we are going to pull you back in and we are going to give you one last chance to be honest with us and if you are honest with us you are in.