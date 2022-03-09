Mining Minds celebrates 100th episode with "Better Halves" podcast

It was three years ago, in March 2019, that a few miners in the Elko area started the Mining Minds podcast to give miners a chance to sit down and share their stories about their lives in the industry.

Recently podcast hosts Derek Grover, Dino Brunson and Jason James celebrated the 100th episode of the podcast by having their wives Nikita Grover, Lisa Brunson and Alyssa James join them to talk about their thoughts about the podcast, and being married to men who are miners and who were also crazy enough to come up with the idea of starting a podcast and then following through on making that a long-term reality.

The podcast started out as a weekly show, but obviously since it took almost three years to get to episode 100, sometimes life and family and career and work changes got in the way and there were some short-term hiatuses. But Derek and Dino and Jason said doing the podcast has been a good experience, and they plan to keep it going. And as always, they would be happy to welcome a few more sponsors, and they welcome anyone who hasn’t listened to their podcast yet to check it out.

At the start of their 100th episode, before they brought their wives into the studio, the guys reflected a little bit on their experience of doing the podcast these past three years.

Dino: What I’ve learned, for me, out of these 100 podcasts, is I’ve started looking at people different … I look at people when I’m at site, or different parts of the country, in the industry, and I’m like, man, I would like to hear that dude’s story. There’s something about looking at somebody and going, man, if you could just sit down and tell me your story for a while. If everybody had the opportunity to do that, what would it do to change the world? You just have a different respect for people at that point.

Derek: I can’t agree with you more. There are people I have worked with in the past that I absolutely didn’t like. I knew I had to work with them. But because of this podcast, I’m like, I wonder what it would be like to sit down and dive in, because this guy’s got stories. Or this lady’s got information and has got stories. What’s on the other side of the front that they’re putting up?

Dino: My question to this, for me, is that a good management philosophy, to get to know your people like that?

Derek: One hundred percent. … Where I agree with you is, we all need to know our people. And regardless of what business you’re in, it’s about the people. And we tend to forget that. … I think, for this 100th episode, what I’ve gained from it is, that human element is the most important thing that we have. And we can’t lose sight of that. Because at the end of the day we’re all people, and we’re all trying to do better than we’re doing.

Dino: I agree. I will say this—In the next 100 episodes, I do want to hear shower stories. And I want to hear all of them.

After setting that goal, it was time to bring “the better halves” into the studio for the Mining Minds number 100. After the women all confirmed that they were quite skeptical when their husbands started talking about the podcast idea a few years ago, they are more impressed now that they have been listening to the podcast for the past three years.

Nikita: I think it’s pretty amazing. We’ve been able to watch this grow from nothing, from conversations around the table with beer in front of us and throwing ideas around, and Lisa and I poking holes in it, going that will never work. And here we are in this nice studio, and it’s 100 episodes in. That’s pretty cool.

Lisa: You guys have had a lot of great guests come on, and you’ve had from safety to health. I think a lot of people can relate to everything that you guys podcast about. They relate whether it’s about the long hours, or family, or health. You guys really touch on a lot of important life goals.

Derek asked about whether there were any suggestions of ideas for the future of the podcast.

Lisa: One of the things that I love about the podcast is you do get to tell somebody’s story. And I also have said from the beginning, you guys have a wonderful platform to share more knowledge as well. So you kind of tap into people’s careers a little bit, but really the full cycle of mining is something that isn’t well gone through. You don’t really tell that from start to finish.

I just remember when I first went into mining, I had no idea what it was like.

So having more education around, how does this all feed together, and where does it go? What happens to the gold, the product, where does that go, too? I think we tap into that a little bit. But maybe share a little bit of that.

Derek: I think the route to go is the Mackay School of Mines type people. Have them give us a walk through, start to finish, what does that look like? I think we actually have a couple guests lined up that will help with that.

Nikita: A lot of people don’t understand mining in general. In each different type of mining, what industries does it affect?

Maybe there are people that aren’t knowledgeable about mining. They still think of the pick and the axe. So when we mine, what is that useful for? Because it’s a younger generation, that maybe doesn’t know …

Derek: They don’t know what their mom and dad do. They go, oh, they work in the lab, or they work in underground. But they don’t really fully have an understanding of what that means, or what that looks like.

Derek asked Lisa what it was like when she moved to a mining community when she was from bigger cities and knew nothing about mining.

Lisa: It was overwhelming. I felt out of place. But I dug in, I learned, I tried to understand. I’m still trying to understand the whole process. But it’s definitely brought us together as a family.

It’s definitely a different way of life, but it’s a good way. It’s been a good experience.

Derek asked his wife Nikita what her experience was growing up as the child of miners.

Nikita: Even with all of that experience growing up, I didn’t have any interest in going into mining myself. I didn’t see myself graduating and taking any interest in taking any position at the mine, mainly because I didn’t really know what those possibilities might be. I knew what my parents did and wasn’t interested in that. But I kind of landed myself into the industry when I was 20 years old, and haven’t left.

And I think that as you guys talk about, the mines really bring a family feel. It’s a laid-back community, and people are fun to be around, and good to talk to, and have awesome stories. So you can have fun in a group, and you can have fun one-on-one, and get to know somebody. And you guys have definitely brought that to life here at this table.

Derek: We’ve been blessed. We really have. We’ve found a group of people that want to listen to us. And I think it has to do with the six people in this room that are doing it, supporting it. But I think it’s a harder task than people think. It’s time consuming, there are sacrifices that you have to make

Not everyone is successful at this, and we are blessed to be able to sit here at 100 episodes.

Lisa: You guys had a vision, you had a goal, a dream, and it’s happening. I think it’s great, and I look forward to the rest of your guests.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.