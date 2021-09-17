Mining Minds: Diane Watson

I loved the job. It was fantastic. It was different every day. And because I was the supervisor, I was able to cherry pick investigations. So that was really nice. Unfortunately, nothing ever came open in Hawaii.

A lot of the activity that special investigators do is not at the mine site. It’s behind the scenes. … They’ll meet people wherever. They’ll meet you at the motorcycle track, they’ll meet you at the donut shop. Wherever that you’re comfortable so they can draw that information from you.

A lot of people don’t realize this, but most of the MSHA investigations, I would say a good majority of them, go nowhere, because investigators are looking at everything. They’re not taking the inspector’s side and going, OK, this is a good violation. … A lot of times it doesn’t rise to that level, and so that case gets closed.

Now that she has retired, Watson has started her own consulting business. She is also a county fire commissioner, she still is an EMT, and she continues to teach people. She lives in her great grandparents’ cabin in Clear Lake that she lived in as a child and that she was remodeling when she started in the mining industry.