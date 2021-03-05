Mining Minds: Don Schumacher reflects on 40-plus years in mining

It wasn’t a fun job, but I learned a lot. It’s one of those things where I used some of that knowledge throughout my whole career.

The fall came, and I ended my summer internship and was goofing around, and my dad showed up again. I was getting ready to go to college, and he said, “Oh, by the way, you can work weekends, underground, and make money.”

It was just a labor job. So I did that, and it was great, because I could pay my way through school, and I got exposed to underground mining.

I was just fascinated by it. And I was fascinated by the people. It was pretty amazing.

Initially the part of the crew I was on was the piss ditch diggers. We had a little over two miles of ditch that drained out of the mine. There were literally outhouses that drained into that. (We had) a shovel and rail cars, because it would build up a sediment, and a few other things. You had to keep it clean to keep the drainage going.

It was one means to get water out of the mine. Back then they used gravity as much as possible.

What was neat about Bunker Hill is it was a very old mine, so it had all types of mining methods.