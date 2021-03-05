Mining Minds: Don Schumacher reflects on 40-plus years in mining

Every week on the Mining Minds podcast, hosts Derek Grover, Dino Brunson and others visit with people in the mining industry. In this issue of the Mining Quarterly we’re stopping in at the Mining Minds studio in Spring Creek, Nevada to hear some stories from longtime miner Don Schumacher. Schumacher was a guest on the December 23, 2020 episode of the podcast.
———
Schumacher retired in February 2019, after about 45 years in mining. He has been involved in the start-up of seven mines around Nevada.
Schumacher was born on a family farm in North Dakota, but his family later moved to the Post Falls, Idaho area. Don’s father expected to get a job in the aluminum industry, but he ended up going to work at the Bunker Hill Mine north of Kellogg, Idaho.
While he was going to high school, Don was interested in football, but he was not interested in mining.
In the spring of his senior year he woke up one morning and heard reports on the radio about a disastrous fire in the Silver Valley mining district, but they were not yet reporting which mine was burning. Don did not know if the disaster was at the Bunker Hill Mine. He later found out the fire was at the Sunshine Mine. Ninety-one miners died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
“My dad came home safe,” Schumacher said. “Some of my classmates’ family members did not.”
In the summer of 1973, Schumacher was at home after his first year of college.
Schumacher: I was sitting around and my good old dad said, “Get off your butt and get a job.” He said, “If you don’t find a job you like, go to Kellogg, go to this office, and they’ll give you a job.” So that’s where I ended up.
It was very interesting. I walked in, and I was a living, healthy, breathing person. They were very supportive of college students. They gave me a job as a summer intern. I was the assistant to the industrial hygienist for the zinc plant and the smelter. So that’s where I started my career as far as exposure and experience, dealing with human beings, their health, their safety — and not being welcome into a work environment because you were a threatening person.
Because back then we had to constantly sample urine, we had to do blood tests, and blood transfusions to deal with lead poisoning. We even got into at that time the understanding that the body doesn’t process cadmium, which was one of the premier jobs in one of the plants. So we found that those people had to be transferred out. When you walked in and here was a person who thought he had reached the highest level as an hourly person, and he was happy as can be, and all of a sudden you were taking his job away — you were not very popular. And back then, they were very honest about how they felt.
It wasn’t a fun job, but I learned a lot. It’s one of those things where I used some of that knowledge throughout my whole career.
The fall came, and I ended my summer internship and was goofing around, and my dad showed up again. I was getting ready to go to college, and he said, “Oh, by the way, you can work weekends, underground, and make money.”
It was just a labor job. So I did that, and it was great, because I could pay my way through school, and I got exposed to underground mining.
I was just fascinated by it. And I was fascinated by the people. It was pretty amazing.
Initially the part of the crew I was on was the piss ditch diggers. We had a little over two miles of ditch that drained out of the mine. There were literally outhouses that drained into that. (We had) a shovel and rail cars, because it would build up a sediment, and a few other things. You had to keep it clean to keep the drainage going.
It was one means to get water out of the mine. Back then they used gravity as much as possible.
What was neat about Bunker Hill is it was a very old mine, so it had all types of mining methods.
One thing that was fascinating, those were multi-generation mining areas. All you did is show up in the same office I did, and if you were healthy, you got a job. Another part back then that was very interesting was that a lot of loggers worked the off season in the mines, and as soon as they could get back in the woods, they were gone. They were amazing hard workers, but a lot of people that worked there never knew how to interview for a job. But they had a tremendous work ethic.
I never saw a fight underground. But I saw numerous times where it was right on the verge of it, and they said, “We’ll see you at the parking lot.” … I saw more than a few knock the living shit out of each other, and the next day they were in same area underground, working without a problem.
From the early days of the coal industry, we have a number of our safety laws that originated there. Fighting underground — you have to appreciate it, you had areas in Arizona; Butte, Montana was famous for the underground wars that they were fighting over territory. That’s why it’s a terminal offense if there’s a fight underground, especially if you’re the initiator, it’s immediate termination.
———
In 1979, Don and his wife and their one-year-old daughter moved to Las Vegas. Schumacher started out working for American Borate, which was building the Billie Mine in Death Valley.
“It was more than a culture shock,” Schumacher said of moving to Las Vegas. “We saw a lot of things there. But we worked for good people … I started at the main office in charge of the drafting and surveying.”
One day a crew at the mine site was putting HDPE (high-density polyethylene) lines in a vent shaft.
Schumacher: I just didn’t feel comfortable about something. I got home and I told Darcy I need to go to work. I went out to the mine site, and the crew was over there, they were set up to start lowering these lines. I asked the shaft foreman — who was a friend of mine, we had worked together in this little valley — how are you doing the setup, and he explained everything to me. I said, “Are you confident in this setup?” He said, “The vice president of maintenance told us exactly how to do it.” So I trusted what Pete said, and I said, “I’ll be your spotter at the edge of the shaft.”
I put on my harness and geared up. I talked to Pete about the deadman at the end of the pipe.
We got into it. We were running three two-inch lines at once. I’m tied on a six-foot landing. I don’t have much movement. I’ve got a radio on my chest and I’m looking down the shaft watching the guys in the cage as they’re putting the brackets and as the pipe’s going down.
We got to a point where we hit the balance of the weight, the pipe and the shaft versus the weight on the surface. You could start to see a little bit of pressure, and I stopped the job because I didn’t feel comfortable.
I got Pete and we talked about it again. I went over and looked at the deadman setup and saw what he was doing, but I didn’t inspect his rope very closely, and I really missed it there. Because we got another 200 feet down the shaft, and there was no question that there was a lot more pressure.
All of a sudden I heard an explosion, and it was that rope exploding. I mean literally exploding.
Mining Minds: Dropped everything down the shaft?
Schumacher: Yes. We had about three lines at 400 feet in the shaft, and we had probably another 500 feet laying on the surface that had been attached. That line took off at an unbelievable speed. All I could do was turn and dive. I only went six feet and I smacked on the concrete and just lay spread out. All hell went through for probably 10 seconds, it seemed like a long time.
All in my mind that I could think of was if any of that line went into the cage, the people were dead in the cage. So as soon as the noise stopped, as soon as I knew the line was past me, I turned around and crawled and looked down the edge of the shaft.
Initially, I couldn’t see anything because of the dust. I didn’t even think of any of the people on surface — and I watched, and watched and watched and watched, then I saw my first camp lamp move, then I saw my second camp lamp move, then I knew they were alive. I didn’t know if they were hurt, I just knew they were alive.
Basically I started to breathe normal again. Got on the hoist man, I finally got them on the radio, and we brought them up at creep speed that whole distance. When they opened the cage door and stepped out, their eyes were …
By then I had an EMT right there. It’s amazing, adrenaline. Something can happen, and you’re fine, and you can walk. Ten minutes later you might collapse.
We had the EMT escort them over to the dry, get them changed out, and he took them home. He didn’t allow them to drive. They had a 30-minute drive to home, and we delivered them on their doorstep to their families.
The only person that was hurt was the person working back by the deadman. When the rope exploded, one of the pipes came over, came against the side of him and picked him up and took him about 20 feet, and then he dropped off and he got bruised up. That was the only injury.
I went underground, and at the bottom of the shaft, we’ve got all this pipe that looks like a black widow spider nest.
Monday morning came, and I waited until the mine manager came in … He took it well because nobody was seriously injured.
But I thought, what went wrong? We had these two senior machinists from back east that were helping us work on this other job. And I went to them, and said, I need you guys’ help. We talked about it, and they said, how was the job set up? And I explained it to them, and they said, “Why would you set it up that way?” I said, “The VP of maintenance directed it to be that way.”
And one of the old machinists made a comment that I’ve never forgotten. He said, “Don, never trust a person that watches somebody else do a job. Because unless they’re the ones that go through all the steps of building the job, they may not understand parts of those steps.”
He said, “We never did it like that. We always pulled the pipe up from underground, because if something went wrong, there was nobody around.”
———
A few years later Schumacher went to work at FMC Gold Corp.’s Paradise Peak Mine in Nye County, Nevada.
“During that 10-year stint, I worked with some really amazing people,” he said. “And I got to learn a lot about computers as we went from UNIX mainframes to desktops. It was an amazing change in the industry. I got a lot of technical experience.”
The Paradise Peak Mine had a long, narrow pit which had some massive high wall failures. At a mining show in Las Vegas, Schumacher visited a booth that had a robotic survey instrument for monitoring highwalls.
“It was very basic, software-wise,” he said.
Schumacher called his boss, and they agreed they needed to learn more about this.
“So I went back to the booth, and I said to him, you’re not going home, you’re coming up to Nowhere, Nevada. And believe me, south of Gabbs is Nowhere, Nevada.”
Schumacher: That robotic instrument could only do perpendicular measurements. When our management saw it, they said yes. But part of the deal of buying it was we asked for the rights to totally rewrite the software. Through a series of processes and a lot of legal stuff, we finally got the releases and everything else to redo it.
We brought down one of the original engineers on the project from the oil sands of Canada so he could help guide our programmers. I’m not very intelligent when it comes to math … But to work around my boss and these other people was just phenomenal. We’d be sitting out there at night, because we would work long days. We were under a time frame to get this software written. And in the dark, they would look at the stars and talk about three-dimensional movement in time. It totally blew my mind.
What was crazy back then was, I had worked on a project and got recognition from the company, and I bought an off brand but high-end PC. I think it cost like $3,500 back then. For a home computer. The ironic thing was, it had a bigger processor than our work computers. So the guys would program all day long at work and into the night. Then we’d go home and have a late dinner — my wife would cook dinner — while they would put the program on the computer and it would compile. So that way the next morning we could test it out.
Through that process those guys wrote a program that did real-time, three-dimensional monitoring of prisms in the highwall. It was successful. We protected the people, we were able to mine the pit out, keep MSHA happy, keep the company happy.
FMC, Paradise Peak, when it ended, it ended, and we were all laid off.
Barrick bought that, and that was their first robotic surveying instrument for monitoring highwalls.
It was neat to see the development. And even today when you look at how it’s even developed so much further, and the safety it provides for the workers in open pit mining.
It’s great when things align and teams of people are given the support. And let me get this really straight — it’s amazing the team it takes to turn the light switch on.
That was one of the really neat things that came out of my experience in open pit mining. And I got more and more (involved with) computers. I got to work on the first version of AutoCAD.
———
Next, Schumacher went to the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko for a year and a half.
“It was great introduction to the Elko District, as far as ground conditions, and transfers, open scoping, and development with mechanicalized mining,” he said.
Then Schumacher went to work on the early stages of Meikle Mine.
“Meikle, at the time, it had a fabulous ore body. Barrick had money, had the commitment of upper management. As a chief surveyor I was involved in all of that. So I gained a lot of experience.”
One day there was a haul truck fatality while a miner was working on improving roads for a corporate visit.
“It just shook us all to our roots.”
Schumacher: Change had to occur. Not just change in safety, but the approach to business – just so many things. So we started that process and there was a lot of people that – major change is hard on people.
One change that I’ll never regret that we made: We were talking one day, a smaller group of us, about why Barrick’s safety bonus system wasn’t working. They had a sign by the main gate with a pot of money in it and you’d watch it drain out. And it would always drain out before the end of the year. It wasn’t an incentive. It didn’t go far enough to change people’s actions.
We were talking one day, and the idea became, OK, if we’re willing to make change, we got to put our money where our mouth is. So what we did is we brought the safety bonus part of it more into the mining bonus. And it became a larger portion of the mining bonus than the mining entities themselves. Which at the time was totally unheard of.
———
Schumacher later went to the Cortez Mine, during its wild West startup days.
Schumacher: To me it was a lot of fun, because it was the seventh mine that I had worked at dealing with startup.
One day, Vern and I were talking and I looked at him and I said, “Hey, we screwed up.” And he said, “What do you mean?” I said, “Hey, there’s nobody to blame for how this mine is built except us.” And he looked at me and said, “Oh my gosh, you’re right.”
Mining Minds: The standard that you guys have set is the reason that mine is the way it is. The people who are down at the face doing the work every day, they know that they’re working at a world class mine. That doesn’t happen without the support from people like you that drove that. That’s something you should hang your hat on. That’s awesome.
Schumacher: I was very fortunate. I started out at Cortez as the senior operations engineer. Which, technically, I don’t have an engineering degree, I’m a wannabe. But it was a lot of fun with the group. Then I did some contract management with development, overseeing cementation. Then I went into operations as an operations superintendent. And that was really good.
We’re very blessed, and mining was a very key part of that.
I appreciate the people I’ve worked with over my career. Mining creates the opportunity for so many people such as myself with limited experience, but with the right work ethic. Hard work creates opportunity. Mining has been a good career for me.