Mining Minds: Greg Walker talks about career, NGM

The hosts of the Mining Minds podcast, which is based in Spring Creek, have been visiting people working in many different roles in the mining industry.

Recently, they sat down to talk with Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker. Walker will be retiring at the end of this year. He recently bought an ocean-going catamaran, and he will be returning to Australia and will travel around the Pacific Islands fishing.

“The long-term plan is to circumnavigate the world,” he said.

He’ll also be playing some golf.

In the meantime, Walker talked with the Mining Minds crew about his career in mining, Nevada Gold Mines’ first three and a half years, and the company’s future. To hear the full conversation, and conversations with many people involved in mining, subscribe to the Mining Minds podcast.

Here are some excerpts from Walker’s Mining Minds conversation –

On safety:

When Walker started in mining, “We didn’t even have seatbelts in cars back then.”

“Safety was statistically good, but behavior was bad. The statistics were good because we simply swept it under the carpet, ignored it. We’d get our safety award every six weeks, and we all knew that there were people getting injured, but we all wanted our safety award every six weeks so you didn’t want to be that one guy that got injured.

“So safety wasn’t good back then.

“The behavior is better now, but we still injure people. And we still have a challenge with, how do we get people to behave the way you need them to behave to be safe? Because you can create a safe environment, you can give all the tools in the world. You can do all those things, but unless that individual does what they need to do to make themselves safe and to make the environment safe, you’re going to struggle.

“I’ve seen some pretty horrendous things over time. We’ve had some bad events since I’ve been here with NGM. … The number of horrendous injuries I see here is mind blowing. … So we’ve got some work to do from a safety perspective.”

On working with the Mine Safety and Health Administration:

Walker said when he worked at sites in Australia and Africa, there was more of a partnership as the mines and the governmental safety agencies worked toward keeping everyone safe.

“The bit that I’ve struggled with is that MSHA is not really a partner, whereas in the other jurisdictions they’re partners, they’re good partners that we sit down with. So I would have no problem with ringing the mines inspector and saying, I’ve got a problem, can you come out and have a look?’”

“I’ve never had a citation until we came here. I’ve never had a citation in 30-odd years.”

“Here, we’ve got a very adversarial approach. Not a cooperative approach. And it would be good if we could change that, but I think that’s a long way down the road.

Walker said the problem is the way the system is set up.

“It’s not the local MSHA guys; they’re good.”

Walker said to gradually change the situation, he encourages the general managers to contact MSHA even if events are not technically reportable.

“Because if we get to that place where we’re building a relationship where he knows you’re going to ring him and say, listen, this happened. … Then you’re in a better space.”

The toughest place and the best place:

“I went to New Guinea and I was there for six years, and New Guinea is a tough place. If you ever want to meet the toughest people in the world, go there. They are tough, and it’s a tough environment. Tough people.”

“There’s only a few million people in the country and they have 701 languages.”

“I think Tanzania was the highlight. Tanzania was tough, but the country and the people there were really good. It was tough because the mine was tough. But being able to go out on safari, and if you want to have a weekend, you can go and look at elephants and zebras and wildebeests and giraffes. It’s great, and the fishing was good.”

NGM’s work on community improvements:

“NGM, in my view, and this is where we’ve been driving, should be looking at meaningful, long-term, sustainable projects that make a difference. Childcare, broadband, health, the I-80 investment fund for development. We’re big enough to be able to make those things happen.

“Everyone was frightened when the JV started that we’d stop spending money, that we’d close things down. It’s the opposite. We now have the mass that we can make decisions to put, it was over $3 million into childcare. So we can do that. This sports regulation club, they’ve asked us for $10 million. That’s a big ask, but it’s a project we need to have a serious look at, and we can do that.

“You still want to do the things for the soccer club and for the swim team and those things, but I want to focus on the projects that make a difference and bring that diverse population in here, and make your life more livable for the population that is here.

“Housing is the next biggest one. That’s the one we need to all get our head around.”

On NGM’s accomplishments and future:

“Lots of people poke holes in what we did, but we actually got to a really good space relatively quickly. But we shouldn’t sit on our backsides.”

“The value we’ve added for this company and for this community—we’ve extended the life of mine by some 20 years, and we’ve doubled the amount of ounces in our plan. We now have a 10-year plan which is in the bank. … Now we’re working on the next five and the next five. But we’ve got a plan that goes out to 2054.

“We’ve doubled the ounces from 40 million ounces to 70 million ounces. Not quite double, but pretty much doubled the life of the mine.

“The technical quality has improved dramatically, and so that’s been another highlight. The amount of improvement from metallurgy, engineering, geology is something that’s been really good.

“That side of the business, adding value—simple things like mill five at Gold Quarry that Newmont was shutting that down in June 2019, is still going. And now we’ve pushed it out to the end of this year. And if we can keep going, we’ll keep pushing it out. That’s 120 jobs, so there’s 120 people that are going to keep their jobs because we’re going to keep that operation going.

“So we’ve done some good things and we’ve added good value for the community. We’ve done some really good projects, I think.

“I’m proud of some of the change we’ve done in the way we deal with the community and the way we deal with projects.

“Our community is very supportive. I think they’re quite happy with what we’re doing.

“I think we just need to improve our communication network and make it effective. We talk at people, but I don’t think they’re listening, and I don’t think they hear what we’re trying to say, and we’re certainly not listening back, so we need to fix that. But that’s probably a good objective in the next 12 months.” ￼