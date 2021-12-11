Mining Minds guest DeDe Barker talks about her career in HR

The Mining Minds podcast based in Spring Creek, Nevada has been on hiatus in September and October while the hosts took care of some business in their mining careers, but the podcast got rolling again in November.

This summer the 3Ds – hosts Derek Grover and Dino Brunson and guest DeDe Barker – sat down with some mimosas in the Mining Minds studio on a beautiful Saturday morning to talk about Barker’s career in human resources in the mining industry. Barker was one of the first people both Grover and Brunson talked to when they came to Elko to get into mining, and she helped them get started in their mining careers.

Barker was born in Langdon, North Dakota, and her family moved to Green River, Wyoming when she was 5. Her mother became a supervisor at a coal mining lab outside Green River.

Back then DeDe’s name was Dwana Hell. When other kids gave her a hard time, she told them her middle name was “go-to.” She had some challenges in her early life. While she was still in high school, she lost a son to sudden infant death syndrome, and had a second son, Tyler.

“My mom was a single mom as well, so I always saw her struggles,” Barker said. “I never wanted to have those same struggles, but I did, I went through it. I barely made ends meet, with my oldest son. I did what I had to do, and I pushed through it.”

She worked as a grocery checker, and she got a job with TIC at the Tenneco Mine outside Green River.

While working in the guard shack she met a contractor, Kelly Barker, who had a daughter about the same age as her son. After dating for several months, she took a leap of faith and moved with Kelly to Elko, making the 400-mile drive down I-80 to see her new home. This was in 1992.

Barker went out to the Goldstrike mine and visited with TIC and was hired to work the front office, where her personality made her a great fit.

“I always think, the person at your front desk or the person answering the phones is the face of your company,” Barker said.

Later she got the opportunity to go to work for Barrick, and that is when she got into HR.

Earlier in her life, she had thought of becoming a nurse, because she liked the idea of helping people. She found that being in HR gave her lots of opportunities to help people.

“When I started at Barrick, I split my time half and half between the front desk and the recruiting for maybe the first three months,” Barker said.

Then she went into HR full time.

“I would say probably six months in is when I knew, this is my thing. I’m liking the psychology end of this, I like the people side of this, I like the celebration side of this, being able to help people. Helping Derek, helping Dino and his buddies.”

“That was one awesome thing and I still do that, in the job I have now – making people’s Christmas every day of the year. You can help make a difference and change their life.”

Early on, she was perhaps a bit too optimistic about some people.

“When I first started, everybody was wonderful, and everybody deserved a chance,” Barker said. “Until I had my first drug failure … His grandma was calling me leaving crazy messages, he was calling me leaving crazy messages. And it opened my eyes and I thought, OK, what did I miss about him that I should have recognized?”

“Any drug failure, background check failure—Dana Pray, our manager at Barrick … did a good job of making us read into this, what failed, what can we learn from this?”

Through the years she has talked to many, many people and has learned a lot about people.

“There were days at Barrick when we had 14 interviews in a day, 30 to 45-minute interviews,” Barker said.

“One year with Barrick, when Dana was leading our team, we hired over 1,700 people in one year.”

Even with interviewing so many people, Barker always focused on getting to know the people she talked with.

“You take the personal approach, that’s why you are very well respected in the community,” Brunson said. “Because you are a people person. You’re not afraid to call a spade a spade, but at the end of the day you’re here to help. … The hundreds and thousands of people that you helped get jobs, they go, man, she took a personal approach on me. I was zero when I came here.”

Barker was also familiar with the people and culture at each of the sites she hired for, and she worked on getting the right people into the place that would be right for them.

“I imagine the mental game behind that is, you’re playing chess,” Brunson said. “I can move this person here, that person there.”

“The fit in the underground is completely different than the fit in the surface,” Barker said. “The underground, they’re typically more tight knit. They shower together, right? So there’s different groups of people, they’re just a different breed. The open pit, a different breed as well. … You’re going to be by yourself.”

“There are some people that still work there, that I had to give four or five different interviews with different groups, in different positions, before I finally found them a spot,” Barker said. “I always tell everybody, that job wasn’t obviously for you. We’ll find a fit, you’ll fit in somewhere. I’m not going to give up on this person because I feel like they’re going to fit in somewhere.”

Barker has found that a person’s attitude makes all the difference.

“You can train anybody any skill that you want,” Barker said.

“I’m proof of that,” Grover said.

“Right,” Barker agreed. “Look at Grover now. But you cannot train them in attitude. So if you find somebody with a good attitude, you can train them in any skill. You could ship them off to college to go be a metallurgical engineer, to be a mining engineer, to be an electrical engineer, but you can’t train somebody in attitude.”

“You can’t train somebody to be a good person,” Brunson said.

Barker worked at Barrick for eight and a half years.

“And I’ll tell you what, I remember almost every single person … the ones that used to obsessively call like Derek would … I remember almost everybody that I actually interviewed or sat in with, or made their offer. There’s always something that sticks with me when I make their offer.”

In 2018 Barker left Barrick to join Pray & Company, a human resources company which Dana Pray and Rhonda Zuraff co-founded in 2017.

The difficult part about leaving Barrick was leaving the many people she had built relationships with over the years.

“Walking away from those people was so hard,” Barker said. “Because they are like your family.”

When Barker joined Pray & Company, she was the third person on the team.

“Two and a half years, almost three years later, we’re now 12 of us. So we’re growing our team.”

“If someone gives you their resume, what does that mean to you, and how do you help them?” Brunson asked.

“What that means to me is, if they’re currently working, they’re not happy about something, or they’re looking for some kind a change,” Barker said. “So I try to learn why that person is looking for a change, and what they need different in their life, what they need different in their job.

“Now we have clients all over the country. So we try to find them a perfect fit, and tell them a little bit about this client in that area of the nation, the group, the culture there.”

Grover said the difference he sees in Barker and the others at Pray & Company is that they care about the people they work with, and they do outside-the-box thinking, as well as follow-up.

“I take it in personally, and try to brainstorm a bit,” Barker said. “I care where Derek goes, I care where Dino goes, I care where all my people go.”

“I touch base with them every now and then. Even if I don’t have an idea for Derek. Just, hey Derek, how are things going?”

Grover said Barker probably hears about what is going on throughout the mining industry, because people trust her.

“I do get those calls, hey, have you heard about this mine site, and they’ve got this position open?” Barker said. “If I don’t know about it, I’m going to dig in, I’m going to research, I might know people there.”

“One hundred percent you’re going to know somebody there,” Brunson said.

“I’ve been in the mining business in Wyoming and in Elko, and also now with all the other clients, and all the job fairs I did with Barrick, I’ve met people all over the country, all over the world,” Barker agreed.

“When you walk into a conference … what does that look like for DeDe?” Brunson asked. “I can imagine all the lives that you have touched throughout your mining career, and throughout your whole life. You walk into that place and you don’t stop talking to people all day long. … I’m sure people look at you, I just want to be there, I want to be able to visit with her because she did this for me.”

“I think there’s people,” Grover said, “myself included, you look back and you go, I’m so glad she came into my life at that time because I wouldn’t be where I’m at had it not been for somebody to go, you’re a right fit for over here. You could have put me somewhere with a bunch of knuckleheads, and it might not have worked out.”

“What’s you’re five-year plan?” Brunson asked.

“I probably want to continue to make people’s Christmas. To share my experiences and train others that are just coming into HR, just coming into the recruiting world, of here’s how I’ve done it, here’s how I’ve been successful. And number one, if you don’t care about people, and you don’t love what you’re doing, get out of it and do something else.”

“So you don’t plan on retiring,” Grover said. “You’ve found the job that you love, you’ve found your niche in the world.”

“Well, I hope that at some point I can retire,” Barker said. “But I have also always said, if you love what you’re doing, you’re never actually working a day in your life.” ￼

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0