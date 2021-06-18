Mining Mines: Tim Arnold

I graduated in ’82. … Right at the peak of when we were graduating mining engineers, like a thousand a year, that was the trough of the mining industry where nobody could get a job. …

There were seven of us that graduated, and two of us got job offers. … I got an offer to go down to New Mexico … Mount Taylor. It was somebody that I had worked with through college and got to know.

He offered me a job at Mount Taylor as a grunt electrician, on one condition. He said if you tell anybody here you’re a graduate engineer, I’ll fire you.

Mining Minds: How do you think that experience helped you throughout your career?

Arnold: I think it’s the only reason I’ve been successful. I’m well into my 60s now, and I’m not about to get on a jackleg. But the bottom line is, being able to know what a miner goes through every day. … I’ve had a pretty successful career, and a pretty successful career in management, and I really do owe it all to what I learned from those miners. …

After nearly five years working as an hourly miner, Arnold and his wife moved to South Africa.