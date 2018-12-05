ELKO — Venture underground to see a gold mine through the eyes of Nevada leaders, browse winning photos in the Mining Landscapes photo contest and peruse industry news in the winter 2018 issue of Mining Quarterly, published Dec. 6.
The cover story journeys into Barrick Gold Corp.’s Turquoise Ridge mine with guests of the mining company and the Nevada Mining Association. The tour aims to educate Nevada women leaders about mining industry values so that they can take the lessons back to their spheres of influence.
Top stories in this 96-page magazine highlight happenings that affect the mineral extraction industry around the state and beyond. Articles include a description of a proposed expansion to Coeur Mining Inc.’s Rochester silver mine; visit a lithium project preparing to break ground; provide an update on how the Elko Railport serves mining; and describe Democratic Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak’s views on the industry.
Readers can also learn about Franco-Nevada Corp., a gold-focused royalty company with its sights set on Nevada, and take a peek into mining history at the Marzen House Museum in Lovelock.
Standing departments include briefs about business and people, columns by industry experts, major mining companies’ quarterly financial results, and news regarding operations, safety, community and the environment.
The 20-plus-year-old magazine is available at newsstands in northeastern Nevada, inserted in the Elko Daily Free Press and by subscription. Open up this issue to gain a better understanding of how the mining industry affects the state.
