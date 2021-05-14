Mining Quarterly to get new look and name

As the nation eyes production of critical minerals across the West, the publication embraces the opportunity to grow. Nevada remains a top mining jurisdiction in the world — and will remain central to the reporting — but the magazine covers companies that operate beyond the state lines. Calling the magazine Mining the West more accurately describes the content and opens the pages to expanded coverage.

“I think Mining the West is a good choice for the magazine name and opens opportunities to do more and reach more people in the industry,” said Adella Harding, a former longtime editor and current mining correspondent.

The new look of Mining the West modernizes the magazine. On the outside, the cover is printed on sturdier paper and sports the new name in eye-catching, gold-foil lettering. Inside, consistently using easy-to-read fonts and bold images help draw readers into the 100 pages of content.

“We all know how important a first impression is, and when readers see this magazine we believe they will be compelled to pick it up and start reading,” Sandberg said. “As a publisher, I feel that the cover of a magazine sets the tone for what readers can expect to find inside, and we have worked hard to make sure this first impression drives readers inside so they can consume the tremendous content and advertisements.”